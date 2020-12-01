Healthy Black Eyed Pea Recipes

Seasoned Black-Eyed Peas
To infuse peas with flavor, simmer them with dried spices, which pack a more intense punch than fresh. Smoked paprika delivers the essence of ham hocks or bacon while keeping this classic side dish vegan.
Black-Eyed Peas & Okra
This bean and okra recipe is a classic Southern side dish perfect for potlucks. Adding the okra toward the end of cooking guarantees a tender--not mushy--texture.
Cucumber & Black-Eyed Pea Salad
An easy salad to serve with grilled chicken or steak for supper or on a bed of greens for a satisfying lunch. Substitute white beans or chickpeas for the black-eyed peas if you prefer.
Collard Green & Black-Eyed Pea Soup
Antioxidant-rich collard greens and fiber-packed black-eyed peas have a starring role in this nutritious soup. There's no need for loads of ham or salt pork--just a small amount of bacon gives it a wonderful smoky flavor. You can skip the bacon and substitute vegetable broth for chicken broth for a great vegetarian dish.
Chicken with Black-Eyed Peas and Yellow Rice
Try this recipe when you've got a craving for old-fashioned soul food.
Cornbread Salad
This layered salad features cornbread, black-eyed peas, corn, tomatoes and Cheddar cheese with a garnish of crumbled bacon and a creamy homemade dressing that soaks into the mix.
Chopped Salad with Cornbread Croutons
At Handsome Hog, his restaurant in St. Paul, Minnesota, Justin Sutherland offers this chopped salad topped with any barbecued meat on the menu. The chef recommends brisket--it takes this already Southern-inspired salad a step further.
Curried Black-Eyed Peas
A symbol of good luck, black-eyed peas get transformed with Jamaican essentials like scallion, curry powder and Scotch bonnet chile pepper in this satisfying plant-forward stew made complete with brown rice and avocado.
Cajun Vegan Succotash
Ronnishia Johnson and Rheema Calloway, owners of The Vegan Hood Chefs in San Francisco, created this vegan succotash dish, inspired by the food they were raised on, cooked by grandmothers who hail from Louisiana. They put their spin on it by omitting the bacon, packing it with veggies and adding coconut milk for body.
Instant-Pot Vegan Black-Eyed Peas
The Instant Pot makes quick work of cooking up these vegan black-eyed peas. Fresh and dried spices and onion lend rich flavor to this simple bean dish.
Vegan Black-Eyed Peas
Two Cypriot specialties--good olive oil and fresh lemons--lend sunny flavor to this simple bean dish, served as a side in Cyprus. Chard adds a hearty touch. Top with a dollop of Greek yogurt, or nondairy yogurt to keep it vegan, for a meatless meal.
Chipotle Black-Eyed Peas & Collards with Crispy Shallots
Instead of getting flavor from a ham hock, this mess of black-eyed peas and collards gets its smokiness from canned chipotles and caramelized shallots, thereby keeping it vegetarian.