Healthy Lentil Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lentil soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

One-Pot Lentil & Vegetable Soup with Parmesan

This lentil-vegetable soup is packed with kale and tomatoes for a filling, flavorful main dish. If you have it, the Parmesan cheese rind adds nuttiness and gives the broth some body. If you avoid cheese made with rennet, look for vegetarian Parmesan cheese, which is made without it.
By Paige Grandjean

Vegan Lentil Soup

This vegan lentil soup recipe is packed with fresh ingredients and plenty of lentils that deliver a healthy dose of fiber in each bite. This vegan soup is the perfect cold-weather lunch or healthy dinner the whole family will love.
By Julia Levy

Slow-Cooker Spiced Lentil Soup with Vegetables

Spices often used in Moroccan cuisine like turmeric, cumin, cinnamon and black pepper give this soup complexity and deep flavor. Make it a day ahead, if you can, to give the spices time to mingle and develop. This easy slow cooker recipe makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Vegan Weight-Loss Lentil Soup

This vegan weight-loss lentil soup recipe has the familiar flavors of turmeric, ginger and cumin that pair so well with lentils. Lentils, green beans and spinach give this vegan soup a healthy dose of fiber that helps you feel fuller, longer. Serve this soup with a little extra lemon and cilantro.
By Julia Levy

Sausage & Lentil Soup

This hearty sausage and lentil soup is flavorful and filling. Precooked lentils, steamed lentils or canned lentils all work well in this earthy fall soup.
By Liv Dansky

Slow-Cooker Lentil, Carrot & Potato Soup

Puréeing some of the lentil-vegetable mixture, and then combining it with the remaining vegetables and lentils gives the soup a texture that satisfies those who love a creamy soup and those who prefer it chunky. Serve this slow-cooker lentil soup with crackers.
By Cooking Light

Slow-Cooker Creamy Lentil Soup Freezer Pack

Prep the ingredients for this soup months in advance for a total hands-off meal that's ready when you are. Vegetarian lentils and vegan coconut milk make this soup creamy and pack in plenty of plant-based protein and a hearty amount of fiber. To keep it vegan, opt for vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.
By Lauren Grant

Egyptian Lentil Soup

Use red, yellow or even brown lentils to make this iconic and super-simple Middle Eastern soup. Skip green or black lentils, which won't soften enough to puree smoothly. (Recipe adapted from Zooba Restaurant.)
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Red Lentil Soup with Saffron

This hearty red lentil soup uses spices common in Persian cuisine: turmeric, cumin and saffron. Enjoy it with a warm baguette or steamed rice.
By Bill Millholland

Instant Pot Lentil Soup

This Instant Pot lentil soup is quick enough to prepare when you get home from work for an easy weeknight dinner. This vegetarian soup recipe is full of aromatic vegetables, brown lentils and fresh spinach. A splash of balsamic vinegar brightens the flavor, and a garnish of radish and parsley gives this comforting soup a fresh finish.
By Robin Bashinsky

Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards

You don't need broth for this lentil soup recipe--it's rich thanks to the browned bits in the bottom of the pan that meld into the soup, packing it with flavor. Ground coriander, from the seed of the cilantro plant, has a floral, citrusy flavor that dovetails nicely with the lemon.
By Joy Howard

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.
Our 19 Best Lentil Soup Recipes to Keep You Warm & Cozy
These four- and five-star soup recipes are perfect for chilly days when you need some cozy comfort.
10 Vegan Lentil Soup Recipes to Warm You Up on a Cold Day
These vegan lentil soup recipes will keep you warm as temperatures start to drop. Lentils are a great source of protein and fiber, plus they're easy to cook. Lentils cook much faster than most other legumes so they're a great choice for healthy weeknight dinners. We pack these soups with plenty of other vegetables like potatoes and carrots to create a filling soup. Recipes like Vegan Mediterranean Lentil Soup and Lemony Lentil Soup with Collards are hearty and delicious.
Lentil & Root Veggie Soup
Lemony Lentil & Chard Soup
Indian Mango Dal
Berbere-Spiced Chicken & Lentil Stew
This chicken stew, generously seasoned with the Ethiopian spice mix berbere, is loaded with tomato and red lentils. Depending on brand, berbere spice blend can be rather spicy. For a less spicy stew, start with 3 tablespoons spice blend rather than 5.

All Healthy Lentil Soup Recipes

Very Green Lentil Soup

Lentils seem to go well with just about anything, and here they play well with a collection of greens and some cumin and coriander to add a gentle spicy note to this soup recipe. The result is a hearty winter soup with layers of flavor. Both French green lentils (available in natural-foods stores and specialty markets) and more commonly available brown lentils are delicious in this soup. The French green lentils hold their shape better when cooked, while brown lentils will start to break down a bit.
By Anna Thomas
