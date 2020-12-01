Vegetable Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegetable casserole recipes including eggplant, corn and broccoli casserole. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Broccoli Casserole

The lightened-up luscious sauce elevates this easy casserole recipe over standard broccoli and cheese side dishes.
By Breana Killeen

Vegetarian Shepherd's Pies

These mini vegetarian shepherd's pies feature lentils, carrot and corn, crowned with a velvety mashed potato topping. The recipe can also be made in a broiler-safe casserole dish. Serve with a spinach salad with oranges, walnuts and red-wine vinaigrette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato, Sausage & Apple Casserole

This sweet potato, sausage and apple casserole is perfect for brunch or dinner. The crunchy top of the toasted bread combines winningly with a custardy filling studded with apples, sweet potatoes and savory sausage.
By Julia Levy

Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Strands of tender squash replace pasta for a more flavorful version of spaghetti pie casserole. Not to mention, spaghetti squash is a low-carb alternative to pasta and saves more than 150 calories per serving compared to a traditional recipe. A sprinkling of nutty fontina cheese melts into a gooey topping.
By Devon O'Brien

Broccoli, Beef & Tater Tot Hotdish

Hotdish may be a Minnesota tradition but everyone, everywhere, should add this cheesy casserole to their fall dinner rotation.
By Hilary Meyer

Zucchini Gratin

This delicious zucchini gratin recipe has a delectable crispy Parmesan and breadcrumb topping and is made without any butter or cream, allowing the fresh zucchini flavor to shine. Slice the zucchini uniformly to ensure even cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bourbon Sweet Potato Casserole

This version of the holiday staple uses a little bourbon to boost the flavor of the sweet potatoes, but you can also use orange juice. Baking the potatoes in their skins allows their natural sugars to caramelize for enhanced sweetness.
By Andrea Kirkland

Carrot-Parsnip Gratin

Make this creamy carrot-and-parsnip casserole for your next holiday meal--everyone will beg you for the recipe! Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple, Onion & Cranberry Stuffing

Apples and fresh cranberries add a unique twist to this variation on the classic stuffing. Use fresh sage or rubbed sage in this recipe; the ground version is too bitter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Green Bean Casserole

Typical green bean casseroles bathe ingredients in a heavy cream sauce and top them with buttered breadcrumbs or cheese. Our healthier version saves about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Carb Broccoli & Cheddar Casserole

This simple cheesy casserole is comforting while keeping the carbs in check. Serve it alongside roasted chicken or pork.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiralized Zucchini & Summer Squash Casserole

If you don't have a spiralizer to make this healthy zucchini noodle casserole (aka zoodles), use a vegetable peeler to make long thin strips of the squash and zucchini, stopping when you reach the seedy center. Just a few minutes under the broiler gives these ricotta-and-basil-filled nests a light golden top.
By Hilary Meyer

Inspiration and Ideas

18 Easy Summer Veggie Casseroles

18 Easy Summer Veggie Casseroles

Take all of your summer vegetables and make an easy, delicious veggie casserole. Whether it’s served as the main dish or as a side to a grilled protein, these veggie casseroles take just 35 minutes or less of active cooking time. We highlight summer produce like squash, green beans and spinach to create a fresh recipe. Casseroles like Spinach, Feta & Rice Casserole and Tomato & Green Bean Casserole with Spicy Herb Pesto are healthy, bright and make the most of summer’s fresh offerings.
Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

If you're looking for a twist on classic scalloped potatoes, this recipe using roasted sweet potatoes and melty Gruyère has all the creaminess of the original with a new flavor twist. The sweet potatoes and lightened sauce--made with flour and low-fat milk--keep it healthier than butter- and cream-laden versions. Don't cut your sweet potatoes too thin--they'll turn mushy under the sauce.
Broccoli, Beef & Potato Hotdish

Broccoli, Beef & Potato Hotdish

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Layered Mashed Potato & Mushroom Casserole

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Rice with Broccoli

Slow-Cooker Cheesy Rice with Broccoli

Broccoli-Cheddar Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Broccoli-Cheddar Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Artichoke-Potato Gratin

This gratin dish has all of the craveable flavors of artichoke dip in a more sophisticated form. It makes a terrific side with any roasted meats or poultry.

All Vegetable Casserole Recipes

Cauliflower Casserole with Mixed-Seed Crust

The cheesy-seedy crust that tops this healthy cauliflower casserole recipe evokes everything bagels. Serve for the holidays or as a hearty side dish with roast chicken.
By Nora Singley

Cauliflower-Broccoli Gratin

This creamy broccoli-and-cauliflower casserole is a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Scalloped Potatoes

These scalloped potatoes are surprisingly rich and creamy even though they're made with no dairy (milk, butter or cheese)--vegan comfort food at its best. We use almond milk, herbs and spices to make a flavorful sauce and finish the dish with a crunchy almond topping. This makes a satisfying side dish if you're cooking for dairy-free or vegan diets.
By Hilary Meyer

Skillet Cauliflower Gratin

Nonfat milk and a bit of sharp Cheddar combine to make a rich sauce without all the butter usually found in gratins.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg and Potato Casserole

