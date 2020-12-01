Vegetable Casserole Recipes

18 Easy Summer Veggie Casseroles

Take all of your summer vegetables and make an easy, delicious veggie casserole. Whether it’s served as the main dish or as a side to a grilled protein, these veggie casseroles take just 35 minutes or less of active cooking time. We highlight summer produce like squash, green beans and spinach to create a fresh recipe. Casseroles like Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole and Tomato & Green Bean Casserole with Spicy Herb Pesto are healthy, bright and make the most of summer’s fresh offerings.