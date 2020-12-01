Bean Dip Recipes

Find healthy, delicious bean dip recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Garlic Hummus

8
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Avocado Hummus

10
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Loaded Black Bean Dip

4
This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip.
By Devon O'Brien

Classic Hummus

5
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Beet Hummus

3
This vibrant hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Roasted beets make this healthy dip extra flavorful. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Taco Dip

Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.
By Laura Kanya

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Easy Black Bean Dip

4
This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
By Lauren Lastowka

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

1
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Double-Tahini Hummus

1
You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
By Michael Solomonov

Cheesy Black Bean Dip

Impress your guests with this irresistibly cheesy dip that requires minimal effort in the kitchen. Serrano pepper adds a pleasant kick of heat, while sour cream makes things extra creamy. Serve with fresh veggies or tortilla chips for scooping.
By Wendy Lopez

Sweet Potato Hummus

Roasted sweet potato adds earthy sweetness to hummus and gives it an even creamier, smoother texture. Use pimentón, or Spanish smoked paprika, for a hint of fire-grilled flavor, or use sweet paprika for a more subtle spice.
By Casey Barber
Inspiration and Ideas

Antipasti Layered Dip
A typical antipasto platter features cured meats, cheeses, olives and anchovies—we took a lot of those elements and turned them into a creamy layer dip with white beans and ricotta. Serve with toasted baguette for scooping.
Black Bean Hummus
1
For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.
Thai Chile-Curry Dip
Bean Burgers with Spicy Guacamole
4

These bean burgers will even please carnivores. The cornmeal coating gives a pleasant crunch and smoked paprika, cumin, cilantro and guacamole add Southwestern flavor.

All Bean Dip Recipes

Hummus with Slow-Roasted Vegetables

1
Serve these vegetables and super-lemony hummus with warm pita bread and a sprinkle of fruity za'atar, and you'll be transported to the hustle and bustle of Tel Aviv, Israel's iconic Mediterranean coastal city. This is the perfect healthy appetizer or element of a party board for any gathering.
By Adeena Sussman

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Two entire heads of garlic might seem like an awful lot to add to a bowl of dip, but don't fear. When roasted, the pungent cloves mellow out for a rich but not-too-overpowering hummus.
By Casey Barber
