Healthy Cod Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cod recipes including baked, roasted and pan-fried cod. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Herby Mediterranean Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

This Mediterranean fish recipe makes a tasty and healthful weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.
By Amy Riolo

Fisherman's Stew with Roasted Garlic Crostini

This Fisherman's stew recipe is loaded with cod, shrimp, and mussels and will warm you right up on cold winter days. The crostini served alongside are made with homemade roasted garlic, and perfect for soaking up every last morsel of the stew.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Fish Stew

This fish and shrimp stew is often served over crostini or toast. With less than 200 calories per serving, it makes a great diet lunch or light dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Caper Black Cod with Broccoli & Potatoes

In this healthy, 30-minute fish recipe, cooking the fillets skin-side down makes it easy to keep them intact when you flip them. Be sure to pat the fish dry before cooking--it's the key to getting the skin crispy.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Seared Cod with Spinach-Lemon Sauce

A citrus-laced spinach sauce zests up delicate cod in this healthy fish recipe. If you can find Meyer lemons, use their sweeter juice instead of the regular lemon and orange juices. Serve with roasted cherry tomatoes and zucchini with angel hair pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Cod with Roasted Tomatoes

Oregano, thyme and paprika flavor the cod in this 15-minute, Mediterranean-inspired meal. Olives, capers and roasted cherry tomatoes add color and zest to each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Fish Tacos with Kiwi Salsa

These healthy fish tacos can be made with cod or any other firm white fish. A lively kiwi salsa and red cabbage brighten up the colors and flavors of the crispy tacos and complete this easy dinner recipe. The key to perfectly golden, crunchy fish is patience--let your oil get nice and hot before you add in the battered pieces. Dip an instant-read thermometer into the oil to make sure it's up to temp before you get cooking.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce

Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese give this healthy baked fish recipe delectable crunch for a healthy homemade alternative to fish sticks or fried fish. For the best taste, be sure to use olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray to coat the fish. Serve with roasted carrots and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Fish Tacos with Avocado

Instead of deep-frying, the fish fillets in this quick-and-easy 5-ingredient recipe are coated with a flavorful seasoning blend and baked. Several varieties of flaky white fish can be used for these tacos. When you go to the market to purchase fish, the best strategy is to be flexible and choose the variety that looks freshest that day.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Cod Sandwich

Skip frying but keep all the crunch with this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get crispy.
By Hilary Meyer

Fish and Vegetable Soup

This one-pot, fish-based soup with vegetables is easy to prepare in a Dutch oven. It will be on the table in under an hour and requires minimal cleanup!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Cod Casserole

Dry white wine and Gruyère cheese give this fish casserole a rich flavor that hides its virtue. Before baking, we top the dish with seasoned whole-wheat breadcrumbs, which add a wholesome, nutty flavor and dietary fiber. For variety, you can substitute almost any mild white fish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Nuggets with Seasoned Sweet Potato Wedges

Fish Nuggets with Seasoned Sweet Potato Wedges

Frozen fish sticks get a makeover with this recipe for oven-baked fish nuggets. To give them that irresistible deep-fried crunch, we rely on panko breadcrumbs with their lighter, flakier texture.
Manhattan Cod Chowder

Manhattan Cod Chowder

This healthy fish chowder recipe with a tomato base is a lighter alternative to creamy soups. If you prefer a stronger-flavored fish in your chowder recipe, try salmon or swordfish instead of the cod. Serve the chowder with oyster crackers, hot sauce and a baby kale Caesar salad.
Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice

Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice

Gochujang-Glazed Cod & Broccolini Packets

Gochujang-Glazed Cod & Broccolini Packets

Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce

Crispy Cod with Charred Snow Peas & Creamy Herb Sauce

Moroccan Baked Cod & Vegetables with Chermoula Sauce

Moroccan Baked Cod & Vegetables with Chermoula Sauce

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.

Mediterranean Roasted Fish & Vegetables

Here's a roasted fish entree plus side dish all in one package. Besides the convenience of one roasting pan, both the fish and the vegetables get the benefit of their flavors mingling as they cook side by side. The recipe calls for a firm white fish, such as striped bass or cod, but salmon would also work beautifully with the fennel, potatoes and tomatoes.
By Ruth Cousineau

Crispy Oven-Fried Fish Tacos

Fish tacos make a satisfying meal the entire family will love. Many restaurant versions are deep-fried, but our technique includes coating the fish in a seasoned whole-grain breading and spritzing it lightly with cooking spray before baking on a rack until golden brown. The result is a crispy exterior with moist and flaky fish inside.
By Carolyn Casner

Puerto Rican Fish Stew (Bacalao)

Bacalao, salted dried codfish, is the defining ingredient in traditional Puerto Rican fish stew, but salt cod requires overnight soaking and several rinses in cool water before it can be used, so we opt for fresh fish in this quick version. Serve with crusty rolls to soak up the juices.
By Scott Rosenbaum

