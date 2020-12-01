Cream Cheese Appetizer Recipes

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés
Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
Skillet Sun-Dried Tomato Dip
This skillet sun-dried tomato dip is creamy, but also gets a hit of sweetness from roasted bell peppers to complement the sun-dried tomatoes. It's cooked and served all in the same skillet, cutting down on dishes. Serve it with crackers, toasted bread or fresh-cut veggies.
Cheesy Corn Queso
This cheesy corn queso is savory and sweet thanks to pepper Jack and cream cheese melting around fresh summer corn kernels. Scoop up this zesty dip with tortilla chips or fresh-cut veggies.
Easy Stuffed Mushrooms
This healthy stuffed mushroom appetizer is a nice balance of soft mushrooms, creamy filling and crunchy topping. This combination tastes downright decadent, but it's actually good for you. Be sure to get all of the moisture out of the chopped mushrooms before moving on to the next step; if not, the filling will be soggy and make the mushroom caps watery.
Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip
This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party (or any party). A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
Hot Crab Dip
This creamy, cheesy dip was inspired by the beloved Chinese American restaurant appetizer crab rangoon. We opted for lump crab instead of imitation, which adds a hint of sweetness, and jalapeño gives it a touch of heat. We suggest you scoop it up with wonton chips for the complete experience, but tortilla chips and crudités are also delicious with it.
Taco Dip
Here we lighten up classic 7-layer dip by using plain Greek yogurt in place of sour cream. Serve with tortilla chips and/or crudités.
Nutty Pimiento Cheese Balls
These bite-size pimiento cheese balls from Jamie and Bobby Deen are a huge hit with kids (of all ages). They're the perfect appetizer to bring to a summer picnic. Jamie and Bobby share a passion for great home-cooked food with a Southern flair with their celebrity-chef mom, Paula Deen. These brothers are following in their mom's footsteps with their own TV shows, books and website. Our favorite part of what they're up to: healthy makeovers of some of Paula's recipes! Recipe adapted from The Deen Bros. Get Fired Up, by Jamie & Bobby Deen and Melissa Clark (Ballantine Books, 2011).
Sausage-Stuffed Mushrooms
These sausage-stuffed mushrooms are a fun and easy party food. You can stuff them a day ahead and bake them when you're ready.
Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers
Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip
Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.