Make this quick and easy casserole for Sunday brunch or breakfast any day of the week!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Melting Sweet Potatoes with Mini Marshmallows

If you like sweet potato casserole, you'll love these tender, creamy melted sweet potatoes. Slices of sweet potatoes "melt" into a savory broth with spices and are topped with mini marshmallows for a hint of sweetness at the end. They're perfect for Thanksgiving or anytime in fall or winter when cooler weather settles in.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Potatoes Gratin

These cheesy mini potato gratins are a great way to jazz up your brunch menu. The simple, mild flavors are brought to life with a splash of sherry vinegar and a sprinkle of fresh herbs--choose your favorites to complement the rest of your meal.
By Liz Mervosh

Sweet Potato Casserole

This scrumptious sweet potato casserole gets fabulous flavor from honey and freshly grated orange zest rather than the traditional stick of butter. To complete the healthy makeover we sprinkle a crunchy pecan streusel spiked with orange juice concentrate over the top. You can save the marshmallows for s'mores.
By Patsy Jamieson

Vegan Eggplant Parmesan

Classic eggplant Parm is filled with cheese, but this vegan eggplant Parmesan combines nondairy mozzarella cheese with nutritional yeast for a dairy-free cheesy substitute that gives you the comfort food factor without animal products. For the breading, use egg replacer, which you can find in natural-foods stores and the special-diet section of large supermarkets.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Onions

Thanks to fresh green beans, an easy homemade cream sauce and crispy onion topping, this green bean casserole recipe is healthier and more delicious than traditional recipes that use canned soup, beans and onions. Plus, the slow cooker saves you time cooking at the stove. Make sure to use fresh green beans, as frozen green beans will become mushy.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato Gratin

A gratin is any dish topped with cheese or breadcrumbs mixed with butter, then heated until browned--but it needn't be heavy. This one has plenty of garden-fresh tomatoes and herbs, a touch of full-flavored cheese and a crispy crumb topping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Summer Vegetable Tian

This pretty vegan layered casserole is so simple to make. Its only seasonings are salt and garlic-infused olive oil, which you make by sizzling a clove of garlic in olive oil for about a minute. This dish is lovely warm or room temperature. Serve with crusty bread as a vegetarian entree or alongside roasted meats as a side dish--don't forget a glass of chilled rosé.
By Emily Monaco

Cauliflower, Romanesco & Broccoli Gratin

This cauliflower-and-broccoli gratin is healthier than traditional gratins thanks to a sauce made with low-fat milk and just enough full-flavored cheese to keep it rich without extra saturated fat and calories. For a healthier cheese-crust topping, opt for cheese crackers made without partially hydrogenated oils.
By Bill Scepansky

Au Gratin Potatoes

We use flour-thickened milk combined with a modest amount of tangy sharp Cheddar to make a creamy cheese sauce for our healthy spin on the classic potatoes au gratin recipe. They're topped with additional cheese and some breadcrumbs, then baked until golden brown and bubbling. Serve the au gratin potatoes as a Thanksgiving side or with roasted chicken and vegetables for a satisfying dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Broccoli Gratin

This lighter and easier take on a traditional cheesy broccoli casserole subs tangy feta cheese for the usual Cheddar to pack in flavor. Plus, using a mixture of mayonnaise and yogurt in place of a traditional cheese sauce saves tons of time, making this a quick and easy side dish to pair with chicken or fish. Or, serve as a vegetarian main with a salad.
By Karen Rankin

Tomato & Green Bean Casserole with Spicy Herb Pesto

No gloppy canned soup in this healthy green bean casserole recipe. Simply give cilantro, parsley or chives (or a mix of all three) a whirl in the food processor to make the pesto-like sauce that ties the casserole together.
By Hilary Meyer

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Cheesy Squash Bake

Here's a terrific way to dress up the last of the season's summer squash. Reduced-fat cheddar cheese gives this side dish recipe plenty of flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamed Spinach Gratin

This healthy creamed spinach gratin calls for frozen spinach so it's a quick and easy side dish that's sure to become a dinnertime staple.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

The genius hack in this recipe: topping sweet potatoes with marshmallows while they're still piping hot from the slow cooker yields a baked marshmallow topping that's typical with baked sweet potato casseroles.
By Carolyn Casner

Potato & Leek au Gratin

We mix Yukon gold and red-skin sweet potatoes with mild leeks in this easy au gratin recipe. The combination of Parmesan and Cheddar makes this dish irresistible.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Root Vegetable Gratin

The rich flavor of Gruyère cheese brings out the nutty flavor of the roots in this creamy gratin. Any combination of roots works in this recipe, but if you use red beets, they will streak the gratin with bright color. A delightful side dish for any roasted meat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Butternut Squash Gratin

Roasted butternut squash slices layered with a creamy sauce and topped with golden breadcrumbs makes a hassle-free side dish that just about everyone loves. Our healthier version skips the heavy cream and butter found in most recipes--saving about 160 calories and 12 grams of saturated fat compared to a traditional version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Bean Casserole

This healthy revision of green bean casserole skips the canned soup and all the fat and sodium that come with it. Our white sauce with sliced fresh mushrooms, sweet onions and low-fat milk makes a creamy, rich casserole.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
