Healthy New York Strip Steak Recipes

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole
This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
Rosemary-&-Garlic-Basted Sirloin Steak
Master the perfectly seared sirloin steak with this easy method, while playing with fresh herbs to enhance the flavor. The key to success: letting the meat come to room temperature before adding it to the pan to ensure it cooks evenly. Rosemary and garlic give it an irresistible herby finish. For the best results, let the steak rest before serving.
Skillet Steak with Mushroom Sauce
This steak, broccolini and pea dinner is a one-skillet meal that will be on your table in just 25 minutes! The pan drippings combine with mushrooms, broth and grainy mustard to make a thick and delicious sauce.
Steak Burritos
Here's a steak burrito recipe inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.
Lemon-Garlic Steak & Green Beans
For a steak that's deliciously tender, flavorful and not too fatty, we reach for strip (also known as New York strip or shell steak). It has less than half the saturated fat of a rib-eye but is more tender than leaner sirloin. Here, we cook green beans in the same pan used to sear the spiced steak. All those delicious drippings add richness to the beans—plus there's one less pan to wash!
Seared Steak with Roasted Garlic Aioli
Seared steak topped with a dollop of garlicky aioli makes a simple and satisfying supper. Experiment with different herbs in this easy, super-flavorful aioli. We love it on steaks, but it would make a perfect sauce for grilled or broiled salmon or a delicious sandwich spread.
Herbed Steak with Balsamic Sauce
These Italian herb-rubbed steaks get a second layer of flavor from robust balsamic vinegar.
Steak Dinner
Your traditional steak and potato dinner gets a makeover in this recipe by swapping starchy potatoes for whole-grain brown rice. Be wary of your portion size for steak, it should be about the size of a deck of cards.
Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.
Spinach Salad with Steak & Blueberries
Combine steak, walnuts, blueberries and feta cheese in this simple salad and you have yourself a healthy and satisfying supper. Serve with grilled baguette and a glass of rosé.
Steak with Cheddar Roasted Cabbage
A mix of roasted cabbage and red onion is topped with melted cheese for a divine side to steak in this quick and healthy dinner recipe. Serve with a mixed green salad or toasted and lightly buttered bread.
Wine-Glazed Steak
This sirloin steak owes its bold flavor to a tantalizing mix of red wine, balsamic vinegar, soy sauce and honey. Try it for a quick 30-minute dinner.