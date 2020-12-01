Healthy Black Bean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious black bean recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Bowl

This cilantro-lime shrimp bowl has tons of flavor and texture. The cilantro-lime shrimp is tangy and fresh, with brown rice and creamy avocado to balance the flavor. The two-chile cream sauce is easy to make and brings all the flavors of this bowl dinner together.
By Amanda Stanfield

Taco Dip

Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.
By Laura Kanya

Sheet-Pan Chicken Fajita Bowls

Skip the tortillas in favor of this warm fajita salad, which features a nutritious medley of chicken with roasted kale, bell peppers and black beans. The chicken, beans and vegetables are all cooked on the same pan, so this healthy dinner is easy to make and the cleanup is easy too.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper

This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa, also known as cowboy caviar, is the perfect dip for tortilla chips—but you can enjoy it any way you like. Try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla. 
By Karen Rankin

Black Bean Fajita Skillet

You can often find presliced and ready-to-cook fresh vegetables in your grocer's produce section. Use these to your advantage to cut down on dinnertime prep. Here, presliced fajita vegetables are sautéed with canned black beans and Southwest seasoning for a quick and easy Tex Mex-inspired meal. Plus, this recipe requires just three ingredients, not including basics like salt, pepper and oil. You can easily take your bowl up a notch by adding some cheese, sour cream or another tasty topping.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Quinoa-Black Bean Salad

Enjoy this quinoa and black bean salad as a delicious and quick vegetarian main dish or as a side for grilled chicken or steak. And don't forget the leftovers! They make an easy lunch on the go.
By Robin Bashinsky

Bean & Veggie Taco Bowl

Simple brown rice and black beans serve as the backdrop for sautéed veggies and taco toppings!
By Katie Webster

Southwestern Cauliflower Rice Bowls with Shrimp & Avocado Crema

These healthy Southwestern cauliflower rice bowls, topped with black beans, corn and smoky chipotle shrimp, get a cool-down from homemade avocado crema and take just 30 minutes to make.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Freezer Breakfast Burritos

Having a stash of flavorful bean burritos in your freezer means you'll always have a satisfying plant-based meal ready for a grab-and-go breakfast on a busy morning or to take to the campsite for an easy campfire meal. Our vegan breakfast filling--made with tofu and prepared to mimic scrambled eggs--is tossed with beans, veggies and salsa for a delicious and ultra-satisfying meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato-Black Bean Burgers

These vegan sweet potato-black bean burgers spiced with curry powder are easy to make. Blending the mixture with your hands gives you a soft, uniform texture then the outside gets crispy by cooking in a cast-iron pan. To make this recipe gluten-free too, use gluten-free oats and serve the patty in a lettuce wrap, omitting the bun.
By Robin Bashinsky
Our Favorite Recipes to Make With a Can of Black Beans
If you're trying to clean out your pantry or are simply craving black beans, we've got 10 delicious recipes for you to choose from! From Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Chili to a Mexican-inspired Skillet Quinoa, these flavor-packed black bean recipes pack a punch of protein for a satisfying meal everyone will love.
22 Diabetes-Friendly Black Bean Recipes
Each recipe is low in saturated fat, sodium and calories to help you meet your nutrition goals.
17 Vegan Black Bean Recipes
Loaded Black Bean Dip
Sweet Potato & Black Bean Chili
Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Black Bean Hummus

For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.
By Casey Barber

Steak Burritos

Here's a burrito inspired by San Francisco's super burritos that come packed with meat, beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and salsa. We've kept this home-style version a bit simpler to make and a whole lot healthier with brown rice, whole-wheat tortillas and a more reasonable serving size. We recommend wrapping it in foil--the traditional way to serve it--so you can pick the burrito up and eat it without it falling apart, peeling back the foil as you go. Serve with a cold beer and vinegar-dressed slaw.

Black Bean Wraps with Greens & Cilantro Vinaigrette

A simple salad tossed with a tangy vinaigrette packs these no-cook wraps with tons of bright cilantro flavor. The mix pairs well with mashed beans and avocado, which hold everything together.
By Devon O'Brien

Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing

This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.
By Jasmine Smith

Vegan Black Bean Burgers

These easy vegan black bean burgers have a healthy dose of fiber thanks to the combination of black beans and quinoa. Cumin and chipotle chile powder give these vegan burgers a Southwestern spin. Using your hands to combine the mixture creates a soft, uniform texture.
By Robin Bashinsky

Massaged Kale Salad with Roasted Sweet Potato & Black Beans

Loaded with roasted sweet potatoes and shallots, black beans, quinoa, feta and pepitas, this salad makes for a satisfying meatless meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Mushroom-Quinoa Veggie Burgers with Special Sauce

These hearty mushroom, black bean and quinoa veggie burgers are a healthy and satisfying homemade alternative to store-bought veggie burgers. And they take just 25 minutes of active time to prep, so while they're special enough for entertaining, they're quick enough for weeknight dinners.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Black Bean Quesadillas

In a hurry? These satisfying quesadillas take just 15 minutes to make. We like them with black beans, but pinto beans work well too. If you like a little heat, be sure to use pepper Jack cheese in the filling. Serve with: A little sour cream and a mixed green salad.

