Healthy Lasagna Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lasagna recipes including chicken, vegetable and low-calorie lasagna. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna with Broccolini

In this low-carb spaghetti squash lasagna recipe, garlicky broccolini, spaghetti squash and cheese are combined for a healthy take on a favorite casserole. This bakes right in the squash shells for a fun presentation. Serve with a big Caesar salad and some warm and crusty whole-grain bread.
By Breana Killeen

Vegetarian Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

This low-carb riff on classic lasagna layers mushrooms and tomato sauce with spaghetti squash noodles instead of lasagna pasta. Make the layers right in the shell of the spaghetti squash and top with mozzarella cheese for a melty top and fun presentation. Serve with a green salad and a glass of Chianti for an easy, healthy dinner.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach Alfredo Lasagna

This lightened-up lasagna packs in the nutrients with plenty of spinach, carrots, and mushrooms--plus satisfies cheese cravings with ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inside-Out Lasagna

Here we take basic lasagna ingredients--ricotta cheese, pasta and tomatoes--and skip the layering and long baking time to make a super-quick and satisfying meal for the whole family. To cut down on prep time, look for presliced mushrooms. For meat lovers, brown some crumbled turkey sausage along with the onions and garlic. Serve with: Steamed broccoli and whole-grain baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Chicken Lasagna

This creamy white chicken lasagna features no-boil noodles and precooked chicken to keep things simple and streamlined. Presliced mushrooms, frozen spinach and preshredded cheese also help shorten the prep time. Make this easy lasagna recipe anytime you're short on time and have leftover chicken on hand.
By Karen Rankin

Zucchini Lasagna Rolls with Smoked Mozzarella

This healthy riff on lasagna rolls uses strips of zucchini instead of lasagna noodles for a vegetable-packed dinner that's fun for the whole family. This is a great recipe for kids to help make--let them get their hands dirty rolling the zucchini ribbons with the cheesy filling. Use a vegetable peeler or mandoline to quickly slice the zucchini into uniform thin strips--this will ensure easy rolling and even cooking.
By Joy Howard

Easy Lasagna

This classic beef lasagna recipe is easy to make and will be ready to eat in just over an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Butternut Squash & Spinach Lasagna

This delicious vegetarian lasagna recipe showcases seasonal vegetables. Butternut squash brings a sweet richness while spinach gives it a nutrition and flavor boost. As a bonus, this recipe makes an extra lasagna that you can freeze for an easy holiday-season meal.
By Joy Howard

Vegetable Lasagna with White Sauce

This vegetable lasagna with white sauce has a velvety sauce with lots of veggies and plenty of cheesy goodness. The layers of butternut squash give the dish a sweet and creamy flavor and texture. This vegetarian lasagna packs comfort in every bite.
By Karen Rankin

Skillet Ravioli Lasagna

This easy inside-out ravioli lasagna is the ultimate weeknight comfort food--no layering or mixing bowls required. Feel free to swap in ground turkey for the beef. Look for fresh mozzarella balls (also called "pearls") in the specialty cheese section of your grocery store.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Slow-Cooker Vegetarian Lasagna

Sure, the slow cooker's great for stews and soups, but it also happens to make a mean lasagna! In this ingenious slow-cooker recipe, all you have to do is chop your veggies, then layer the ingredients (raw) into the crockpot. Serve with: Garlic bread and a green salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

No-Noodle Eggplant Lasagna

Satisfy your craving for cheesy, indulgent lasagna with this noodle-less version. Roasted eggplant slices stand in for noodles in this low-carb, gluten-free lasagna.
By Carolyn Casner

Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

Lasagna with Slow-Roasted Tomato Sauce

Slow-roasting the tomatoes gives the tomato sauce for this lasagna recipe an intense depth of flavor--which is then enhanced by the umami in onions, Parmesan and spinach. The lasagna noodles are layered into the lasagna uncooked; the moisture from the fresh spinach cooks them perfectly as the lasagna bakes in the oven.
Eggplant Lasagna Rolls

Eggplant Lasagna Rolls

Vegetarians and meat-eaters alike will devour these comforting lasagna rolls. We use thinly sliced eggplant in place of pasta to cut the carbs. Preroasting the eggplant helps develop the flavor and softens the slices for easy rolling.
Noodle-Less Butternut Squash Lasagna

Noodle-Less Butternut Squash Lasagna

Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)

Seafood Lasagna (Lasagna di Pesce)

Quinoa Lasagna

Quinoa Lasagna

Zucchini Lasagna

Zucchini Lasagna

Spicy Chicken Lasagna

Instead of spending hours at the stove making an Italian tomato sauce for your lasagna, let your slow cooker do the work. Your family will love the chicken and mushrooms in this makeover recipe of traditional lasagna.

