Yogurt Salad Dressing Recipes

Creamy Cilantro-Avocado Dressing
Use this tangy, creamy cilantro-avocado dressing on a salad of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and black beans, with crumbled tortilla chips or toasted pine nuts on top.
Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette
As the base of this herb-spiked dressing, pureed cucumber provides a mellow grassy flavor and a luxurious texture. Pureeing vegetables into a salad dressing is a great way to give it body (and to sneak in more low-cal vegetables). Experiment with tomatoes, arugula and/or roasted garlic to create your own dressing magic.
Creamy Curry Dressing
Toss this creamy curry dressing with a salad of red-leaf lettuce, baby spinach, slivered red bell pepper, chopped hard-boiled egg and a sprinkle currants or raisins.
Honey-Mustard Chicken Salad
A simple dressing, using yogurt rather than mayo, moistens the chicken in this tasty lightened-up chicken salad. Plus, it's flavor-packed thanks to a quick-to-fix honey mustard. Whip up a batch while you're meal prepping for easy, packable lunches.
Mixed Lettuce Salad with Cucumber Herb Vinaigrette
Oak leaf and baby romaine lettuces are so tender they're best eaten straight from the garden or at least within a day or two of picking. Mild and delicate, they pair wonderfully with peppery radishes and chopped hard-boiled eggs in this easy salad.
EatingWell Crudité Vegetable Wreath with Ranch Dip
Take your veggies and dip to the next level with this colorful crudité wreath. This vegetable appetizer is a stunner with white cauliflower, red tomatoes and green broccoli, green beans, snap peas, kale and Brussels sprouts. It's also a delicious way to start your celebration with veggies (which there are rarely enough of at parties and holidays). The homemade ranch dip, which uses nonfat Greek yogurt in place of sour cream, takes just a few minutes to make, or you can use a healthy store-bought dip.
Chopped Salad with Chicken & Creamy Chipotle Dressing
This chopped salad with chicken is smoky and zesty thanks to the creamy chipotle dressing. Cilantro adds a pop of freshness to each bite.
Creamy Garlic Dressing
This delicious creamy dressing makes it easy to eat your veggies! Yogurt and a little mayonnaise are combined to create the creamy base, and lemon, garlic, parsley and chives add tons of fresh flavor. Plus, Parmesan cheese and reduced-sodium tamari give this dressing the right amount of saltiness. Drizzle it over salads or scoop it up with carrot sticks—you'll start finding excuses to eat more veggies just to have more of this tasty dressing.
Tomatillo Ranch Dressing
Raw tomatillos replace the tang usually provided by buttermilk in this creamy salad dressing recipe. Toss with your favorite greens or serve with crudités or roasted potato wedges.
Homemade Caesar Salad Dressing
This dressing has just 13 calories and less than half a gram of fat per tablespoon, compared to 115 calories and 12 grams of fat for its traditional counterpart.
Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette
Sweet balsamic vinegar combines with strawberry preserves and Greek yogurt to make this bold and fruity dressing, perfect for salads with sturdy greens like spinach and romaine.