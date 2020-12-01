Healthy Hot Sandwich Recipes

Most Popular

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

7
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Philly Cheese Steak Sloppy Joes

6
Two of our favorite comfort-food sandwiches join forces in these family-friendly dinner sandwiches. We found that softer buns make this easier to eat, and it's all the better when wrapped takeout-style in a sheet of foil.
By Katie Webster

Open-Face Cauliflower-Cheddar Melts

Melty Cheddar cheese is the perfect complement to cauliflower in this satisfying open-face sandwich built on whole-grain country bread. Serve it with a spinach salad for a great autumn lunch.
By Carolyn Casner

BLATs (Bacon-Lettuce-Avocado-Tomato Sandwiches)

6
In this healthy BLT recipe, we use a creamy avocado spread flavored with garlic and basil, and add sprouts. Look for sprouted-wheat bread in the frozen section or with other specialty breads at your grocery store.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jackfruit Sloppy Joes

Meaty jackfruit makes these vegan sloppy Joes rich and filling. Jackfruit, a starchy tropical fruit, is mildly nutty and sweet, a blank canvas for a warm and spicy sauce like the one for this quick meat-free sandwich.
By Adam Hickman

Tuna Salad Sandwich with Sweet Relish

6
This sweet twist on a classic tuna-salad sandwich is a healthy high-protein lunch that even your kids will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Taco Lettuce Wraps

2
Don't limit yourself to lettuce for this low-carb, gluten-free taco lettuce wrap recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap

8
This chicken Caesar salad wrap recipe is elevated by the irresistible smoky flavor of grilled chicken and grilled romaine. Whisk together this easy Caesar salad dressing, toss with the grilled chicken and romaine and wrap it all together for a delicious lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Portobello "Philly Cheese Steak" Sandwich

21
Cheese steaks are a Philadelphia tradition: thin slices from a rich and very fatty slab of beef, fried up and topped with a heavy cheese sauce. We've cut down on the fat considerably--but not on the taste. All it needs is a cold beer or a glass of pinot noir on the side.
By Katie Webster

Tuna Melt

13
In this updated tuna melt recipe, we go light on the mayo and top it with fresh tomato slices and shredded sharp Cheddar. This allows us to use considerably less cheese while ensuring that there's great cheese flavor in each gooey bite of this healthy tuna melt recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Open-Face Egg Sandwich

In this healthy open-face egg sandwich recipe, Swiss cheese and chives are gently folded into the beaten egg and layered with tomato on multigrain toast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Caprese Sandwich

This chicken caprese sandwich has all the classic flavors of a caprese salad with an added boost of protein from grilled chicken. Using store-bought grilled chicken makes assembly quick and easy. This sandwich for one is made in a skillet, but would work equally well in a panini press if you have one on hand.
By Liv Dansky
Inspiration and Ideas

Healthy Grilled Cheese Recipes We Love
Grilled cheese is yummy when it's just bread and cheese but it can also be kicked up a notch with fun toppings. Try cauliflower, collard greens or mushrooms. For kids, let them pick their own cheeses and vegetables, so you know they'll be excited about their sandwich. Get the recipes for our healthier grilled cheeses.
Spinach Panini
This warm panini recipe is an easy choice when you're preparing lunch for four. Each sandwich is loaded with a full cup of spinach and flavorful basil and feta cheese--so tasty!
Beef & Bulgur Sloppy Joes
1
Build-Your-Own Chicken Tacos
1
Hawaiian Steak Fajitas with Grilled Pineapple Salsa
1

Prepeeled pineapple, presliced peppers and onions and fresh pico de gallo help this quick, healthy dinner recipe come together in a flash. Chicken tenders are a good substitute for the steak if you prefer. Blend up some margaritas and call it a party.

All Healthy Hot Sandwich Recipes

Hot Turkey Pesto Sandwich

This turkey pesto sandwich features fresh mozzarella cheese, which melts beautifully, creating a gooey, cheesy bite. Serve for lunch or dinner alongside a bowl of soup for a filling meal.
By Karen Rankin

Inside-Out Cheeseburgers

3
Why put the cheese on top of the burger when half of it just melts off? Instead, form the burger around the cheese so you can char the meat and safeguard the more delicate flavors. Use any mixture of hard or semihard cheeses--Emmentaler and Gouda or Asiago and Parmigiano-Reggiano also pair well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lentil Sloppy Joes

This simple recipe for slow-cooked sloppy joes is perfect for vegetarians as the traditional beef is replaced with heart-healthy lentils.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peanut-Tofu Cabbage Wraps

