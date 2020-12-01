Healthy Hamburger Recipes

Air-Fryer Burgers
This simple air-fryer burger recipe is a splatter-free method to cook up juicy burgers without a lot of fuss. The toppings are classic, but you can always adjust them to suit your taste.
Smash Burgers
This garlicky smash burger recipe includes a hefty amount of portobello mushrooms, which adds a light texture and rich umami flavor. Using a hot skillet and flattening the burgers evenly forms the crispy golden brown crusts that smash burgers are known for. The sweet and smoky balsamic sauce pairs well with the meatiness of the burgers.
Classic Beef Burgers with Cauliflower Buns
These juicy burgers skip the traditional bread bun in favor of a savory grain-free cauliflower bun that contains a bit of Cheddar cheese. A mixture of onions, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce gives the burger patties tons of flavor, and the addition of a tangy special sauce makes for a burger with serious personality. Note: If you would like to make these burgers gluten-free, be sure to check the ingredients for the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce to make sure they're gluten-free.
Better-Than-Takeout Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries
This healthy take on burgers and fries swaps in chopped mushrooms for some of the meat in the burger patties, to cut back on calories and saturated fat.
Slow-Cooker Barbecue Brisket Sliders
Serve these slow-cooker brisket sliders when company's coming--perhaps to watch the big game--for an easy, crowd-pleasing dish. The crisp, tangy coleslaw is the perfect pairing for the tender, rich brisket. Serve with chips, crudités and cold beer to round out the meal.
Jalapeño Popper Burgers
We've taken a simple burger recipe and made it pop with an easy three-ingredient jalapeño cheese topping. Ground sirloin is lean ground beef made exclusively from the center loin cut. It has less connective tissue than regular ground beef for a super-tender burger.
Chickpea & Beef Burgers with Whipped Feta
Chickpeas add fiber to this blended burger, but the real joy here is the light and fluffy feta sauce that tops the whole shebang.
Pizza Sliders
Mini burgers make a fun, kid-friendly meal. Italian herbs, marinara and melty mozz give them the appeal of pizza.
Biftekia (Spiced Beef Patties)
This style of preparing hamburgers is popular in Greece. The seasoned beef patties stay moist and delicious thanks to the liquid exuded when grating the tomato and onion—be sure not to drain any of it away. Serve with roasted potatoes and a green salad.
Grilled Beef-Mushroom Burgers with Quick Pickles
The secret to this super-juicy, tasty grilled burger? Sautéed mushrooms cooked with a little smoked paprika, garlic powder and sherry vinegar are mixed in with the beef.
Bacon & Mango Tango Sliders
With a touch of sweet from the mango, savory from the bacon, plus a creamy avocado spread, this healthy slider recipe with takes burgers to a whole new level. Double the avocado mayo and use it for your next BLT.