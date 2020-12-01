Healthy Chicken Tenders Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken tenders recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Chicken & Kale Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy chicken and kale soup will keep you warm on a cold and rainy day or any day that calls for a simple, hearty soup. For convenience, you can make this soup with frozen kale without the need to thaw it beforehand.
By Julia Levy

Homemade Chicken Tenders with Everything Bagel Seasoning over Salad

Rating: Unrated
3
Using everything bagel spice is a quick way to season and add extra crunch to breadcrumbs for chicken tenders. If you can't find any premixed, make your own by combining equal parts dried minced onion and garlic, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, salt and ground pepper (see Associated Recipes). This healthy chicken recipe tops a simple salad for an easy dinner that's ready in 25 minutes.
By Devon O'Brien

Roasted Chicken Tenders with Peppers & Onions

Rating: Unrated
2
Call this one an update of that favorite combo, sausage and peppers. Our healthy version can be served over rice or on a roll with a little shredded cheese for a new take on a Philly cheese steak sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken Nuggets with Blackberry Mustard

Rating: Unrated
35
Tossing chicken tenders with cornmeal gives these chicken nuggets great crunch without deep-frying. Blackberries (or raspberries, if you prefer) combined with whole-grain mustard make for a sweet-and-savory dipping sauce. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and carrots.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Wrap

Rating: Unrated
20
This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Rating: Unrated
10
Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
5
Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets

These crispy air-fried chicken nuggets are a quick kid-friendly dinner that parents will love too. The homemade nuggets are healthier than fast-food versions--and more flavorful, thanks to the cornflake coating. You can also cut the chicken into strips for air-fryer chicken tenders. Be sure to cook those 2 to 3 minutes longer, or until done.
By Adam Hickman

Honey-Mustard Chicken with Asparagus Farrotto

Rating: Unrated
4
Risotto gets a whole-grain upgrade by swapping in farro (a type of wheat) for the white rice. The farrotto adds a chewy bite and nutty flavor, plus 4 extra grams of fiber per serving.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Chicken Tacos with Slaw & Lime Crema

Rating: Unrated
1
In this easy and healthy chicken taco recipe, we top grilled chicken tenders with a crunchy and colorful vegetable slaw and a simple blend of sour cream, lime juice and cilantro. The chicken is cooked on a grill pan, so these crowd-pleasing chicken tacos make for a great 25-minute weeknight dinner year-round.
By Robin Bashinsky

Quick Chicken Tikka Masala

Rating: Unrated
31
One of the most popular Indian dishes in the U.S. and the U.K., chicken tikka masala usually involves several steps including marinating and grilling the chicken before simmering in a curried tomato cream sauce. We've simplified it to a one-skillet dish and lightened it by increasing the vegetables, omitting the butter and using less cream. Serve with brown basmati rice and, for dessert, dates.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Chicken Tenders

Tender chicken breast pieces are baked with a tasty bread crumb coating flavored with lemon and Parmesan cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Parmesan-Crusted Chicken Tenders

Rating: Unrated
23
Crispy, Parmesan-flecked chicken tenders dipped in marinara sauce is an easy dinner the whole family will love. Dipping them in a mixture of plain yogurt with chopped fresh basil would be tasty too. Serve with sautéed green beans and roasted sweet potato wedges.
Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

Strawberry-Balsamic Spinach Salad with Chicken

Rating: Unrated
2
A quick blender vinaigrette does double duty as dressing for this strawberry spinach salad and, with the addition of ketchup and strawberry preserves, as a barbecue sauce for the tenders.
Indian-Spiced Chicken & Asparagus

Indian-Spiced Chicken & Asparagus

Rating: Unrated
5
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Rating: Unrated
12
BBQ Chicken Tenders

BBQ Chicken Tenders

Rating: Unrated
14
Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing

Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Tenders with Cucumber-Ranch Dressing

Rating: Unrated
4

Vegetable Lover's Chicken Soup

Rating: Unrated
13

Classic comfort food is yours, in just slightly more than half an hour. Serve with some crusty whole-grain bread and top with grated Romano or Parmesan cheese.

All Healthy Chicken Tenders Recipes

Marmalade Chicken

Rating: Unrated
29
Orange marmalade and freshly grated orange zest make a deliciously tangy sauce for quick-cooking chicken tenders. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Nugget Salad

You'll need a fork to eat these chicken nuggets! In this easy, 15-minute lunch recipe, chicken nuggets, cherry tomatoes and whole-grain croutons are served on a healthy romaine salad with a honey mustard dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wok-Seared Chicken Tenders with Asparagus & Pistachios

Rating: Unrated
25
Here's an East-meets-West stir-fry that will soon become a family favorite. Serve it over rice or noodles, with a simple salad of arugula and orange sections dressed in a light vinaigrette.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Almond-Crusted Chicken Strips

Rating: Unrated
1
Give these oven "fried" chicken strips a try, and you may just find the perfect healthy swap for restaurant chicken fingers.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Za'atar-Roasted Chicken Tenders & Vegetables with Couscous

