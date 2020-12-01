Healthy Chicken Casserole Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chicken casserole recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chicken & Broccoli Casserole

This one-pan chicken-and-broccoli recipe comes out of the oven all browned, cheesy and bubbling like a casserole, but is really prepared more like a skillet meal on the stovetop. Serve with a crunchy green salad.
By Robin Bashinsky

Chicken & Zucchini Casserole

This baked chicken and zucchini casserole is creamy, hearty and low-carb! The whole family will love this easy casserole, plus it's a great way to get the kids to eat their veggies (concealed in a delicious cheese sauce!).
By Adam Hickman

Chicken & Cauliflower-Rice Casserole

Get your veggies and your protein fix in this easy, gluten-free chicken and cauliflower-rice casserole. Riced cauliflower stands in for traditional rice, making this creamy casserole low in carbs but—with the simple combination of Cheddar cheese and chicken—suitable for even the pickiest of eaters.
By Julia Levy

Chicken-Spaghetti Squash Bake

In this version of a chicken-and-broccoli casserole, spaghetti squash takes on a creamy texture when baked with cream of mushroom soup.
By Joyce Hendley

French Onion Dip Chicken & Rice Casserole

This creamy French onion dip chicken and rice casserole topped with crispy potato chips is perfect for game day or whenever you want a comforting meal the whole family will love.
By Liv Dansky

Jalapeño Popper Casserole

In this jalapeño popper casserole, tender, juicy bites of chicken are slathered in a creamy, slightly spicy, sauce with a crunchy topping of panko breadcrumbs and crispy bacon. Enjoy this casserole over rice for dinner or serve it with chips as a game-day appetizer.
By Karen Rankin

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

We took the best parts of chicken Parmesan--ooey-gooey cheese, crispy breadcrumbs and plenty of tomato sauce--and spun them into an easy family-friendly casserole. We simplified it by skipping the breading on the chicken and, instead, loaded the top of the casserole with cheese and breadcrumbs. Serve with a crisp green salad to complete the meal.
By Carolyn Casner

Quick King Ranch Chicken Casserole

Usually made by layering creamy chicken and tortillas (lasagna-style), this classic Tex-Mex chicken casserole gets speedier for an easy weeknight dinner when we mix everything together in a skillet, then pop the whole pan under the broiler to make the cheese topping gooey.
By Julia Levy

Chicken Tetrazzini

This retro dish will please kids and adults alike.
By Ruth Cousineau

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole

All the delicious flavors of your favorite chicken Cordon Bleu--salty ham, melty cheese, tangy mustard--with no tricky assembly required. This healthy comfort food recipe would be perfect for a potluck.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Mushroom, Chicken & Asparagus Bake

This comforting weeknight casserole recipe features plenty of mushrooms and asparagus combined with chicken and brown rice and a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce. Whip this up anytime you have leftover chicken or cooked brown rice to spare.
By Karen Rankin

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

Reduced-fat soup, semi-soft cheese and fat-free milk make this classic casserole recipe low in fat and calories.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

These tasty casserole recipes use lean chicken and fresh ingredients, making dinner healthful as well as flavorful.
These easy, healthy recipes are ready in under an hour and use short-cut ingredients like cooked chicken and frozen vegetables, so you can serve up a chicken casserole any night of the week.
Chicken & Stuffing Casserole

Stuffing is not just for Thanksgiving with this easy chicken and stuffing casserole. And speaking of Thanksgiving, if you have leftover turkey, feel free to substitute it for the chicken in this comforting and healthy recipe. It's also a great use for extra carrots, celery, onions and day-old bread you might have on hand around the holidays. There's no boxed stuffing mix or canned soup in this lighter take on the comfort-food casserole, but it's still super-easy to make. Poultry seasoning helps humble bread to taste like stuffing, while thickened chicken broth takes the place of canned soup. There are plenty of veggies in this one, too, making this a healthy casserole you can feel good about serving year-round.

All Healthy Chicken Casserole Recipes

14 Easy Chicken Casserole Recipes for Weeknights

These easy, healthy recipes are ready in under an hour and use short-cut ingredients, so you can serve up a chicken casserole any night of the week.

Creamy Chicken Potpie

An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
By David Bonom

Garlic Cashew Chicken Casserole

Combine brown rice, cashews, chow-mein noodles and vegetables galore with chicken in this delicious casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Chicken Salad Casserole

A crunchy cornflake-almond topper complements this saucy chicken mixture.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chipotle Ranch Chicken Casserole

Simplify weeknight dinnertime by transforming leftover slow-cooked chicken (see associated recipe, below) into an easy, cheesy casserole.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Chile Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Prepare this dish the night ahead of time so all you have to do is pop it in the oven for an easy and delicious dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken-Noodle Casserole

Flavorful Chicken-Noodle Casserole comes to life with this diabetic-friendly recipe. Select light sour cream to lower fat and calorie content.
By Dirk Van Susteren

Delicious Diabetes-Friendly Chicken Casserole Recipes

Chicken casseroles are classic, comforting, and convenient. These tasty casserole recipes use lean chicken and fresh ingredients, making dinner healthful as well as flavorful.

