Healthy Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken sandwich recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Chicken Shawarma with Yogurt Sauce

The key to cooking juicy chicken without a spit in this healthy recipe is high heat and dark meat. The yogurt in the marinade gives the chicken both its tender texture and its alluring char. More yogurt in the sauce, along with crunchy cucumbers and herbs, keeps the flavors bright.
By JJ Goode

Avocado, Tomato & Chicken Sandwich

In this healthy chicken sandwich recipe, the avocado is mashed to create a healthy creamy spread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken & Cucumber Lettuce Wraps with Peanut Sauce

We love the crunch from sliced cucumber and jicama in these savory chicken lettuce wraps. Serve with the simple peanut sauce for an easy dinner recipe that will impress kids and adults alike.
By Lauren Grant

Open-Face Italian Chicken Sandwiches with Avocado Slaw

The quick tomato topping on these hearty and healthy chicken sandwiches will remind you of pizza. The accompanying slaw swaps out mayo for healthier avocado. Cook the chicken breasts on the grill if you prefer (see Tip) and consider making a double batch of the chicken for lunches and dinners later in the week.
By Joyce Hendley

Curried Chicken Apple Wraps

Shredded chicken and chopped green apples are a delightful combination in this quick and easy curried sandwich wrap.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Apple Kale Wraps

Using kale leaves instead of bread to wrap your filling makes this healthy chicken lunch recipe low-calorie (and lower in carbs!). If you can't find lacinato (aka Tuscan) kale, try cabbage for your wrap.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Wrap

This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Chicken & Cucumber Pita Sandwiches with Yogurt Sauce

Cucumbers do double duty in this healthy Greek chicken pita recipe--they're grated to lend a refreshing flavor to the quick cucumber-yogurt sauce and sliced to provide cool crunch tucked into the pita. Serve these Mediterranean sandwiches for a healthy dinner or light lunch.
By Lauren Grant

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken-Apple Sloppy Joes

A sloppy joe is typically made with ground beef and a spicy tomato sauce, but not this one! This makeover sandwich combines lean ground chicken breast with green peppers, and is topped with sweet apple slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap

Who doesn't love a BLT? In this Mexican-inspired version, we've added chicken and avocado and wrapped it in a tortilla, making it easy to eat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curry Chicken-Salad Sandwich

Greek yogurt takes the place of mayonnaise in this healthy chicken-salad sandwich.
By Katie Shields, M.S., RDN

14 Easy Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Make your favorite restaurant chicken sandwich at home with these easy chicken sandwich recipes. We take the classic fried chicken sandwich and make it healthier by grilling or baking the chicken instead. Whether it’s on a classic sandwich bun or on a pita, these chicken sandwiches are easy to make with just 6 steps or less. Recipes like Grilled Thai Chicken Sandwiches and Orange-Soy Chicken Sandwiches are healthy, flavorful and perfect for making at home.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Moms and Dads like wraps because they're neat and compact--so beware: ours is messy and spicy. This fiery combination of buffalo chicken in a modern wrap is guaranteed to drip. Get out the big napkins and have a ball!
Chicken Gyros

Indian-Spiced Chicken Pitas

Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos

Italian-Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

You may disagree on whether the chicken parm sandwich should be known as a “sub,” “hoagie” or “grinder,” but who doesn't love this neighborhood-deli classic? We've added some spinach and done away with all the greasy breading to make it more healthy. Make it a meal: The sandwich is filling and complete on its own, but add some crunch with carrots, celery and cucumbers on the side.

All Healthy Chicken Sandwich Recipes

Charred Vegetable & Chicken Pitas with Garlic Mayo

We love this healthy veggie and chicken recipe all bundled up in pita, but you can also serve it over brown rice, drizzled with the mayo sauce too.
By Joy Howard

Chicken Salad Panini Sandwiches

You don't need a panini press to enjoy these easy chicken salad panini sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Chicken Panini

Another time, use the subtly seasoned Dried Tomato-Pepper Spread to spiff up a cold turkey sandwich.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Jalapeno Popper-Chicken Panini

In this delicious grilled cheese recipe, jalapeño popper flavors are stuffed into a toasty chicken sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad. P.S. Don't toss the jalapeño pickling liquid: use the flavorful brine in place of vinegar in dressings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cobb Salad Sandwiches

The best parts of a Cobb salad--avocado, bacon, chicken and tomato--come together on whole-wheat bread with a creamy ranch-yogurt sauce.
By Ellen Davis

