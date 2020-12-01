Healthy Clam Recipes

Slow-Cooker Clam Chowder
Plan to make this slow-cooker chowder recipe when you have a busy day at work. Put in just a few minutes of prep in the morning and you'll be rewarded with a hearty clam chowder come dinnertime.
Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
New England Clam Chowder
Chopped clams, aromatic vegetables and creamy potatoes blended with low-fat milk and just a half cup of cream gives this chunky New England-style clam chowder plenty of rich body. Serve with oyster crackers and a tossed salad to make it a meal.
Clam & Corn Chowder
Clam and corn chowder is a staple in New England during the summer months. Here we make it healthier—and faster—than the traditional cream-laden version, but just as luscious.
Brodetto di Pesce (Adriatic-Style Seafood Stew)
You will find versions of this hearty fish stew all along Italy's Adriatic coast. In Abruzzo, the stew is spiked with hot pepper and served with grilled or toasted bread to sop up the sauce. Be sure to find the freshest fish possible and serve with your favorite Italian wine.
Linguine alle Vongole
Italian for "linguine with clams," this seafood pasta dish includes tomatoes for a mashup between red and white clam sauces.
Spaghetti with Arugula & Clam Sauce
Canned clams are a great ingredient to have on hand for a fast dinner. Plus, their juices amp up the flavor of this sauce. Look for cans with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council for the most sustainable choice.
Clam Chowder with Broccoli Stems & Corn
Keeping frozen corn, canned clams and clam juice on hand means spur-of-the-moment chowder in any season. If you typically compost your broccoli stems, save them for this soup--they hold up better than florets. Set out bowls of toppings like diced red bell pepper, snipped chives or more bacon.
Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo
This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.
Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables
This healthy paella recipe is inspired by the bounty of Provençal farmers' markets. Instead of sausage and chicken, fresh artichoke, green beans, fennel and onion are nestled with shellfish and white fish to create a light but delicious recipe. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
Steamed Clams Casino-Style
This steamed clams recipe is a winner when entertaining for its low stress factor. (Stuffing clams is a lot of work!) Serve this easy healthy recipe with plenty of crusty bread for dipping.