Corn Bread-Topped Chicken Enchilada Casserole

For a twist on the classic chicken enchilada casserole, this slow cooker recipe is topped with homemade corn bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach & Goat Cheese Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Layers of tortillas, chicken and vegetables with a creamy goat-cheese sauce create a lasagna-like Mexican casserole dish for an easy, healthy dinner the whole family will love.
By Breana Killeen

EatingWell King Ranch Casserole

This healthy Tex-Mex King Ranch casserole recipe is typically made with cans of cream-of-something soup. We've lightened up this casserole recipe considerably by making a homemade cream sauce and loading it up with veggies at the same time. You'll never guess that a serving of our version of King Ranch casserole has 300 fewer calories and two-thirds less fat than the original. This recipe makes enough for two 8-by-8-inch casseroles (four servings each)--have one for dinner tonight and freeze the other for a night when you don't have time to make dinner.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chicken Potpie with Biscuits

In this lightened-up recipe for chicken potpie, creamy chicken stew is topped with flaky biscuits for quintessential comfort food. Our recipe for chicken potpie takes advantage of convenient frozen mixed vegetables to keep it quick.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Mexican Breakfast Scramble

In this zesty Mexican-inspired recipe, queso fresco cheese, peppers, onion, chicken sausage, and eggs are cooked up with crisp corn tortilla pieces, and garnished with jalapeño and cilantro. You may not be able to eat this with your hands like a breakfast tortilla wrap, but trust us--you'll enjoy every forkful!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Cassoulet

Inspired by the rustic--and time-consuming--French classic, our cassoulet, made with leftover turkey or chicken and canned beans, makes a simple, hearty supper.
By Susan Herr

Chicken "Carne" Adovada

Here we braise chicken thighs in a brick-red chile sauce. This dish is even tastier the next day. Serve with flour tortillas and, though it's not traditional, we like the contrast of creamy avocado with it.
By Cheryl & Bill Jamison

Potato, Sausage and Egg Breakfast

This delicious, hearty breakfast takes almost no effort to prepare. This recipe will cook overnight in a slow cooker and all you need to do in the morning is prepare the poached eggs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Summer Vegetable Chicken Tortilla Casserole

Summer's harvest--eggplant, corn and zucchini--stars in this healthy, Mexican-inspired casserole that's perfect for serving a crowd or for a dinner with leftovers for the next day.
By Breana Killeen

Kumquat Tagine

A tagine is a slow-cooked Moroccan stew (traditionally served over couscous)--but here it's quicker and (dare we say it?) tastier, thanks in large part to the bright spike of kumquats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Curried Chicken Thighs with Buttery Croutons

These saucy curried chicken thighs makes a great dish for a big easy family supper. There's plenty of curry sauce, so serve with brown rice or whole-wheat egg noodles. We call for boneless, skinless chicken thighs here, but we've also tried it with bone-in thighs and it worked wonderfully.
By Jessie Price

King Ranch Casserole

Usually made with creamy canned soups and several cups of cheese, the fat and sodium of this spicy, layered chicken casserole can be a nutritional nightmare. Our version has a tangy, creamy sauce made with nonfat milk, nonfat yogurt and reduced-sodium chicken broth, plus we use reduced-fat Cheddar. Add in lots of chopped fresh vegetables and you have a version of the Tex-Mex favorite that you can feel good about eating.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Quinoa & Sweet Potato Casserole

This protein-loaded chicken and sweet potato casserole dish is made with multicolored quinoa, a blend of white, red and black varieties, but any color will work.
By Robin Bashinsky

Arugula & Chicken Sausage Bread Pudding

Chicken sausage comes in a variety of flavors these days. The flavor you pick will have a big impact, so make sure you pick one you like. We tried and liked sweet Italian, apple and Chardonnay sausage and sun-dried tomato and spinach sausage in this recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Peppers & Pasta Casserole

You can assemble this healthy chicken casserole before you leave for a party and pop it in the oven at the host's house. Or bake it at home and bring it along--it's delicious at room temperature too.
By Hilary Meyer

Chicken Enchilada Skillet Casserole

This simplified take on cheesy chicken enchiladas only requires one pan for cooking and eliminates the need to stuff and roll corn tortillas. Charring the veggies in a cast-iron skillet adds depth of flavor. Don’t worry if you don’t have one, because you can use any oven-safe skillet instead.
By Andrea Kirkland
