Healthy Black Eyed Pea Recipes

Find healthy, delicious black eyed pea recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Seasoned Black-Eyed Peas

To infuse peas with flavor, simmer them with dried spices, which pack a more intense punch than fresh. Smoked paprika delivers the essence of ham hocks or bacon while keeping this classic side dish vegan.
By Genevieve Ko

Black-Eyed Peas & Okra

1
This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad

7
An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup

10
Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Yellow Rice

Try this recipe when you've got a craving for old-fashioned soul food.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornbread Salad

This layered salad features cornbread, black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese with a garnish of crumbled bacon and a creamy homemade dressing that soaks into the mix.
By Ali Ramee

Chopped Salad with Cornbread Croutons

At Handsome Hog, his restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Sutherland offers this chopped salad topped with any barbecued meat on the menu. The chef recommends brisket--it takes this already Southern-inspired salad a step further.
By Justin Sutherland

Curried Black-Eyed Peas

A symbol of good luck, black-eyed peas get transformed with Jamaican essentials like scallion, curry powder and Scotch bonnet chile pepper in this satisfying plant-forward stew made complete with brown rice and avocado.
By Wendy Lopez

Cajun Vegan Succotash

Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway, owners of The Vegan Hood Chefs in San Francisco, created this vegan succotash dish, inspired by the food they were raised on, cooked by grandmothers who hail from Louisiana. They put their spin on it by omitting the bacon, packing it with veggies and adding coconut milk for body.
By Ronnishia Johnson

Instant-Pot Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

The Instant Pot makes quick work of cooking up these vegan black-eyed peas. Fresh and dried spices and onion lend rich flavor to this simple bean dish.
By Karen Rankin

Vegan Black-Eyed Peas

1
Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.
By Jen Rose Smith

Chipotle Black-Eyed Peas & Collards with Crispy Shallots

Instead of getting flavor from a ham hock, this mess of black-eyed peas and collards gets its smokiness from canned chipotles and caramelized shallots, thereby keeping it vegetarian.
By Liana Krissoff
Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Vegetarian Taco Salad
1
Taco salad doesn't always have to contain beef--this 15-minute version uses tofu or black bean crumbles, which taste delicious and offer up a healthy dose of protein. This vegetarian meal is so tasty that even meat-only eaters won't miss the beef.
Black-Eyed Peas with Slab Bacon
In this recipe, black-eyed peas get a wonderful smoky flavor from slab bacon. If you skip it for a vegetarian version, boost the flavor by doubling the garlic, adding a bay leaf, substituting vegetable stock for the water and adding a dash of smoked paprika for a slightly smoky taste.
