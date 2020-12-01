Healthy Clam Recipes

Find healthy, delicious clam recipes including clam chowder and clam pasta. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Slow-Cooker Clam Chowder

Plan to make this slow-cooker chowder recipe when you have a busy day at work. Put in just a few minutes of prep in the morning and you'll be rewarded with a hearty clam chowder come dinnertime.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

4
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

New England Clam Chowder

7
Chopped clams, aromatic vegetables and creamy potatoes blended with low-fat milk and just a half cup of cream gives this chunky New England-style clam chowder plenty of rich body. Serve with oyster crackers and a tossed salad to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Clam & Corn Chowder

2
Clam and corn chowder is a staple in New England during the summer months. Here we make it healthier—and faster—than the traditional cream-laden version, but just as luscious.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Brodetto di Pesce (Adriatic-Style Seafood Stew)

1
You will find versions of this hearty fish stew all along Italy's Adriatic coast. In Abruzzo, the stew is spiked with hot pepper and served with grilled or toasted bread to sop up the sauce. Be sure to find the freshest fish possible and serve with your favorite Italian wine.
By Domenica Marchetti

Linguine alle Vongole

1
Italian for "linguine with clams," this seafood pasta dish includes tomatoes for a mashup between red and white clam sauces.
By Betsy Andrews

Spaghetti with Arugula & Clam Sauce

Canned clams are a great ingredient to have on hand for a fast dinner. Plus, their juices amp up the flavor of this sauce. Look for cans with certification from the Marine Stewardship Council for the most sustainable choice.
By Devon O'Brien

Clam Chowder with Broccoli Stems & Corn

Keeping frozen corn, canned clams and clam juice on hand means spur-of-the-moment chowder in any season. If you typically compost your broccoli stems, save them for this soup--they hold up better than florets. Set out bowls of toppings like diced red bell pepper, snipped chives or more bacon.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Seafood Boil

This dish is a twist on the classic Louisiana seafood boil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clam Pizza Fra Diavolo

This recipe unites two East Coast favorites: white clam pizza from New Haven and the spicy fra diavolo sauce made famous in New York. Jarred Calabrian peppers heat it up and two-ingredient pizza dough makes it easy.
By Adam Dolge

Seafood Paella with Spring Vegetables

This healthy paella recipe is inspired by the bounty of Provençal farmers' markets. Instead of sausage and chicken, fresh artichoke, green beans, fennel and onion are nestled with shellfish and white fish to create a light but delicious recipe. Serve with lemon wedges, if desired.
By Seamus Mullen

Steamed Clams Casino-Style

This steamed clams recipe is a winner when entertaining for its low stress factor. (Stuffing clams is a lot of work!) Serve this easy healthy recipe with plenty of crusty bread for dipping.
By Mike Lata
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Clams with Corn & Pepper Relish
Cooking bivalves like clams is pretty foolproof because they tell you when they're done—you'll know they're ready once they open. Discard any that stay closed.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com