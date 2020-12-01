Healthy Baked Fish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious baked fish recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Rating: Unrated
2
Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Walnut-Rosemary Crusted Salmon

Rating: Unrated
17
Salmon and walnuts are both great sources of omega-3 fatty acids. Pair this easy salmon recipe with a simple salad and a side of roasted potatoes or quinoa.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

Rating: Unrated
9
In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Salmon Cakes

Rating: Unrated
120
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Chili-Lime Salmon with Potatoes & Peppers

Rating: Unrated
5
Busy weeknights beg for something simple like this salmon sheet-pan dinner. Like the name suggests, it's all cooked on one pan. The potatoes get a head start, followed by sweet bell peppers and finally chili-coated salmon fillets. It's a complete meal with easy cleanup!
By Carolyn Casner

Baked Halibut with Brussels Sprouts & Quinoa

Fish plus two sides? It seems fancy but this healthy dinner comes together in just 30 minutes.
By Lori Zanini RD, CDE

Baked Popcorn Shrimp with Sweet Chili Sauce

Rating: Unrated
1
This healthy popcorn shrimp recipe uses tiny shrimp to make crunchy bites perfect for popping in your mouth. We also swap out mayo-based tartar sauce for a healthier Greek yogurt dip flavored with Thai chili sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Salmon Caprese

Rating: Unrated
4
This oven-ready recipe is snap to prep. Salmon fillets and cherry tomatoes roast side by side on one pan, then are drizzled with balsamic glaze to pull it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Chipotle Salmon with Cauliflower Rice Pilaf

This sweet and spicy glazed salmon is sure to satisfy anyone at your table. Swapping in cauliflower rice for traditional rice not only sneaks in a serving of vegetables, it also saves time, as it takes just minutes to cook.
By Breana Killeen

Spinach & Tuna Noodle Casserole

Rating: Unrated
5
Homemade mushroom sauce kicks the can of soup out of the picture in this veggie-centric, healthy riff on a classic tuna-noodle casserole recipe. Serve with steamed green beans.
By Breana Killeen

Fish Amandine

Rating: Unrated
2
In this quick dinner recipe, fresh tilapia fillets are dipped in a buttermilk-panko coating, sprinkled with almonds and Parmesan, drizzled with melted butter and red pepper and baked until flakey. It may sound complicated, but it takes just 20 minutes from start-to-finish!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Pinwheels

Rating: Unrated
6
Don't be intimidated by this fancy-looking breaded-salmon pinwheel--it's quite easy to do. This technique works best when you use “center-cut” salmon fillet. If you don't have a center-cut fillet or want to simplify the preparation, leave the fillet whole, spread the mayonnaise over it, top with the breadcrumb mixture and bake. To cut down on prep time, ask your fishmonger to skin the salmon for you. Serve with garlic-rosemary roasted potatoes and wilted spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

Greek Salmon Bowl

Greek Salmon Bowl

This salmon quinoa bowl with green beans is a meal that keeps on giving. Pack up any leftovers for a next-day lunch, or make the entire recipe ahead and pack it into individual serving containers for ready-to-go meals.
Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

Pan-Roasted Sesame Salmon

The sesame seeds in the sweet sauce atop this salmon add nutty flavor and a little texture. Finishing the salmon in the oven turns the sauce into a thick, caramelized glaze.
Oven-Fried Fish & Chips

Oven-Fried Fish & Chips

Rating: Unrated
17
Fish Tacos with Avocado-Lime Crema

Fish Tacos with Avocado-Lime Crema

Rating: Unrated
1
Salmon Tostadas with Citrus-Kale Slaw

Salmon Tostadas with Citrus-Kale Slaw

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

Ginger-Tahini Oven-Baked Salmon & Vegetables

Almond-&-Lemon-Crusted Fish with Spinach

Rating: Unrated
21

Coating fish with nuts and baking it is an easy, foolproof way to cook it elegantly. And it is especially nice with a mild white fish like cod or halibut. The spinach turns a little yellowy because it's cooked with the acidic lemon juice, but what you lose in green color is more than made up for in great flavor.

All Healthy Baked Fish Recipes

Baked Cod with Chorizo & White Beans

Rating: Unrated
33
This recipe follows the Spanish and Portuguese tradition of pairing mild white fish with full-flavored cured sausage--just a bit gives the whole dish a rich, smoky flavor. Make it a meal: Enjoy with steamed green beans and roasted potatoes tossed with thyme and coarse salt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Trout Amandine

Trout Amandine is a classic French dish with a crunchy almond crust that's fried in a brown butter sauce. Our makeover version is baked instead of fried, and because the fillets are coated in buttermilk and breadcrumbs, you'll still enjoy a crispy and golden crust.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Seafood Chowder Casserole

Rating: Unrated
14
New England seafood chowder inspired the flavors here, but we've enhanced them further with Gruyère cheese and a crispy crumb topping. We like the combination of shrimp, cod and crab, but feel free to experiment with other types of seafood--scallops, clams and mahi-mahi would also work well.
By Jessie Price

Provençal Baked Fish with Roasted Potatoes & Mushrooms

Rating: Unrated
1
This easy healthy meal--which requires just 15 minutes of active time--is typical of southern France. You can use halibut, grouper or cod for this simple Mediterranean baked fish recipe, so just choose what looks best at your market. Look for herbes de Provence, an aromatic spice blend, at most grocery stores.
By Amy Riolo

