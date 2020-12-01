Healthy Roast Lamb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious roast lamb recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks

A red-wine gravy finishes these braised lamb shanks for a tender, rich main dish that is sure to impress.
By Eric Adjepong

Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb

Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout

This fragrant leg of lamb is seasoned with blood orange juice, garlic, cumin, ras el hanout and grains of paradise. Read more about this recipe.
By Jessica B. Harris
