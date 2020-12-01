Healthy Meatball Recipes

Find healthy, delicious meatball recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Italian Wedding Soup

Rating: Unrated
14
This Italian Wedding Soup recipe is Italian comfort food at its best, and this easy soup recipe lends itself to countless variations. Substitute spinach, chicory, chard or any other leafy green for the escarole or kale, and any leftover cooked (or canned) beans for the white beans in this healthy Italian wedding soup recipe.
By Joyce Hendley

Easy Italian Chicken Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
2
These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

Nonna's Spaghetti & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
10
The meatballs and sauce are cooked in the slow cooker for this traditional Italian spaghetti and meatballs recipe. You could also serve the meatballs over creamy polenta or on a sandwich with melted provolone.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Spaghetti Squash & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
8
With this spaghetti squash and meatballs recipe, you can reduce the carbohydrates and increase the vegetable servings by skipping pasta and serving the Italian-seasoned turkey meatballs and quick, homemade marinara sauce over thin strands of cooked spaghetti squash instead. Cooking the squash first in the microwave and then in a skillet to cook off the extra moisture, gives the squash a more spaghetti-like texture.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkey Albondigas Soup

Rating: Unrated
21
Albondigas, Spanish for “meatballs,” star in the traditional broth-based Mexican soup. Our version uses turkey rather than beef or pork for the meatballs, and we've pumped up the volume of fresh vegetables in the mix.
By Jessie Price

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Mediterranean Meatballs

Save on meal prep time by making a double batch of these delicious meatballs. Freeze them to have on hand for lunches and dinners.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
7
In this healthy turkey meatball recipe, a base of sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic adds flavor and helps keep calories in check and portions hearty. Serve these meatballs with marinara as an appetizer, on top of spaghetti or on a roll for a healthy meatball sub.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatball & Creamed Spinach Skillet

Rating: Unrated
3
Spaghetti and meatballs is a no-brainer, but pairing meatballs with a pile of creamed spinach topped with marinara and cheese is a flavorful twist. Pick your favorite frozen meatballs--beef, chicken or veggie--for this healthy dinner recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Meatballs with Roasted Green Beans & Potatoes

Meatballs, green beans and potatoes happily coexist while roasting together on a large sheet pan. Seasoned with fresh rosemary and Italian seasoning and served with pasta sauce and Parmesan, this one-dish meal is one you'll want to make again and again.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Italian-Style Beef & Pork Meatballs

This foolproof meatball recipe makes enough to stash away for another day. They’re great to have on hand for easy dinners (see 3 ways to use them, below), but also make good impromptu appetizers.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey Meatballs with Green Beans & Cherry Tomatoes

The flavor of the turkey meatballs is enhanced by the Asiago and prosciutto. We love keeping this turkey meatball recipe on hand for meal prep, since meatballs can be used in sandwiches, salads, pasta and more.
By Cooking Light

Inspiration and Ideas

Lemon-Rosemary Turkey Meatballs

Lemon-Rosemary Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
21
Lemon and rosemary flavor both these turkey meatballs and their velvety-rich sauce. Thyme can be used instead of the rosemary if you prefer. Serve with whole-wheat pasta or mashed potatoes.
Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Tamari-Ginger Meatball & Eggplant Casserole

Rating: Unrated
7
Eggplant soaks up the flavors of ginger, garlic and tamari in this Asian-inspired casserole recipe. A hot pepper in the topping adds a bit of heat, but opt for sweet if you prefer.
Neapolitan Meatballs

Neapolitan Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
6
Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Turkish Lamb Pita Burgers

Rating: Unrated
1
Slow-Cooker Turkey Florentine Meatballs Over Orzo

Slow-Cooker Turkey Florentine Meatballs Over Orzo

Classic Marinara Meatballs

Classic Marinara Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1

Saucy Vegetarian Meatballs

Cauliflower, mushrooms, bulgur and seasonings combine to form the base of this healthy vegetarian meatball recipe. A quick homemade tomato-basil sauce replaces the traditional marinara to save sodium. Serve over whole-wheat spaghetti with a green salad.