Chicken Fajita Bowls

These satisfying bowls are chock full of protein and fiber, thanks to chicken breast, black beans, sweet potatoes and bulgur--a versatile grain that has about 15 g fewer carbs (and more than twice the fiber) per cup than brown rice.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

One-Pot Beans & Rice with Corn & Salsa

This one-pot dinner is like a deconstructed burrito bowl--especially when topped with salsa, sliced avocado or a dollop of Greek yogurt for a cool, creamy accent. You can also enjoy it as a meal on its own, or as a vegetarian taco or burrito filling or a side dish on taco night.
By Carolyn Casner

Breakfast Tostada

This easy and satisfying Mexican-inspired breakfast recipe brings lots of flavor to your plate. Using a mix of fresh and store-bought ingredients, breakfast is on the table in 20 minutes.
By Mila Clarke

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Chicken & Kale Taco Salad with Jalapeño-Avocado Ranch

This healthy, super-fast salad recipe swaps out romaine for kale, giving you more than 10 times the vitamin C. Easy flavor hacks like store-bought ranch and pickled jalapeños help make a creamy, tangy and spicy dressing you'll want to drizzle on everything from salad to sliced veggies and shredded poached chicken.
By Breana Killeen

Chilaquiles Casserole

Our version of this enchilada-style chilaquiles casserole is packed with nutritious beans and vegetables. Canned prepared enchilada sauce has great flavor and keeps the prep time quick. It can vary in heat level so find one that suits your taste. If you want to eliminate the heat altogether, try a green enchilada sauce (which is often milder than red) or substitute two 8-ounce cans of plain tomato sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Tostadas

The butternut squash-and-black bean base in these healthy vegetarian tostadas has a mild, sweet-spicy flavor thanks to ancho chile powder. If you can't find ancho chile powder, other mildly spicy chili powder can be used. Serve with your favorite hot sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southwest Black-Bean Pasta Salad Bowls

Meal-prep a week's worth of delicious and satisfying high-fiber lunches with just 5 simple ingredients and 20 minutes. In this Southwestern-style pasta salad, we're using pasta made with black beans to bump up the fiber to an impressive 14 grams per serving. Paired with seasoned chicken strips and a flavorful corn salad--shortcut ingredients you can often find at your local specialty grocery store--this meal-prep lunch is one you'll get excited for.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Rice Bowls

A bowl of tender shredded chicken, hot cooked rice and slightly spicy black beans served with fresh toppings is a meal that will satisfy anytime. Make this slow-cooker chicken dish on the weekend and reheat throughout the week for easy at-work lunches or dinner at the end of a long day. For a variation, swap the brown rice for a grain medley.
By Cooking Light

Make-Ahead Spinach & Black Bean Burritos

These egg, bean and cheese burritos are designed to be made ahead and frozen. They are perfect for busy days and make a satisfying breakfast or lunch.
By Micaela Young, M.S.

Cheesy Black Bean & Corn-Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

We've taken some key burrito ingredients--black beans, corn and spicy pepper Jack cheese--and piled them into roasted portobello mushroom caps for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian dinner. Serve these with pico de gallo or any of your favorite burrito toppings!
By Carolyn Casner

Black Bean & Slaw Bagel

This easy open-face sandwich recipe uses a jalapeño-Cheddar bagel, but a plain bagel would work just as well. Top each bagel half with black beans and fresh slaw for a satisfying bite.
By Amber Selene Turpin

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas

A crisp, citrusy slaw contrasts nicely with the enchiladas' creamy squash filling.
By Adam Dolge

Southwestern Vegetable & Chicken Soup

Who wouldn't want to eat their vegetables when they're tucked into a fragrant broth with bits of tasty chicken and spiked with a shot of fresh lime and cilantro? This healthy chicken vegetable soup seems even richer with the smoky flavor from roasted poblano peppers and garlic. Serve this healthy chicken soup recipe with tortilla chips.

Two-Bean Enchilada Casserole

This classic and comforting Mexican dish is easy to make on a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
