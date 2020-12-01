Healthy Anchovy Recipes

Caesar Salad Dressing
Double this Caesar salad dressing recipe to have extra on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
Pasta Puttanesca with Beef
This easy slow cooker ground beef and pasta recipe makes a great meal any night of the week.
Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches
This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
Garlic-Anchovy Pasta with Broccolini
Garlic-anchovy pasta is studded with bits of crumbled goat cheese for a tangy bite, while the broccolini cooks with the pasta to save time.
Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak
Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Here we use mayo instead for the same rich results without the raw egg.
Kimchi Jjigae
Kimchi jjigae (stew) is one of the most beloved jjigaes in Korea. This comforting one-pot stew is best when made with older, well-fermented kimchi. While anchovy broth is traditional, you can swap it for reduced-sodium chicken broth, beef broth, vegetable broth or even water (as long as your kimchi is flavorful). Feel free to add some pork belly along with the kimchi for a classic spin on this recipe. Read more about kimchi jjigae.
Massaged Mustard Greens Salad
A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.
Chicken Puttanesca
Serve over pasta or with crusty whole-grain bread so you can enjoy every bit of this olive- and caper-studded sauce.
One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers
Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.
Catchall Lunch Salad
This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.
Siraegi Guk (Radish-Top Soup)
This rustic soup is traditionally made with dried radish greens, but this one features fresh ones. Look for them on young radishes at a Korean or Asian market near you; lacinato kale makes a good substitute.
Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing
This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess dressing is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.