Healthy Flank Steak Recipes

Find healthy, delicious flank steak recipes including grilled and stuffed flank steak. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger

All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. 
By Grace Young

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
By Adam Hickman

Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas

These flank steak fajitas make for a tasty, healthy dinner in a pinch. Preheated sheet pans sizzle the meat and vegetables just like in a skillet, but with a whole lot more hands-off time.
By Devon O'Brien

Slow-Cooker Flank Steak Au Jus Sandwiches

Juicy flank steak, beefy sauce and caramelized onions come together easily to create this delectable hoagie sandwich. The flank steak is tender, moist and flavor-packed, making it a great base recipe not only for these sandwiches but also for any recipe that calls for shredded beef, such as Italian sandwiches or chili.
By Cooking Light

Carne Asada Tacos

These carne asada tacos are tasty, easy to make and low in calories. They're topped with a quick homemade salsa featuring avocado, tomato, onion and a bright squeeze of lime.
By Carolyn Casner

Asian Beef Noodle Bowls

With a lime wedge served on the side, these Asian noodle bowls are packed with flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mushroom-Beef Noodle Soup

You don't need much beef in this homey mushroom-beef noodle soup recipe, since mushrooms and a little Worcestershire sauce give it plenty of savory flavor.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Ginger Beef Stir-Fry with Peppers

This vibrant, colorful dish is great for those who love a little heat. Adjust the amount of chile-garlic sauce according to your preferred heat level. To smash ginger, use the side of a chef's knife or the flat bottom of a sturdy mug. Serve with rice, if desired.
By Grace Young

Cauliflower Fried Rice with Steak

You could argue that fried rice is really all about the "add-ins," so why not skip the grain itself and save some calories with cauliflower while you're at it? If you want to make this recipe vegetarian, swap sliced mushrooms for the steak. Either way, you don't have to be on a low-carb diet to love this 30-minute dinner.
By Erin Alderson

Long-Life Noodles with Beef & Chinese Broccoli

Noodles are a key part of Chinese New Year celebrations because they symbolize long life. We love this recipe for the tradition because it's super-customizable based on your tastes. Try swapping in chicken for the steak. Can't find Chinese broccoli? Use broccolini instead. Or swap out the mushrooms and broccoli altogether for snow peas and carrots.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Broccoli, Mushroom & Beef Stir-Fry

This healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe has a Korean-inspired gochujang sauce. Because stir-fries cook up quickly, have all the ingredients prepped and next to the stove before you turn on the heat. Serve over brown rice or rice noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caesar Salad with Grilled Steak

Traditional Caesar salad dressing uses egg yolk to make it creamy. Here we use mayo instead for the same rich results without the raw egg.
By Carolyn Casner
Inspiration and Ideas

Korean Beef Stir-Fry
Inspired by the flavors found in Korean barbecue, this dish is a mouth-watering addition to any weeknight repertoire. A fruity Riesling and rice noodles are perfect accompaniments.
Grilled Lime Chicken & Steak with Herb & Arugula Salad
This recipe involves one of our favorite make-ahead hacks: let the chicken and steak marinate in reverse. In this recipe, you'll pour a punchy, citrusy dressing over the meat right after it leaves the grill, so it soaks up the bright vinaigrette as it cools. Better yet, reverse-marinating keeps the grilled meat from drying out, even when kept in the fridge overnight.
Chile-Marinated Skirt Steak (Carne Asada en Adobo de Guajillo)
Indonesian Beef Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Popular throughout Southeast Asia and Indonesia, satay is strips of skewered, grilled meat eaten with a fragrant dipping sauce. Here we serve seasoned marinated steak with a spicy peanut sauce for dipping. A simple cucumber salad is a cooling counterpoint to the beef satay.

