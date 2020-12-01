Healthy Flank Steak Recipes

All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor.
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
Juicy flank steak, beefy sauce and caramelized onions come together easily to create this delectable hoagie sandwich. The flank steak is tender, moist and flavor-packed, making it a great base recipe not only for these sandwiches but also for any recipe that calls for shredded beef, such as Italian sandwiches or chili.
This vibrant, colorful dish is great for those who love a little heat. Adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to your preferred heat level. To smash ginger, use the side of a chef's knife or the flat bottom of a sturdy mug. Serve with rice, if desired.
You could argue that fried rice is really all about the "add-ins," so why not skip the grain itself and save some calories with cauliflower while you're at it? If you want to make this recipe vegetarian, swap sliced mushrooms for the steak. Either way, you don't have to be on a low-carb diet to love this 30-minute dinner.
Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
Popular throughout Southeast Asia and Indonesia, satay is strips of skewered, grilled meat eaten with a fragrant dipping sauce. Here we serve seasoned marinated steak with a spicy peanut sauce for dipping. A simple cucumber salad is a cooling counterpoint to the beef satay.
This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad. If you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.
The creamy, colorful goat cheese filling for this rolled flank steak recipe takes the flavor to the next level and makes for a presentation that wows. Pounding the steak is crucial for easy rolling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Serve with a simple salad or roasted vegetables to complete this easy dinner recipe.
A hint of honey sweetens the spicy tomato sauce in this low-calorie beef recipe. Some of the thickened sauce is brushed onto the flank steak during grilling, and the rest is served warm with the finished meat.
Flank steak has fewer calories than other cuts of beef and loads of protein. In this recipe, it's seasoned with a simple--yet flavorful--dry rub of oregano, lemon peel and black pepper. Serve it with your favorite grilled or roasted veggies.
This easy marinated steak recipe uses Japanese miso, which is made from soy, barley and rice, and has a strong, savory umami taste. Miso is best known for its use in miso soup, but miso is amazing in meat marinades like this Asian steak marinade because it produces rich flavors in the meat. Look for sake (Japanese rice wine) where other wines are sold.
Chutney is an East Indian specialty that can range in texture from smooth to chunky and in flavor from sweet to tart. Mixing store-bought chutney with rum and rice vinegar for this steak marinade adds a whole new dimension of flavor to this meal.
This flank steak recipe comes together easily on a baking sheet, but if you're itching to take it outside, fire up the grill instead. Just be sure to use a grill basket for the peppers so you don't end up chasing them around the grates, or worse, losing them to the fire.
Typically gyro meat cooks on a rotisserie for hours. For this fast and healthy gyro recipe, flank steak is brushed with seasoned oil and broiled. Not a pickling pro? No problem. You can get all the flavor and crunch in a fraction of the time by marinating thinly sliced vegetables in a hot vinegar mixture for a few minutes. Try them on burgers and other sandwiches too. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
This Korean-flavored steak tacos recipe uses cabbage in three ways: a crisp cabbage leaf acts as the shell, sautéed cabbage is part of the filling and pickled cabbage tops off the tacos. You can prepare most of the ingredients ahead, so all you have to do is assemble the steak tacos when you're ready to serve.
Chimichurri sauce is a zingy Argentinean sauce made with garlic, parsley, vinegar and oil. Here chimichurri sauce doubles as marinade for flank steak and as salad dressing for this grilled steak salad recipe.
These juicy beef rolls are terrific for entertaining because you can prepare them in the morning and broil them at the last minute. Pounding the flank steak to 1/8-inch thickness lets the beef cook through without charring the vegetables.