2
Cabbage is a tasty low-calorie stand-in for buns or bread in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Don't limit yourself to cabbage for this recipe--any fresh green sturdy enough to wrap around 1/2 cup of filling works.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey & Tomato Panini

20
A creamy spread full of Parmesan and fresh basil cozies up to turkey and summer-ripe tomato slices for a savory hot sandwich that will quickly become a go-to mealtime solution.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Jalapeno Popper-Chicken Panini

2
In this delicious grilled cheese recipe, jalapeño popper flavors are stuffed into a toasty chicken sandwich. Serve with a mixed green salad. P.S. Don't toss the jalapeño pickling liquid: use the flavorful brine in place of vinegar in dressings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple & Cheddar Pita Pockets

3
The flavors of fall, apples and Cheddar, are highlighted with brown mustard and fresh greens, and tucked in a hearty whole-wheat pita to make a satisfying lunch.
By Katie Webster

Campfire Caprese Grilled Cheese

2
A twist on a classic grilled cheese, this caprese sandwich adds pesto and tomato for a quick and simple campsite meal.
By Hilary Meyer

Vietnamese Shrimp & Mango Lettuce Wraps

1
Large, untorn butter lettuce leaves are best for rolling up the filling in these Asian lettuce wraps without breaking. If you use larger shrimp, chop them before cooking to make the wraps easier to eat. Serve as a first course or light dinner with a side of rice or noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

BBQ Tofu Sandwich

7
Though vegetarian BBQ may be an oxymoron, once you take a bite of this delicious tofu sandwich topped with coleslaw and dill pickles you won't mind the contradiction. Serve with: Baked beans and corn on the cob.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zesty Sloppy Joes

This version of the favorite ground beef sandwich is livened up with jalapeño peppers and chili powder.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale & Gruyere Panini

1
This vegetarian panini recipe--filled with layers of sautéed kale, garden-fresh tomatoes and melted cheese--makes for an extra-special grilled cheese sandwich. For the best flavor, we like the complexity of aged Gruyère or fontina, but you can use any cheese you have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tomato & Provolone Sandwiches

9
There's something magical about a simple bread-and-tomato sandwich, but this one is even better topped with melted provolone cheese and tarragon-garlic mayo.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Barbecue Chicken Kale Wraps

Smooth, lacinato kale (aka dinosaur kale) is topped with barbecue chicken, carrots and cabbage in this healthy, gluten-free lettuce wrap recipe. Try them for a low-carb dinner or light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Italian-Herbed Chicken and Mozzarella Melts

1
Chicken thighs are slowly cooked with Italian-style sauce and herbs, then served on crusty bread slices with olives and two savory cheeses.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Coleslaw

5
This eastern North Carolina-style chicken barbecue recipe is vinegar-based, a far cry from the sweet tomato-heavy sauces from the western part of the state. Double the recipe to make a big batch, perfect for game-day parties and potlucks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

3
When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Asian Pork Wraps

1
A delicious twist on a pulled pork sandwich, these Asian Pork Wraps use whole wheat tortillas instead of hamburger buns, and add ginger and cabbage for a burst of flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Tuna Burgers

5
Turn a couple cans of tuna into a zesty tuna burger with this quick recipe. If you can't find good whole-wheat hamburger buns, whole-wheat English muffins are a great substitute. The burger mixture might seem a little soft going into the pan, but once the first side is cooked, you'll be able to flip them easily. Serve with steamed broccoli or sweet potato fries.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Veggie Pitas

Roasting brings out the sweetness of the vegetables in this vegetarian sandwich recipe, which is topped off with smoked provolone cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hawawshi (Egyptian Hot Beef Sandwich)

This hawawshi--a hot sandwich that's a favorite Cairo street food--is filled with ground beef, vegetables, herbs and spices and adapted to be made in a home panini press. If you don't have one, cook it in a skillet over medium heat with another skillet on top, weighted down with a few 15-ounce cans. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Salad Wraps

1
Guaranteed crowd-pleasers, these wraps are perfect for leftover grilled chicken. The distinctive salty flavor from the fish sauce is balanced by fresh mint and lemon juice.
By Beth-Ann Bove

Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetarian Muffalettas

Muffaletta sandwiches, named for a Sicilian bread brought by immigrants to New Orleans, are usually loaded with cured meats, pickles and cheese. Our healthy vegetarian recipe has a trio of smoky grilled veggies. Chopped olives and banana peppers deliver the signature flavor of the classic.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