Fish Tacos with Spicy Cabbage Slaw

These delicious fish tacos are paired with a spicy cabbage slaw. Served on warmed corn tortillas and topped with ripe avocado slices, this Mexican-inspired meal is perfect for a summer dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parmesan-Crusted Cod with Tartar Sauce

Panko breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese give this healthy baked fish recipe delectable crunch for a healthy homemade alternative to fish sticks or fried fish. For the best taste, be sure to use olive oil or avocado oil cooking spray to coat the fish. Serve with roasted carrots and steamed green beans.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Deviled Crab

Instead of weighing down fresh crab with a lot of breadcrumbs, this lighter version of deviled crab gets just a sprinkle of them on top for crunch. If you prefer, steam 8 pounds of live blue crabs and pick out the meat to make the filling. For a really cool presentation, scrape out the shells, fill with the crab mixture and bake as directed. You can scoop it up with crackers or just eat it as is to allow the crab to shine.
By Genevieve Ko

Seafood Enchiladas

Seafood enchiladas are topped with a creamy but light sauce for rich flavor without all the extra calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Orange-Sesame Salmon with Quinoa & Broccolini

Rating: Unrated
3
A quick Asian orange sauce gives this healthy salmon dinner recipe bright flavor. No broccolini? Swap in 8 ounces broccoli florets and roast for 5 minutes in Step 3.
By Karen Ansel, M.S., R.D.N.

Salmon Rosti

Rating: Unrated
25
Convenient frozen hash browns and flaked salmon come together for a twist on this traditional Swiss favorite. We love the creamy dill sauce, but a dollop of ketchup is tasty too. Serve with: Steamed green beans tossed with sliced scallions, Dijon mustard and lemon juice.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Seed Salmon with Maple-Spice Carrots

Because this one-pan meal is ready in just 35 minutes, it's a good choice for a healthy recipe after you've had a long day at the office. Maple-spiced carrots cook alongside pepita-crusted salmon fillets and deliver amazing taste and nutrition in a dinner the whole family will devour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Parchment Packet Baked Tuna Steaks & Vegetables with Creamy Dijon-Turmeric Sauce

Rating: Unrated
4
How to bake fish perfectly? Wrapping the fish and vegetables in parchment packets creates steam that keeps the tuna moist while it cooks. Plus, it's a fun presentation.
By Breana Killeen

Baked Tilapia Curry

Rating: Unrated
4
This healthy fish-and-vegetable curry recipe is made with yellow curry paste, but any Thai curry paste--red or green--will work. Serve with sautéed green beans and brown basmati rice to soak up all the delicious sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon and Parmesan Fish

Rating: Unrated
1
Crispy lemon fish with parmesan cheese in under 30 minutes!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crispy Baked Catfish

This baked catfish has a crispy cornmeal coating with a hint of spice from the Cajun seasoning, while the interior stays flaky and moist. Serve with tartar sauce, lemon wedges or your favorite hot sauce and with a green salad on the side.
By Ali Ramee

Black Bean & Salmon Tostadas

Rating: Unrated
42
Pickled jalapeños, cilantro and avocado perk up convenient canned salmon for a quick tostada topping. Skip store-bought and make your own crispy shells in the oven. Serve with: Brown rice cooked with diced tomatoes and onions or salsa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chipotle Fish Tacos

Lightened-up Baja-style fish tacos make a quick, flavorful meal that's easy to whip up in a few minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

EatingWell Fish Sticks

Rating: Unrated
30
You can make these homemade fish sticks in about the same amount of time it takes to bake a box of the frozen kind--with a fraction of the fat.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Cakes with Spring Green Salad and Lime Dressing

Light mayonnaise dressing and an egg white keep these crab cakes low in fat and calories. Served warm atop a bed of greens and tomato tossed with a simple lime dressing, they are simply extraordinary.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pollock with Crisp Herb-Parmesan Breadcrumbs

Rating: Unrated
1
Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, oregano and thyme combine in a tasty breading for mild tasting pollock. Make it a meal: Glazed Carrots with Currants and Bulgur with Ginger & Orange are quick, appropriate side dishes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tilapia & Summer Vegetable Packets

Rating: Unrated
22
Wrapping vegetables and fish in a foil packet for grilling or baking is a foolproof way to get moist, tender results. Tilapia and summer vegetables pair with olives and capers for a Mediterranean flair.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Muffin-Tin Crab Cakes

Rating: Unrated
10
We've taken the frying and fuss out of crab cakes by shaping and baking them in muffin tins. For the best taste, look for pasteurized crabmeat in the refrigerator case at your market's fish counter, a better choice than canned varieties. Make It a Meal: Try these cakes with some tangy tartar sauce and coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach & Gruyere Stuffed Tilapia

Rating: Unrated
7
For this healthy stuffed tilapia recipe, use two larger fillets cut lengthwise to make these savory tilapia rolls. Or look for frozen tilapia “loins” and use one loin per roll.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Salmon Perok

Rating: Unrated
3
This Alaskan-inspired salmon pie is pure comfort food. It doesn't slice neatly, so scoop it like a shepherd's pie.
By Barton Seaver
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com