Roasted Cod with Warm Tomato-Olive-Caper Tapenade

The Mediterranean flavors of a warm tomato tapenade will brighten all kinds of white fish as well as chicken. Make It a Meal: Orzo and sauteed spinach will round out this meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Alaskan Cod Chowder

In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oven-Fried Fish & Chips

Fish and chips are traditionally sold wrapped in paper to soak up all the grease--not a good sign. To cut the calories in half and reduce the fat, we coat the delicate fish in a crispy cornflake crust and then bake it along with sliced potatoes. Serve with: Coleslaw and malt vinegar or lemon wedges.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.
By Adam Dolge

White Fish Stew (Bianco)

A whole head of garlic, minced, gives this simple Greek fisherman's stew gutsy flavor, but don't worry--it mellows out considerably while cooking. The recipe calls for Pacific cod, but any sturdy white fish, such as halibut or haddock, will do.
By James Chatto

Poached Cod & Green Beans with Pesto

Using just one skillet, this easy fish recipe cooks cod right on top of fresh green beans and uses the same pan to make a flavorful sauce. The result is perfectly flaky fish, tender-crisp vegetables, a savory pan sauce and very little cleanup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish and Chips-Style Cod

You can make the perfect fish and chip meal at home using this easy recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce for Two

This silky tomato sauce with a touch of cream makes mild-flavored cod sing. Serve with: Farro or rice and a salad of mixed greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fish Tacos with Jalapeño Slaw

A citrus-jalapeño slaw adds a zesty and delicious crunch to these fish tacos. Add some sweetness to each bite by serving with peach or mango fruit salsa.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pine Nut-Crusted Cod with Caramelized Onions & Tomatoes

Caramelized red onions, fresh roma tomatoes, and briny Kalamata olives combine to form tasty base for the pine nut-crusted fish in this easy dinner recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Coriander-Crusted Baked Cod with Leeks

Recipes usually tell you to discard the dark green leek tops. Show them some love with this healthy baked cod recipe! Cooking the leek tops a bit longer makes them meltingly delicious. They're also high in fructans, a type of prebiotic fiber that contributes to good gut health.
By Breana Killeen

Grandma Ginger's Fish Casserole

Recipe developer Katie Webster's grandmother used to make a version of this dish with fresh-caught smallmouth bass from Vermont's Lake Champlain. Our updated version requires no fishing; just a trip to the supermarket for Pacific cod or tilapia.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Fish Chowder

Low-fat milk and mashed potatoes make this chowder so rich and creamy you won't miss the actual cream. Farm-raised tilapia and abundant Pacific cod--both with tender, flaky textures--are ocean-friendly choices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce for Two

Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese give this healthy baked fish recipe delectable crunch for a healthy homemade alternative to fish sticks or fried fish. For the best taste, be sure to use olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray to coat the fish. Serve with roasted carrots and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Fish Sandwich with Pineapple Slaw

A fish sandwich doesn't have to be deep-fried to be delicious. Try our healthy crispy fish sandwich recipe with a tangy, zesty pineapple slaw. It's worth taking the extra minute to chop pineapple slices instead of using crushed pineapple, which is too small and disappears into the slaw. Store-bought shredded cabbage-carrot mix saves time. Look for it in the produce section.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cod, Tomatoes, Orange & Onions

Assertive Pacific cod has enough flavor to stand up to the citrus-tinged tomatoes and onions. Serve with barley or brown rice to soak up all the delicious juices.
By Marie Simmons

Spicy Tamarind Stewed Fish & Okra

This healthy fish curry recipe showcases the complex flavors of Singapore. Soak up the sauce with rice noodles or brown rice. For eco-friendly fish choices, visit seafoodwatch.org.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Poached Cod & Asparagus

In this recipe, we poach the cod right on top of the asparagus. The result is perfectly cooked cod and tender-crisp asparagus. The sauce is our take on beurre blanc--a traditional French sauce made with wine and lots of butter. Ours uses a little cornstarch for thickening and a judicious amount of butter for flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Breadcrumb-Crusted Cod for Two

In this quick baked fish recipe for two, a creamy spread of Greek yogurt and tarragon keeps cod moist and flavorful and helps keep the crispy breadcrumb topping in place. We like the delicate flavor of cod in this quick baked fish recipe for two, but any firm fish fillet can be used in its place.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Fish & Kale Lavash Wraps

Controlling moisture is key to avoiding soggy lavash in this recipe, so be sure to squeeze as much liquid from the greens as possible. Look for lavash with large sandwich wraps at the grocery store. We prefer the flakier texture of rectangular lavash--the round ones are more like big flour tortillas and bake up a little gummy.
By Andrea Nguyen