Slow-Cooker Vegetable Lasagna

This vegetarian lasagna couldn't be easier, thanks to jarred pasta sauce and no-boil lasagna noodles. Prep it in the morning and let your crock pot do the work.
By Laura Walsh

Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini

Swap vegetables for noodles in this healthy lasagna-inspired recipe. Stuffing zucchini boats with chicken sausage, tomato, ricotta and herbs gives you all the flavors of lasagna without all the carbs.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Florentine Lasagna Roll-Ups

Think portion control with these individual lasagna roll-ups. Leftovers are great for lunch the next day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Noodle-Less Lasagna

The lasagna that cuts carbs, boosts your veggie servings and is gluten-free: this easy dinner recipe uses slices of roasted eggplant and zucchini as the noodles in this healthy lasagna.
By Devon O'Brien

Vegan Lasagna

Silken tofu seasoned with cheesy-tasting nutritional yeast makes a flavorful vegan substitute for ricotta and Parmesan. Whole-wheat noodles and lots of veggies make this version healthier than a typical lasagna.
By Carolyn Casner

Mushroom & Butternut Squash Lasagna

Earthy mushrooms and sweet squash are layered in this tasty fall lasagna. Adding reconstituted dried porcini to the sauce adds an additional layer of flavor.
By Marie Piraino

Caramelized Onion Lasagna

This unusual lasagna with portobello mushrooms, sweet onions, spinach and Gorgonzola cheese has a rich, complex flavor. It's also great with goat cheese instead of Gorgonzola, if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Sausage & Zucchini Lasagna

In this veggie-heavy lasagna recipe, zucchini slices fill in for some of the noodle layers, trimming carbs without sacrificing flavor.
By Joyce Hendley

Lasagna Rolls

Crumbled tofu replaces the ricotta in our Italian-style vegetarian meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Squash & Leek Lasagna

Grated butternut squash, pine nuts and sautéed leeks in a creamy white sauce are layered with sheets of whole-wheat pasta for this wintery variation on a vegetable lasagna. Any Parmesan cheese can be used in this casserole, but we recommend Parmigiano-Reggiano for its superior flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable Lasagna

You won't miss the meat in this low-calorie lasagna. Vegetables and cheese provide the flavor and whole-wheat noodles add heart-healthy fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Asparagus-Mushroom Mini Lasagnas

Although not conventional, wonton wrappers are the perfect stand-in for noodles in this muffin-tin mini lasagna recipe. Once you get the hang of making this healthy vegetarian lasagna recipe in your muffin tin, experiment with different fillings to suit your fancy.
By Hilary Meyer

Red Bean Lasagna

Low-fat cheeses and egg product make this meatless lasagna recipe perfect for a healthy family meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

No-Boil Vegetable Lasagna

Annoyed by cooking lasagna noodles, only to end up fighting with them while they stick together and tear before you can layer them properly in the pan? Try this no-boil method and you'll never boil lasagna noodles again. Don't drain the canned tomatoes--the extra moisture helps cook the noodles to perfection.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Meatball Lasagna

Whole-wheat noodles, low-fat cheeses and light pasta sauce make this beef and pasta casserole healthy but still deliciously satisfying.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna Bella

This lightened-up lasagna is big on flavor, thanks to roasted portobello mushrooms and fresh basil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lasagna-Stuffed Meatloaf

Here we have all the delicious components of a meat lasagna, but in a totally new format. Instead of a meat sauce, we make a meatloaf and fill the center with a mini lasagna. We keep it healthy by sneaking in some veggie servings with spinach and making a homemade sauce that's delicious, beautiful and has way less sodium than store-bought versions.
By Carolyn Casner

Garden Vegetable Lasagna

This vegetarian lasagna recipe is made with low-fat cottage cheese and fat-free ricotta. Bursting with colorful and healthy vegetables, it's a satisfying low-fat meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Spinach & Mushroom Lasagna

Cooking lasagna in your slow cooker rather than in the oven keeps it super moist and cheesy--just like lasagna should be. You can easily assemble this dish in the slow cooker ahead of time and refrigerate it. Just be sure to let the slow cooker come to room temperature before starting it so that the cook time is accurate. Serve with a green salad, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Spring Vegetable Lasagna

No-boil noodles help get this crowd-pleasing vegetarian lasagna in the oven fast. Using a mandoline isn't essential, but will make quick work of producing thin, uniform slices of roots that cook super-evenly and look stunning. Serve with a mixed green salad with red-wine vinaigrette and crusty bread.
By Steven Satterfield

Slow-Cooker Italian Turkey Sausage & Squash Lasagna

Kids will love this lasagna made with turkey sausage in the Crock Pot--and parents will love that it's packed with vitamin-rich zucchini and squash! The veggies also add moisture to the slow-cooker lasagna, which keeps it from drying out. Serve with garlic toast, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Broccoli Rabe & Turkey Sausage Lasagna

This healthy broccoli rabe and turkey sausage lasagna recipe has plenty of vegetables and goes light on sausage, so it's lower in fat and calories than traditional lasagna recipes. The recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner. Or, feel free to make one larger lasagna (in a 9-by-13-inch pan) instead of two smaller ones; just increase the cooking time a bit for the larger pan size.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spring Vegetable Lasagna with Fresh Spinach Pasta

Making pasta from scratch takes a bit of extra effort and counter space, but the rewards are worth it: the satisfaction of accomplishment, plus a superior taste and more supple texture than any store-bought variety. (Plus, you'll really impress your friends.) This vegetarian main dish incorporates fresh produce not only in the homemade dough but also in the layers between the noodles.
By Steven Satterfield

Lasagna Roll-Ups with Roasted Pepper-Tomato Sauce

Turkey sausage, sautéed vegetables, and mozzarella and ricotta cheeses are mixed with a delicious homemade tomato sauce and rolled up in lasagna noodles in this tasty makeover recipe of traditional lasagna.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