Chicken Shawarma for Two

Shawarma is a Middle Eastern sandwich made with sliced seasoned meat. This recipe for two features chicken, along with a cucumber-yogurt sauce, fresh tomato and crunchy romaine lettuce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian Egg Breakfast Sandwich

This breakfast sandwich will satisfy your hunger for hours. It features Italian-seasoned scrambled eggs, shredded chicken breast and strips of roasted sweet peppers atop a pesto-smeared toasted whole-grain English muffin.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curried Chicken Pitas

Cranberries and pear are sweet counterpoints in this tangy curried chicken salad. Toasted sliced almonds add a nutty crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken French Dip Sandwiches

In this healthy recipe makeover, chicken breast replaces sliced beef and we skip cheese for a healthier, but still delicious dunkable French dip sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad or a vinegary slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Cordon Bleu Burger

The classic flavors of Chicken Cordon Bleu--ham, Swiss cheese and thyme--inspired this easy chicken burger. We like using regular ground chicken, which is a blend of thigh and drumstick meat, to help keep this burger juicy, but feel free to use 100% ground chicken breast if you'd like a leaner burger. You'll cut 20 calories and 1 gram saturated fat. Serve with roasted broccoli.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Shawarma

Shawarma is a Middle Eastern sandwich made with sliced seasoned meat. This version features chicken, along with a cucumber-yogurt sauce, fresh tomato and crunchy romaine lettuce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curry Chicken Salad Lettuce Wraps

These decadent-tasting wraps are lightened up with fat-free Greek yogurt in place of mayo--and lettuce makes a crisp, fresh alternative to a flour wrap.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Tacos with Tangerine-Lime Crema

This spicy chicken taco recipe gets fresh orange flavor from both the crema and crunchy slaw toppings. Serve with tortilla chips and ice-cold beer.
By Laraine Perri

Chicken "Brats" with Apple Slaw

Who doesn't love chicken and apples? Ready in under 30 minutes, these sausage sandwiches--topped with a mustardy-maple apple slaw-- are a perfect weeknight dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Parmesan Sub

“Sub”? “Hoagie”? “Grinder”? “Hero”? It depends on where you grew up. But we can all agree that the addition of spinach, and the omission of a greasy fried breading, give this old-school favorite a deliciously healthy profile.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Instant-Pot Sausage & Peppers

Yellow and green peppers, tomatoes and sweet onion come together in the Instant Pot and make this classic sandwich pop with flavor. Cooking sausage and peppers in your Instant Pot makes this even easier for a busy weeknight. While green peppers are classic, any color bell peppers will work well.
By Liv Dansky

Chicken Mole Tacos

This easy slow-cooker chicken recipe with mole poblano gets plenty of complex flavor from anchos (dried poblanos). Beer is an unconventional ingredient, but makes a nice bittersweet companion for the chiles. For more ways to serve this healthy mole, try these ideas: leave the chicken on the bone and serve with the sauce over brown rice; serve the shredded chicken on buns with creamy coleslaw; or stir vegetables and a can of rinsed beans into the saucy shredded chicken to make chili.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Greek Chicken Sandwiches

Melted cheese and perfectly toasted bread with grilled chicken, pesto and black olives--these Greek-inspired chicken sandwiches won't disappoint!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cider-Sesame Chicken Wraps

In this delicious and healthy wrap recipe, we gently poach chicken in apple cider and broth, along with aromatics like onion and bay leaves, then reduce the poaching liquid to stir into the chicken, yielding terrific flavor. You can also skip the wrap and serve this over brown rice to make an Asian grain bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Chicken Salad Wraps

Guaranteed crowd-pleasers, these wraps are perfect for leftover grilled chicken. The distinctive salty flavor from the fish sauce is balanced by fresh mint and lemon juice.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Barbecue Chicken Kale Wraps

Smooth, lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale) is topped with barbecue chicken, carrots and cabbage in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Try them for a low-carb dinner or light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Spread whole wheat buns with lime dressing and then top with grilled chicken and zucchini to make these main-dish sandwiches.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Cacciatore Hoagies

This easy chicken cacciatore, the Italian braised hunter's dish, gets a touch of Philly when you turn it into a sandwich and call it a hoagie. This is a chicken sandwich recipe to remember.
By Adam Dolge

Grilled Thai Chicken Sandwich

Juicy grilled chicken, onions and peppers combine with a Thai-inspired sauce in this chicken sandwich recipe. We love how the flatbreads made from whole-wheat dough sop up the extra sauce. If you have one large (12-ounce) chicken breast instead of two smaller (6-ounce) ones, cut it in half horizontally before grilling so the chicken cooks in the time specified in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
