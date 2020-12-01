Healthy Chicken Sausage Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken sausage recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

One-Pot Spinach, Chicken Sausage & Feta Pasta

A little bit of Sunday meal prep goes a long way in this one-dish pasta recipe. The pasta is cooked ahead of time and stored in the fridge to use for meals all week, but any leftover cooked pasta you have on hand will do. Chicken sausage with feta is especially good in this recipe.
By Katie Webster

Easy Chicken Meatballs

These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

This easy one-dish meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly. Be sure to preheat your sheet pan--adding vegetables to a hot pan helps start the charring and caramelization, without steaming your veggies. And remember, you are only heating up your sausage, not cooking it from raw in this recipe, but if you substitute with fresh sausage (which you can), you'll need to cook the sausage longer.
By Ivy Odom

3-Ingredient Sweet Potato & Brussels Sprout Hash with Chicken Sausage

Apple-flavored chicken sausage adds flavor and protein in this quick dinner hash that uses a bag of shaved Brussels sprouts as its hearty, high-fiber base. Steaming the cubed sweet potatoes in the microwave cuts way down on total cook time.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Sheet-Pan Chicken & Shrimp

This Creole-inspired variation of a shrimp boil can be made in the oven on just one baking sheet. A medley of spices gives this healthy dish of chicken, sausage and veggies a rich, complex flavor. Bonus: This easy sheet-pan dinner requires just 20 minutes of active prep time.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Broccolini, Chicken Sausage & Orzo Skillet

We love this quick skillet meal for busy evenings. The sausage and orzo simmer together in chicken broth, resulting in a creamy, risotto-like dish in under 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Sausage & Kale Stew

A splash of vinegar is a long-standing chef's trick for soups. Added just before you serve the soup, vinegar brightens the taste considerably. Use your favorite style of chicken sausage to add variety to this dish.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Savory Oatmeal with Tomato & Sausage

Oats get a new life in this savory dish, serving as the backbone for a satisfying combo of sausage, greens, tomatoes, and herbs.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Butternut Squash Ravioli with Chicken Sausage & Kale

What's the secret to making store-bought butternut squash ravioli even more delicious? Add apple-chicken sausage, tender greens and lots of caramelized onions. We add a bit of sugar to help the onions caramelize faster, but feel free to omit it (just cook the onions a bit longer if you do). Buy prewashed chopped kale to cut down on prep time. It all adds up to an easy dinner that's ready in just 20 minutes.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Chicken Sausage and Peppers

Colorful peppers and tomatoes and sweet onion make this sausage dinner pop with fresh flavor. Roasting instead of sautéing makes this even easier for a busy weeknight.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Autumn Vegetables & Chicken Sausage

Butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, garlic and sausage all roast on one sheet pan in this super-easy dinner. We're partial to the flavor of chicken-apple sausage, but you can pick whatever variety of chicken sausage you prefer. Serve with crusty bread and a dollop of whole-grain mustard.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Sausage, Pepper & Potato Packets
Make a complete meal in one foil packet with this easy recipe full of seasoned sausage, peppers and potatoes. This easy dinner is great for grilling at home or prepping ahead and taking along on a camping trip to cook over the coals.
Chicken Sausage & Spinach Quiche
Using precooked chicken sausage cuts way down on prep time. Plus, there are so many varieties available to add layers of flavor. Italian, apple-flavored or breakfast-style varieties all pair well with the spinach in this quiche.
Lasagna-Stuffed Zucchini
Chicken Sausage & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan
This one-pan pasta combines tasty chicken sausage and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal that's garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. It's a quick and easy weeknight dinner everyone is sure to love.

All Healthy Chicken Sausage Recipes

Spinach-Feta Rice Salad with Chicken Sausage

Spinach, cucumber and red pepper are served with chicken sausage and rice, dressed with a flavorful garlic-herb vinaigrette, and topped with feta cheese in this easy main dish salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Sauerkraut for Two

Here's our weeknight version of choucroute garni, “dressed sauerkraut,” made with chicken sausage. The flavor of the dish will vary depending on what type of chicken sausage you choose. We like the taste of roasted garlic sausage or sweet apple sausage in this recipe. And although any type of sauerkraut can be used, we prefer the crisp texture of refrigerated kraut over canned. The recipe serves two. Serve with roasted carrots and some mustard to spread on the sausage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Beans & Rice with Vegetables

This dish is inspired by the traditional New Orleans dish of red beans and rice, but adds plenty of roasted vegetables.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN

Slow-Cooker Chicken Sausage with Cabbage & Apples

The cabbage comes out tender without being mushy and gives the slow-cooker chicken sausage a slightly sweet flavor. A splash of vinegar at the end perks up the whole meal with a bit of acidic brightness. There are several varieties of smoked chicken sausage from which you can choose. We recommend using an apple-flavored smoked sausage to complement the apples and vinegar.
By Cooking Light

Zucchini Noodle Bowls with Chicken Sausage & Pesto

Cut down on prep time for this meal-prep zoodle recipe by using premade zucchini noodles from the produce section. Canned beans and precooked chicken sausage heat in about 5 minutes and add protein, while store-bought refrigerated pesto serves as a fast and flavorful topping.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Sheet-Pan Chicken Sausage with Potatoes & Bell Peppers

This sheet-pan sausage and veggies recipe makes the perfect weeknight dinner. We opt for andouille chicken sausage, but you could easily substitute any other cooked chicken or pork sausage you prefer. If you have leftovers, try adding the sausage, peppers and onions to a roll with grainy mustard for a flavorful sandwich.
By Sophie Johnson

Seafood Boil

This dish is a twist on the classic Louisiana seafood boil.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

3-Ingredient Sausage & Potato Frittata Muffins

Made with just three main ingredients—precooked chicken breakfast sausage, frozen hash browns and eggs—these mini frittatas are quick to prep and perfect to make ahead for breakfasts all week. Look for frozen hash browns without added salt to keep sodium in check.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Zoodles with Tomato Sauce and Sausage

Using zucchini to make noodles instead of pasta, makes this dish diabetic-friendly.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
