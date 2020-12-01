Healthy New York Strip Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious new york strip steak recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
By Adam Dolge

Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak

1
Master the perfectly seared sirloin steak with this easy method, while playing with fresh herbs to enhance the flavor. The key to success: letting the meat come to room temperature before adding it to the pan to ensure it cooks evenly. Rosemary and garlic give it an irresistible herby finish. For the best results, let the steak rest before serving.
By Adam Dolge

Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce

6
This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak Burritos

7
Here's a steak burrito recipe inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans

1
For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there's one less pan to wash!
By Devon O'Brien

Seared Steak with Roasted Garlic Aioli

Seared steak topped with a dollop of garlicky aioli makes a simple and satisfying supper. Experiment with different herbs in this easy, super-flavorful aioli. We love it on steaks, but it would make a perfect sauce for grilled or broiled salmon or a delicious sandwich spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce

2
These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Steak Dinner

2
Your traditional steak and potato dinner gets a makeover in this recipe by swapping starchy potatoes for whole-grain brown rice. Be wary of your portion size for steak, it should be about the size of a deck of cards.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa

1
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach Salad with Steak & Blueberries

14
Combine steak, walnuts, blueberries and feta cheese in this simple salad and you have yourself a healthy and satisfying supper. Serve with grilled baguette and a glass of rosé.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage

1
A mix of roasted cabbage and red onion is topped with melted cheese for a divine side to steak in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad or toasted and lightly buttered bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wine-Glazed Steak

This sirloin steak owes its bold flavor to a tantalizing mix of red wine, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Try it for a quick 30-minute dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Moroccan Skirt Steak with Roasted Pepper Couscous
6
Thin cuts of beef, such as skirt steak or sirloin steak, cook very quickly when seared in a hot skillet--just right for a busy weeknight. We love how the spicy Moroccan flavors on the steak complement the sweet, roasted pepper-studded couscous. Serve with: Arugula salad and a glass of Pinot Noir.
Steak with Glazed Carrots & Turnips
1
This cast-iron steak recipe has what it takes to transform beef and vegetables from basic to brilliant--a pop of rosemary on the steak, an intense sear in a hot skillet and a sweet-and-sour glaze on the vegetables. Serve with sautéed spinach and a glass of red wine.
Steak & Vegetables with Chimichurri Sauce
1
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com