Healthy Salsa Recipes

Fresh Tomato Salsa

This easy fresh tomato salsa recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa—plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapeños and add more cayenne pepper. Serve with chips, tacos and more.
By Stacy Fraser

Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper

This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa gets inspiration from Texas caviar (aka cowboy caviar), a dish created in 1940 to ring in the New Year by Helen Corbitt, who was a chef at Neiman Marcus. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla. 
By Karen Rankin

Green Tomato Salsa

This super-simple green tomato salsa has lots of savory tomato flavor and just a touch of heat from the jalapeño. Cumin adds just enough complexity to this easy green salsa.
By John Somerall

Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

File this under tailgate food, because our choose-your-heat-level salsa is going to go faster than a wide receiver. Roasting the tomatillos mellows their acidity and adds a subtle sweetness.
By Adam Dolge

Cucumber Salsa

This fresh, tangy cucumber salsa is perfect for grilled fish or on its own as a simple side salad. Well balanced and easy to make, the flavor mellows and the cucumber softens as this sits, so it can easily be made a day or two ahead of time--or enjoy it right away, fresh and crisp.
By Liv Dansky

Jonathan Perno's New Mexican Red Chile

Referred to affectionately as simply "red chile" by locals, this sauce is super-versatile. Try it to flavor turkey and mashed potatoes for a Southwestern-style Thanksgiving (see Associated Recipes). Dried New Mexico red chiles vary in heat, so be sure to check labels at the supermarket for a level of spicy that's right for you.
By Jonathan Perno

Homemade Salsa

If you like mild salsa, use banana peppers in this recipe. For a hotter version, try jalapeño or one of the alternate pepper choices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Peach-Mango Salsa

Scoop this easy and healthy peach-mango salsa up with tortilla chips, serve it with grilled chicken, salmon or pork chops, or use it as a taco topper. It's a versatile and vibrant addition to all sorts of meals.
By Mary Claire Britton

Tomato Salsa

You might want to double this recipe so you have extra for snacking. If using less-than-perfect tomatoes, consider adding a pinch of sugar to make up for the lack of natural sweetness.
By Ken Haedrich

Chile-Spiced Pork Tacos with Cucumber-Mango Salsa

These pork tacos get a nuanced flavor from the combo of ancho and chipotle chiles. Topping them with the bright cucumber and mango is a refreshing touch.
By Liana Krissoff

Citrus Salsa

Try this chunky orange-lime salsa on fish tacos or serve it with tortilla chips.
By John Ash

Watermelon, Cucumber & Corn Salsa

This refreshing summer salsa combines cooling watermelon and cucumber with the kick from jalapeño. The heat from jalapeños can vary widely. For those that like the heat, use a whole jalapeño. Serve with tortilla chips on the side.
By Joy Howard
Greek Salad Tomato Salsa
Here we have all the elements of Greek salad in a fresh tomato salsa form. It's delicious with grilled fish or chicken or as a dip with pita chips.
Kiwi Salsa & Chips
Fresh fruit adds sweet, tangy flavor to store-bought salsa, spicing up this easy and quick healthy snack.
Citrus Salsa with Baked Chips
