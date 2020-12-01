Healthy Roast Lamb Recipes

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
Red Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks
A red-wine gravy finishes these braised lamb shanks for a tender, rich main dish that is sure to impress.
Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb
Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce
This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout
This fragrant leg of lamb is seasoned with blood orange juice, garlic, cumin, ras el hanout and grains of paradise. Read more about this recipe.