Healthy Anchovy Recipes

Find healthy, delicious anchovy recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Caesar Salad Dressing

4
Double this Caesar salad dressing recipe to have extra on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta Puttanesca with Beef

3
This easy slow cooker ground beef and pasta recipe makes a great meal any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
By Carolyn Malcoun

Garlic-Anchovy Pasta with Broccolini

2
Garlic-anchovy pasta is studded with bits of crumbled goat cheese for a tangy bite, while the broccolini cooks with the pasta to save time.
By Adam Dolge

Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak

Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Here we use mayo instead for the same rich results without the raw egg.
By Carolyn Casner

Kimchi Jjigae

1
Kimchi jjigae (stew) is one of the most beloved jjigaes in Korea. This comforting one-pot stew is best when made with older, well-fermented kimchi. While anchovy broth is traditional, you can swap it for reduced-sodium chicken broth, beef broth, vegetable broth or even water (as long as your kimchi is flavorful). Feel free to add some pork belly along with the kimchi for a classic spin on this recipe. Read more about kimchi jjigae.
By Hyosun Ro

Massaged Mustard Greens Salad

2
A few minutes of judicious massaging will transform bitter mustard greens into a mellow, well-balanced salad spiked with hints of lemon, garlic and Parmesan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Puttanesca

2
Serve over pasta or with crusty whole-grain bread so you can enjoy every bit of this olive- and caper-studded sauce.
By Devon O'Brien

One-Pan Chicken with Basil-Anchovy Butter & Shishito Peppers

3
Don't skip the anchovies in this healthy chicken thigh recipe. Their fishiness blends in, adding salty, umami flavor, so that even skeptics of the salty little fish won't protest. And this healthy skillet dinner is cooked in one pan and takes just 20 minutes to prep--in case you need more selling points for this recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Catchall Lunch Salad

This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Siraegi Guk (Radish-Top Soup)

This rustic soup is traditionally made with dried radish greens, but this one features fresh ones. Look for them on young radishes at a Korean or Asian market near you; lacinato kale makes a good substitute.
By Dennis Lee

Radishes with Green Goddess Dressing

This quick and easy radish recipe will get you ready for spring. Traditional green goddess dressing is made with mayo and sour cream but here we use avocado, buttermilk and yogurt to achieve a lightened-up, creamy dressing.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Inspiration and Ideas

Sicilian-Style Stuffed Artichokes
1
Here a simple bread filling is accented with anchovies, herbs and Parmesan cheese to create these stuffed artichokes. When choosing artichokes, look for firm stems and unblemished leaves.
Easy Anchovy Vinaigrette
This quick homemade salad dressing is just right for a Niçoise salad, or to add some savory flavor to any tossed salad.
Anchovy Vinaigrette
Green Goddess Sauce
3

Try this fresh approach to tartar sauce as an accompaniment for any fish or combine it with chunk light tuna as the base of a tuna salad.

All Healthy Anchovy Recipes

Yeo Joo Ggori Tang (Oxtail & Bitter Melon Soup)

This bitter melon soup recipe showcases the nuances of the polarized vegetable alongside rich and delicious oxtails for comfort in a bowl
By Dennis Lee

Olive Tapenade

Head to the olive bar at your grocery store to get a mix of brined and oil-cured olives for more complex flavor.
By Adam Dolge
