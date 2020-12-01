Healthy Goat Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious goat cheese appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Fig & Goat Cheese Puff Pastry Roll

Buttery puff pastry is a tasty shortcut ingredient that can be used in many delicious ways. Here we roll out a pastry sheet and cover it with fig jam and crumbled goat cheese, then roll it up into a log and bake it. The end result is a sweet-and-savory appetizer that looks and tastes impressive, especially considering it has just three ingredients.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Goat Cheese & Chive Guacamole

In this easy guacamole recipe, we mix in a little creamy goat cheese for a tangy version of a classic favorite. Serve it with tortilla chips and crunchy vegetables like kohlrabi and carrots.
By Gaby Dalkin

Goat Cheese Crostini with Fig Compote

Here, dried figs are simmered in just enough liquid so they soften into a thick jam. Try stirring the leftover compote into your yogurt or oatmeal the next day.
By Lynda Balslev

3-Ingredient Goat Cheese & Sun-Dried Tomato Bites

These pretty hors d'oeuvres are perfect for holiday parties. And they're super-easy to make, thanks to premade pie dough. Simply press the dough into mini muffin tins to make tart shells, then fill with goat cheese and sun-dried tomato tapenade. (If you can't find sun-dried tomato tapenade, you can use sun-dried tomato pesto instead.) Chopped parsley is a pretty garnish if you're open to adding a fourth ingredient.
By Carolyn Casner

Fruit & Cheese Bistro Lunch Box

This fruit, cheese and cracker box inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes is a fun and healthy alternative to your standard sandwich. It's the perfect personal-size cheese plate to pack for a work lunch or a picnic in the park.
By Joy Howard

Green Chile & Goat Cheese Dip

This creamy, cheesy dip is spiked with green chiles and smoky chipotle pepper. Be sure to drain the ricotta the day before you want to serve the dip. Serve with tortilla chips or crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Endive with Goat Cheese, Strawberries & Walnuts

Vary this quick-to-assemble vegetarian appetizer recipe with the season. Try sliced nectarines in place of the strawberries in the summer and halved grapes in the fall. Chopped pecans, pistachios and macadamia nuts are all delicious in place of the walnuts as well.
By Seamus Mullen

Prosciutto-Wrapped Avocado & Melon Bites

This classic combination of melon and prosciutto gets a bit of creamy deliciousness from goat cheese. The avocado adds a touch of decadence and good-for-you nutrients. This appetizer recipe is worth bookmarking for your next dinner party, since all of the ingredients are incredibly simple to find and easy to keep on hand.
By Karen Rankin

Olive & Goat Cheese Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

This olive-and-goat-cheese-stuffed cherry tomato recipe makes a great pop-in-your-mouth appetizer. Scooping out the insides to stuff the tomato can be a little tricky without the right tool--a 1/4-teaspoon measuring spoon works very well for the job.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese in a Cranberry-Pecan Crust

Rolling goat cheese in dried cranberries and pecans makes a festive hors d'oeuvre. Serve with crackers and a glass of port.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Goat Cheese Kisses

Each of these bite-size savory treats has a bit of dried fruit tucked inside for a slightly sweet surprise. They make wonderful holiday gifts as well as elegant little hors d'oeuvres.
By Jim Romanoff

Almond-Thyme Party Toasts with Goat Cheese

These small appetizer bites boast big flavor! Toasted pumpernickel slices are an ideal base for goat cheese sprinkled with almonds, thyme and a touch of sweet honey. Your guests will love these so be sure you make enough for a second round.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Goat Cheese & Veggie Morsel

Crackers topped with tangy goat cheese and a confetti of vegetables make a terrific vegetarian appetizer. Use soft goat cheese, plain or herbed, for easy spreading.
Herb-Stuffed Cherry Tomatoes

Prepare these bite-size gems up to 2 hours in advance, then cover and chill until serving time. For a colorful variation, use a combination of red, yellow, and orange cherry tomatoes.
Goat Cheese Crispbread with Raspberries

Tomato and Basil Chèvre Spread

Grilled Figs with Honeyed Goat Cheese & Thyme