All Healthy Meatball Recipes

Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
5
Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy Buffalo chicken meatball recipe. Serve these meatballs as an appetizer with carrot and celery sticks and blue cheese or ranch-style dressing for dipping, or make them into a Buffalo chicken sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lion's Head Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
5
This is a famous dish along the Yangtze, with regional variations. In Shanghai, the sauce will be sweet and sour. In Chongqing, it will be hot and spicy. And in Wuhan…well, it will depend on the season and the mood of the chef.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Asian Beef Meatballs

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy Asian beef meatball recipe. Serve as the base for lettuce wraps or on top of steamed brown rice with baby bok choy for a quick dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spaghetti Squash and Meatballs

Looking for a pasta that's lower in carbohydrates? Look no further than spaghetti squash. Mix it with homemade meatballs and lower-sodium pasta sauce, and you will quickly love this healthy swap.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ultimate Spaghetti and Meatballs

Simply toss the ingredients together and sit back while your slow cooker prepares this ultimate spaghetti and meatball dish.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Spicy Plum-Glazed Meatballs

Tender, tangy, spicy, sweet--these slow-cooker meatballs might become your new go-to dish. They cook in the crock pot for only about an hour and a half, so they're a great dinner solution on days when you don't have much time for dinner prep. Consider wearing gloves when shaping the meatballs to make cleanup a cinch.
By Cooking Light

Cranberry-Orange-Glazed Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
Ground turkey and bulgur form the base of these healthy Thanksgiving-themed meatballs, which are tossed in a tangy cranberry-sauce glaze. Serve these on a platter or keep them warm in a slow cooker.
By Laura Marzen, R.D., L.D.

Spicy Lamb Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

Rating: Unrated
5
These succulent meatballs can be served on little plates with plenty of bread for sopping up the rich tomato sauce or simply with toothpicks (and a napkin!). They are best served warm.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Swedish Cabbage Soup with Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
1
A slightly sweetened chicken broth gives this cabbage soup its delicate flavor. Make it a meal: Swedish rye crisps are the perfect accompaniment.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Swedish Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
12
These Swedish meatballs are made with a combination of lean ground turkey breast and ground pork, flavored with nutmeg and cardamom and simmered in a creamy mushroom sauce. Serve over a brown rice pilaf spiked with almonds and currants or whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Greek Lamb Meatballs

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy lamb meatball recipe. We like to serve these meatballs Middle Eastern-style: with warm pita, cucumbers, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce or hummus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Meatball Banh Mi

Rating: Unrated
6
This banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) is filled with a zingy slaw and chicken-and-pork meatballs spiked with fresh herbs. Look for chile-garlic sauce and fish sauce near other Asian ingredients in most supermarkets.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tuscan Pork Meatballs

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add savory flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy pork meatball recipe. Try the Italian-flavored meatballs tucked into a toasted baguette with sautéed peppers and onions or over creamy polenta for a quick dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Middle Eastern Meatballs with Raita

This meal features dense and tender lamb meatballs, creamy and refreshing cucumber raita--a traditional Indian sauce made with yogurt and vegetables--and whole-wheat couscous, a grain-like pasta that can be found at most supermarkets. Garnish these slow-cooker meatballs with fresh dill sprigs, and serve with lightly toasted pita, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Sweet-&-Sour Turkey Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
4
Ground turkey makes tender meatballs. If you do not have Italian seasonings on hand, substitute a mixture of 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano, 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme, 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram and 1/4 dried teaspoon basil.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Meatball Mezze Bowls

Rating: Unrated
1
With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these Mediterranean-inspired meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The turkey meatballs are adapted from Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.

Meatballs with Honey-Mango Barbecue Sauce

This honey-mango barbecue sauce is a perfect sweet topping for meatballs. The touch of cinnamon and dash of cayenne pepper add just the right amount of spice.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Old-Fashioned Spaghetti & Meatballs

Rating: Unrated
11
To stretch the ground beef, we use high-fiber bulgur and whole-wheat breadcrumbs in the meatballs, which are baked rather than fried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Kafta Pockets

These Middle Eastern-style meatballs are best wrapped in a warm pita pocket, with plenty of shredded lettuce and slivered red onion and, of course, some the sweet-and-tangy sauce.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com