Cream Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cream cheese appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip

This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
By Liz Mervosh

Cheesy Corn Queso

This cheesy corn queso is savory and sweet thanks to pepper Jack and cream cheese melting around fresh summer corn kernels. Scoop up this zesty dip with tortilla chips or fresh-cut veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Stuffed Mushrooms

2
This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but it's actually good for you. Be sure to get all of the moisture out of the chopped mushrooms before moving on to the next step; if not, the filling will be soggy and make the mushroom caps watery.
By Karen Rankin

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

2
This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party (or any party). A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
By Karen Rankin

Hot Crab Dip

This creamy, cheesy dip was inspired by the beloved Chinese American restaurant appetizer crab rangoon. We opted for lump crab instead of imitation, which adds a hint of sweetness, and jalapeño gives it a touch of heat. We suggest you scoop it up with wonton chips for the complete experience, but tortilla chips and crudités are also delicious with it.
By Carolyn Casner

Taco Dip

Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.
By Laura Kanya

Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls

1
These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms

These sausage-stuffed mushrooms are a fun and easy party food. You can stuff them a day ahead and bake them when you're ready.
By Adam Dolge

Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers

Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip

Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
By Casey Barber
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip
1
Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip
1
This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.
Crab-Artichoke Dip
Everything Bagel Cheese Ball
1

This is not your grandma's cheese ball. It has all the flavor of an everything bagel without all the carbs and with just 3 ingredients! Want to emphasize the bagel taste? Serve it with bagel chips and some raw veggies for dipping to keep things healthy.

All Cream Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Kale Artichoke Dip

2
A riff on traditional spinach artichoke dip, this creamy, cheesy dip recipe is made healthier by replacing some of the cream cheese with yogurt. Serve as an easy appetizer with tortilla chips and carrot sticks.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Prosciutto-Wrapped Mini Peppers

Wrapping prosciutto around mini bell peppers is an easy way to upgrade the vegetable into an impressive, tasty appetizer.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Pumpkin Spice Cheese Ball

All the fall spice flavor you crave but folded into creamy cheese and coated with cranberries. Serve with an array of crudités and crisp party crackers.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Everything-Bagel Smoked Salmon Dip

Give 7-layer dip a brunch twist with this recipe featuring layers of cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion and capers. Serve with bagel chips for scooping.
By Laura Kanya

Roasted Bell Pepper & Artichoke Dip

Roasted bell peppers add a layer of flavor in this creamy artichoke dip. Serve with veggies, pretzels or chips.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Jalapeño Cheese Ball

Serve this Mexican-spiced jalapeño cheese ball with tortilla chips or use it as a spread for your next burrito.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Saffron-Raisin Cheese Ball

Saffron gives this cheese ball a bright yellow hue. Serve with a drizzle of honey and lots of crisp crudités.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Creamy Spinach Dip

4
Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com