Healthy Meatloaf Recipes

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes
This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
30-Minute Mini Meatloaves with Whipped Cauliflower & Green Beans
This speedy meatloaf dinner incorporates a number of pantry ingredients and shortcuts like frozen cauliflower and steam-in-the-bag green beans to cut way down on prep time. Baking the meatloaf in a muffin tin reduces cook time by more than half.
Old-Fashioned Meatloaf
Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.
Basic Meatloaf
While meatloaf purists focus on the meat, we like to look at meatloaf as a way to pack extra veggies and whole grains into a meal, as we do in this healthy, classic meatloaf recipe.
Classic Diner Meat Loaf
Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
Meat Loaf with Sour Cream-Mushroom Sauce
This made-over classic boasts whole-grains and plenty of veggies for a really satisfying comfort-food dinner.
Spicy Meatloaf with Collards
Plenty of dark leafy greens deliver the moisture needed to balance lean ground pork and beef in this spicy meatloaf recipe. Serve any leftovers with extra ketchup as meatloaf sandwiches.
Mediterranean Meat Loaf
This fabulous meat loaf is moist, tender and colorful. Keep the fat content low in this recipe by using lean ground beef and refrigerated egg product.
Reuben Meatloaf
Inspired by the classic Reuben sandwich, this nontraditional, healthy Reuben meatloaf recipe includes sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, dill pickles and rye breadcrumbs.
Buffalo Chicken Mini Meatloaves
Shaping this Buffalo chicken meatloaf mix into mini individual loaves helps them cook quickly, making it perfect for a weeknight dinner.
Pressure-Cooker Meatloaf & Potatoes
Meatloaf and potatoes cook together in your multicooker, such as the Instant Pot, in this weeknight-ready recipe. Cooking meatloaf in your pressure cooker keeps it nice and moist and, once assembled, the whole meal is cooked in just 20 minutes!
Air-Fryer Meatloaf
Air-fryer meatloaf is perfect for those who like a crispy outside and tender juicy inside. This air-fryer meatloaf recipe has the classic flavors of Worcestershire sauce and onion, with a ketchup coating on top.