All Healthy Flank Steak Recipes

Grilled Flank Steak Salad with Ginger-Wasabi Dressing

This quick, healthy dinner salad recipe is ready in 40 minutes thanks to preshredded carrots and coleslaw mix. If you have leftover quinoa, skip Step 1 and use 2 cups in the salad. If you want a bigger flavor kick in the dressing, up the wasabi powder to 1 tablespoon.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Goat Cheese-Stuffed Flank Steak

The creamy, colorful goat cheese filling for this rolled flank steak recipe takes the flavor to the next level and makes for a presentation that wows. Pounding the steak is crucial for easy rolling and melt-in-your-mouth tenderness. Serve with a simple salad or roasted vegetables to complete this easy dinner recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Grilled Marinated Flank Steak Salad

Grilled flank steak is served over salad greens with sweet corn, peppers, and tomatoes, and topped with a fresh cilantro dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Flank Steak with Chili Sauce

A hint of honey sweetens the spicy tomato sauce in this low-calorie beef recipe. Some of the thickened sauce is brushed onto the flank steak during grilling, and the rest is served warm with the finished meat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Adobo Flank Steak Tacos

Lime juice and adobo sauce lend a tangy and smoky flavor to these grilled steak tacos.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Lemon-Pepper Steak

Flank steak has fewer calories than other cuts of beef and loads of protein. In this recipe, it's seasoned with a simple--yet flavorful--dry rub of oregano, lemon peel and black pepper. Serve it with your favorite grilled or roasted veggies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chili-Rubbed Flank Steak Salad

Transform steak into a nutritious meal by serving it atop this lively Southwest-inspired salad recipe. If you make the dressing when you marinate the steak, this meal comes together quickly.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Southwest Flank Steak with Fresh Tomatillo Salsa

Tart, fruity tomatillos make a delicious salsa that complements this Southwestern-inspired flank steak.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miso-Marinated Flank Steak

This easy marinated steak recipe uses Japanese miso, which is made from soy, barley and rice, and has a strong, savory umami taste. Miso is best known for its use in miso soup, but miso is amazing in meat marinades like this Asian steak marinade because it produces rich flavors in the meat. Look for sake (Japanese rice wine) where other wines are sold.
By Bruce Aidells

Steak with Chutney Sauce

Chutney is an East Indian specialty that can range in texture from smooth to chunky and in flavor from sweet to tart. Mixing store-bought chutney with rum and rice vinegar for this steak marinade adds a whole new dimension of flavor to this meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sweet & Peppery Flank Steak with Shishitos

This flank steak recipe comes together easily on a baking sheet, but if you're itching to take it outside, fire up the grill instead. Just be sure to use a grill basket for the peppers so you don't end up chasing them around the grates, or worse, losing them to the fire.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Grilled Flank Steak & Corn with Green Goddess Butter

An herbaceous butter turns grilled sweet corn into a rave-worthy accompaniment to simple grilled flank steak.
By Adam Dolge

Flank Steak Gyros with Quick Pickles

Typically gyro meat cooks on a rotisserie for hours. For this fast and healthy gyro recipe, flank steak is brushed with seasoned oil and broiled. Not a pickling pro? No problem. You can get all the flavor and crunch in a fraction of the time by marinating thinly sliced vegetables in a hot vinegar mixture for a few minutes. Try them on burgers and other sandwiches too. Look for tzatziki--Greek cucumber-yogurt sauce--near other prepared refrigerated dips like hummus and salsa.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sesame-Spinach Stuffed Flank Steak

This healthy steak recipe is quick enough for a weeknight dinner and yet impressive enough for a dinner party. Round out the meal with baked sweet potatoes and garlic green beans.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Korean-Style Beef & Cabbage Tacos

This Korean-flavored steak tacos recipe uses cabbage in three ways: a crisp cabbage leaf acts as the shell, sautéed cabbage is part of the filling and pickled cabbage tops off the tacos. You can prepare most of the ingredients ahead, so all you have to do is assemble the steak tacos when you're ready to serve.
By Kathy Gunst

Chimichurri Grilled Steak Salad

Chimichurri sauce is a zingy Argentinean sauce made with garlic, parsley, vinegar and oil. Here chimichurri sauce doubles as marinade for flank steak and as salad dressing for this grilled steak salad recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tamarind-Glazed Flank Steak with Carrots & Dates

Flank steak is the perfect candidate for cooking under the broiler. The high heat sears it on the outside while leaving the inside juicy.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Soy-Glazed Beef & Vegetable Rolls

These juicy beef rolls are terrific for entertaining because you can prepare them in the morning and broil them at the last minute. Pounding the flank steak to 1/8-inch thickness lets the beef cook through without charring the vegetables.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi
