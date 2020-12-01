Healthy Quick & Easy Fish & Seafood Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quick and easy fish and seafood main dish recipes from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

16
Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Rosemary Roasted Salmon with Asparagus & Potatoes

8
Yukon Golds are great here because they get crispy on the outside but completely creamy on the inside. A brush stroke or two of balsamic glaze provides a rich color and a sweet finish to the roasted salmon.
By Julia Levy

Ginger Roasted Salmon & Broccoli

3
This quick Asian salmon recipe uses the sauce for both glazing the salmon and tossing with the broccoli. Serve over rice noodles or brown rice tossed with sesame oil and scallions.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing

4
Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.
By Julia Levy

Easy Salmon Cakes

50
These healthy salmon cakes are a delicious way to boost your intake of omega-3s. It is also a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance to these easy salmon patties.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Red Snapper

1
This simple grilled red snapper recipe has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve along with grilled veggies or a fresh green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Shrimp & Fish Stew

8
This hearty shrimp and fish stew is inspired by cioppino, an Italian-American dish that originated in San Francisco. Serve with crusty bread to soak up every last bit of the savory broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

8
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Salmon Caprese

6
This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Teriyaki-Glazed Cod with Cauliflower Rice

This healthy fish recipe comes together fast with just three ingredients you can always have on hand in your freezer and fridge. Store-bought teriyaki glaze makes a great marinade for cod that doubles as a sauce for the cauliflower rice.
By Lauren Grant

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

4
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Blackened Salmon

These easy, flavorful blackened salmon fillets feature lots of paprika and dried oregano, which give a deep red color and herbaceous flavor to the deeply seared crusts. Cayenne pepper adds a subtle heat that isn't overpowering. A squeeze of lemon juice adds acidity and balance to this ultra-quick blackened salmon recipe.
By Adam Dolge
Inspiration and Ideas

14 Easy Summer Sides to Pair with Salmon
The next time you make salmon, pair it with one of these easy and delicious veggie side dishes. Veggies like zucchini, broccoli, cucumber and spinach are perfect sides for summer.
22 Quick Salmon Recipes in 30 Minutes
These quick salmon recipes are a perfect option for weeknight dinners. You can have a balanced and delicious meal in 30 minutes or less with these recipes. Salmon can be prepared in a variety of ways, from roasting to grilling to pan-searing, and all are equally tasty. Recipes like Edamame Salmon Stir-Fry with Miso Butter and Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil are healthy, flavorful and on the table in no time.
25 25-Minute Salmon Recipes for Summer Dinners
Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad
14
Garlic Shrimp with Cilantro Spaghetti Squash
21
Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops
7
Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad
3

This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with inspiration from the Mediterranean. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.

All Healthy Quick & Easy Fish & Seafood Recipes

Salmon Caesar Salad

This easy Caesar salad subs creamy Greek yogurt and buttermilk for the traditional egg yolks and olive oil and mixes in mildly bitter radicchio in addition to classic romaine. Using just a small amount of flavorful Parmigiano-Reggiano shaves calories and sodium too.
By Liz Mervosh

Skillet Gnocchi with Shrimp & Asparagus

14
The gnocchi cooks right in the skillet, along with shrimp, shallots, asparagus and Parmesan cheese, in this gnocchi recipe. Look for shelf-stable gnocchi near other pasta. Serve with baby arugula salad with vinaigrette and a glass of pinot grigio.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Pinwheels

2
Don't be intimidated by this fancy-looking breaded-salmon pinwheel--it's quite easy to do. This technique works best when you use “center-cut” salmon fillet. If you don't have a center-cut fillet or want to simplify the preparation, leave the fillet whole, spread the mayonnaise over it, top with the breadcrumb mixture and bake. To cut down on prep time, ask your fishmonger to skin the salmon for you. Serve with garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes and wilted spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Cod Sandwich

3
Skip frying but keep all the crunch with this healthy baked fish sandwich recipe. The wire rack ensures both sides of the baked cod get crispy.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

5
Looking to add some interest to an easy dinner recipe? Five-spice may be your new best friend. What is five-spice powder? A mixture of these five spices: cinnamon, clove, fennel, star anise and Szechuan peppercorns. (There are regional recipes in China that include more spices, including white pepper, nutmeg and orange peel.) It adds a distinct warm flavor to these healthy salmon cakes.
By Adam Dolge

Simple Grilled Salmon & Vegetables

1
Grilled salmon and veggies make for a colorful and balanced seafood dinner that's ready in just minutes. The grill turns the salmon flaky and moist while tenderizing the crispy pepper and onion pieces. Round out the meal with brown rice or quinoa.
By Hilary Meyer

Cod with Tomato Cream Sauce

15
This silky tomato sauce with a touch of cream makes mild-flavored cod sing. Serve with: Farro or rice and a salad of mixed greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brown Butter Seared Scallops

1
Get perfectly cooked scallops every time with this easy method. Sea scallops (the large ones) are sautéed in butter that turns deliciously nutty as it cooks, to make a super-fast, special dinner. A splash of lemon juice and fresh herbs finish the dish. Round out the menu with sautéed spinach and brown rice or orzo.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Sauteed Fish Fillets

4
Here's an easy method for quickly cooking fish fillets. We love the simplicity of just using salt and pepper to season the flour for dredging, but feel free to get creative and experiment with other seasonings. If you like a little heat, add a pinch of cayenne; for a smoky flavor, add a touch of smoked paprika; try white pepper, a common ingredient in Chinese cooking, instead of black pepper if you're pairing the fish with the Black Bean-Scallion Sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Scallops

1
A quick and impressive dinner, scallops turn succulent and tender in the air fryer. The lemon-herb sauce is the perfect way to bring zest to each bite. Be sure to cook the scallops to temperature. They may not brown in the fryer, so don't wait for a golden crust to tell you they're ready.
By Adam Hickman

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

2
The key to this healthy smoked salmon omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the salmon omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Mediterranean Cod with Roasted Tomatoes

2
Oregano, thyme and paprika flavor the cod in this 15-minute, Mediterranean-inspired meal. Olives, capers and roasted cherry tomatoes add color and zest to each bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Miso-Maple Salmon

2
White miso paste packs an umami punch to this healthy salmon recipe. But being the mildest and sweetest variety of the gluten-free fermented paste, it won't overpower this dish. Use any leftover salmon (within 3 days) to make our Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon, Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip or Spicy Salmon Cakes (see Associated Recipes).
By Adam Dolge

Spicy Slaw Bowls with Shrimp & Edamame

8
The quick 10-minute Spicy Cabbage Slaw serves as the low-carb base in this veggie-packed lunch recipe. Topped with high-protein edamame and shrimp, this satisfying lunch will help you power through the afternoon.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Salmon & Avocado Poke Bowl

8
Poke (pronounced poh-kay), the bite-size marinated fish salad famous in Hawaii, is so popular that it's sold by the pound in supermarkets. Now it has crossed the Pacific to become the meal-in-a-bowl du jour, served in eateries from Los Angeles to New York. But it's easy to make at home with this quick recipe. Sriracha and Chinese-style mustard add a touch of heat to the classic poke seasoning of soy sauce and sesame oil. Serving it over a brown rice salad makes it a meal.
By Martha Cheng

Sweet & Spicy Roasted Salmon with Wild Rice Pilaf

2
Fresh jalapeños give this quick and easy roasted salmon dish its kick; honey and balsamic vinegar give it a sweet finish. A nutty-tasting wild rice pilaf completes this healthy dinner that comes together in just 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seared Salmon with Green Peppercorn Sauce

6
A simple sauce of piquant green peppercorns, lemon juice and butter tops this seared salmon recipe. Green peppercorns come from the same plant as black ones, but are harvested before they mature. Typically packed in vinegar, they have a refreshingly sharp flavor. Look for them near the capers in most supermarkets. Serve with smashed red potatoes and sautéed kale.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lemon-Pepper Salmon in Foil

3
We're willing to bet that this easy grilled salmon in foil recipe will become a regular in your weeknight dinner rotation. Cooking fish in foil keeps it super-moist, plus you don't have to worry about the fish sticking to the grill. Butter, lemon pepper and fresh parsley perk up the flavors for this versatile main course. Cook some vegetables, such as asparagus, zucchini and corn, alongside the fish packets for a healthy dinner that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Robby Melvin

Tuna & White Bean Salad

8
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

Roast Salmon with Chimichurri Sauce

6
Chimichurri--a bright, herby sauce served across Argentina--is the perfect healthy sauce for an easy salmon dinner. This recipe uses parsley but feel free to try your favorite combination of herbs, such as basil, mint or cilantro. Serve with mashed potatoes and roasted broccoli.
By Katie Workman

Linguine with Creamy White Clam Sauce

4
Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor. Serve this healthy pasta dinner with crusty garlic bread and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Pepper Kebabs with Grilled Red Onion Slaw

4
These healthy grilled shrimp and mini bell pepper kebabs come together in just 30 minutes, so they're great for weeknight dinners. A bag of coleslaw mix is a time-saving meal starter. Here, we make it our own by mixing in grilled red onion and crushed pita chips. A homemade herb-feta dressing both coats the slaw and sauces the kebabs.
By Karen Rankin

Citrus Poached Salmon with Asparagus

8
This quick and healthy fish-and-veggies dinner is highlighted by an easy fresh citrus sauce.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Chowder

15
The flavor of this salmon chowder recipe is greatly enhanced by adding either fresh dill or dried tarragon: each herb lends its own distinctive flavor to the soup. To give this soup a thick, chowder texture, we use instant mashed potatoes, which eliminates the need for heavy cream or butter. Leftover mashed potatoes work too, but give a slightly less-velvety texture.
By Nancy Baggett
