Healthy Grilled Pizza Recipes

Prosciutto Pizza with Corn & Arugula
This grilled prosciutto and arugula pizza makes the perfect summer dinner. If you have time, let the dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to make rolling it out easier in this 20-minute healthy pizza recipe. Thawed frozen corn works in place of fresh, just pat it dry before sprinkling it on the pizza.
Grilled Pizza with Summer Squash, Feta & Basil
Spreading roasted red pepper hummus on this easy grilled pizza makes a fast and easy base for tender summer squash and salty chunks of feta. Best of all? This healthy pizza is ready in 20 minutes.
Sausage, Mushroom & Pesto Grilled Pizza
Healthy homemade sausage-and-mushroom pizza in the comfort of your backyard? Yes, please. All you need for a Naples-worthy pie is a hot grill, store-bought pizza dough and easy prepared ingredients. Serve with a glass of Chianti.
PLT Pizza
With pancetta, lettuce and tomato, this pie combines salad and pizza all in one, a pizz-alad if you will! It's a delicious mess--serve it with knives, forks and plenty of napkins.
Grilled Corn & Okra Pizza
Using your favorite barbecue sauce makes a sweet and tangy base for this grilled pizza. We love this vegetarian pizza on its own, but cooked chicken or shrimp would make a nice addition, if you choose.