Rating: Unrated
2
Za'atar (or zaatar)--a Middle-Eastern spice blend that's a mix of thyme, sumac, salt, sesame seeds and sometimes other herbs--gives this sheet-pan roast chicken recipe tons of flavor. Chicken tenders and pretrimmed green beans make this healthy dinner super-fast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
19
This chicken stew has a bold ginger-flavored broth and provides a whole serving of dark leafy greens in each bowl. We tried it with frozen chopped mustard greens (available in large supermarkets) and it was even quicker to prepare and just as delicious. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Saucy Coconut-Chicken Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
18
Thai flavors of coconut and basil come together in this fresh and spicy chicken and cabbage stir-fry. If your family prefers a milder meal, forgo the jalapeño. Serve with: Rice noodles and mango slices.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chicken & Vegetable Quinoa Salad

Mushrooms, carrots and onions are roasted with garlic and fennel seeds in this roast chicken and quinoa salad. Preparing the quinoa with a little less water than is typical makes it cook more quickly and keeps it fluffier‚ perfect for soaking up the sherry-vinegar dressing in this salad. Serve with garlic-rubbed toast.
By Lia Huber

Thai Chicken & Mango Stir-Fry

Rating: Unrated
11
Both ripe and underripe mango work well in this chicken and vegetable stir-fry. If the mangoes you have are less ripe, use 2 teaspoons brown sugar. If they're ripe and sweet, just use 1 teaspoon or omit the brown sugar altogether.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Sriracha-Coconut Chicken Tenders

Rating: Unrated
1
A mixture of egg and Sriracha brings heat to these homemade chicken tenders and also helps the crunchy blend of puffed rice cereal and coconut chips stick. The tenders are then baked for a quick and healthy meal--no frying required.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet & Sour Chicken with Brown Rice

Rating: Unrated
12
In about the time it takes to order and pick up Chinese takeout, you can make this much healthier version of sweet & sour chicken. Our version loses all the saturated fat that comes from deep-frying, along with the extra sugar and salt. If you prefer, use tofu instead of chicken, and use your favorite vegetables; just be sure to cut them into similar-size pieces so they all cook at about the same rate.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Mustard Chicken Tenders with Couscous & Carrots

Rating: Unrated
1
Thanks to the quick-cooking power of chicken tenders, this honey-mustard chicken dinner comes together fast and easily for a family-friendly weeknight meal. The baby carrots are cooked in a simple orange juice and butter sauce which is lovely drizzled over the chicken and couscous.
By Katie Webster

Hawaiian Ginger-Chicken Stew for Two

Rating: Unrated
2
This chicken stew has a bold ginger-flavored broth and provides a whole serving of dark leafy greens in each bowl. We tried it with frozen chopped mustard greens (available in large supermarkets) and it was even quicker to prepare and just as delicious. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Golden Chicken with Spicy Refried Beans

Rating: Unrated
9
Kids love this combination of refried white beans and chicken tenders. If you're concerned about making it too spicy, omit the jalapeno. Serve with extra cheese to sprinkle on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Tenders with Cilantro Pesto

Rating: Unrated
18
Cook chicken tenders quickly on the grill and top with pesto made with cilantro and sesame seeds for a zesty, speedy dinner. Serve with: Quinoa and grilled asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Rating: Unrated
16
Even though boneless Buffalo wings are made with healthy white-meat chicken, they're usually deep-fried and drenched in hot sauce laced with butter. The solution: chicken tenders are dredged in seasoned whole-wheat flour and cornmeal, pan-fried in only a small amount of oil and then drizzled with a tangy hot pepper sauce. With a fraction of the fat, calories and sodium, these boneless wings are reason enough to throw a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Chicken Satay with Grilled Vegetables

Rating: Unrated
2
Plan ahead before you prep the grill for this grilled chicken recipe: marinating the chicken in a mix of peanut butter, lime, and chipotle peppers results in tender meat and bold flavors.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Autumn Chicken Stew

Rating: Unrated
12
This simple chicken stew stars three of fall's best crops--apples, carrots and parsnips. Serve with toasted sharp Cheddar cheese sandwiches and a brown ale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pretzel-Crusted Chicken Nuggets

Adults and kids alike devour these crunchy pretzel-coated chicken nuggets. What really makes them special is the tart-sweet cranberry dipping sauce. Make some extra sauce to spread on post-holiday turkey sandwiches.
By Joy Howard

Mache & Chicken Salad with Honey-Tahini Dressing

Rating: Unrated
7
In this salad, mâche is tossed with spring ingredients--new red-skinned potatoes and fresh peas--and a lemony tahini dressing and chicken.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Chicken, Parsnip & Apple Stew

Rating: Unrated
3
Modest, sweet parsnips shine in this autumnal stew. Try pairing it with sandwiches of toasted sharp Cheddar on country wheat and a robust dark beer for a warming fall supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Couscous Paella Soup

Rating: Unrated
1
This soup is inspired by the flavors and ingredients of paella, but unlike paella it's simple enough for a speedy weeknight dinner. If you can't find Spanish chorizo, use pepperoni (add a pinch of smoked paprika if you have it). Serve with warm whole-grain garlic bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marmalade Chicken for Two

Rating: Unrated
4
Orange marmalade and freshly grated orange zest make a deliciously tangy sauce for quick-cooking chicken tenders. Serve with brown rice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Arugula Salad with Chicken & Chevre

Rating: Unrated
5
Grown-up and sophisticated, this salad will make you happy you're not a finicky kid. For an even dressier spin, substitute boneless skinless duck breasts for the chicken.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com