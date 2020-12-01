Vinaigrette & Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vinaigrette and salad dressing recipes. These healthier recipes come from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell and include creamy dressings like Caesar and ranch, as well as vinaigrettes.

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

6
We could eat it by the spoonful.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette

11
This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Lemon-Parmesan Vinaigrette

This simple dressing is perfectly balanced thanks to zip from lemon juice and mustard, umami from Parmesan cheese and fresh flair from chives.
By Adam Dolge

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

18
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

2
This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

1
Once you try this easy vinaigrette recipe, you'll want to use it in every meal. Meyer lemon adds acidity, while the sweetness from the honey and the sharpness from the shallot counterbalance to create a bright, flavorful vinaigrette.
By Carolyn Casner

Balsamic Berry Vinaigrette Winter Salad

6
This festive salad features colorful greens, fruit and cheese tossed with a light and zesty dressing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing

9
This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette

2
Here is a great, all-purpose salad dressing. The pleasing pungency of Dijon mustard makes it a good match for slightly bitter greens, such as escarole, chicory, radicchio or Belgian endive. It also makes an irresistible dipping sauce for crunchy vegetables (especially fennel) and crusty whole-wheat bread.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

5
Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Balsamic Vinaigrette

1
In this balsamic vinaigrette recipe, the addition of Italian seasoning adds an extra layer of flavor and spice. Use as a quick and easy balsamic vinegar salad dressing or as a balsamic marinade for chicken that's delicious and moist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Our Top 10 Vinaigrettes That Will Make You Love Salad Again
No more boring salads. Making a homemade vinaigrette can help you customize the flavors and add fresh, nutritious ingredients like lemon, herbs and spices. Once you start making your own dressing, there's no going back.
Our Top 20 Salad Recipes with Vinaigrette Dressing
Each of these salads is dressed with a vinaigrette that adds acidity and flavor to your salad greens.
31 Vinaigrettes That Make Great Marinades
Orange & Avocado Salad
7
Citrus-Lime Vinaigrette
3
Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens
5
Loaded Chicken-Quinoa Salad
3

Turn simple precooked ingredients into a delicious one-dish meal, high in fiber and with plenty of protein to keep you feeling satisfied.

All Vinaigrette & Salad Dressing Recipes

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

2
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

6
Make a simple vinaigrette more interesting with freshly grated Parmesan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette with Lemon

2
A healthy, tasty homemade salad dressing is as simple as shaking a few ingredients in a jar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette

Pick your favorite herb (or two!) to feature in this easy lemon-herb vinaigrette that's perfect tossed with grilled veggies.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

5
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

All-Purpose Vinaigrette

1
Use this vinaigrette to dress any combination of mixed greens. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

1
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Cabbage with Chive-Mustard Vinaigrette

6
In this roasted cabbage recipe, cabbage wedges are roasted at a high temperature, creating an amazing texture and sweet flavor. Serve the roasted cabbage wedges drizzled with the chive-mustard vinaigrette as a side dish for roast poultry, meat or fish, or alone with crusty bread.
By Kathy Gunst

Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad

1
Shaving the vegetables for this easy salad recipe makes them deliciously tender-crisp without having to cook anything and helps them stand up to the bright homemade vinaigrette and salty Parmesan cheese.
By Robin Bashinsky

Basic Green Salad with Vinaigrette

2
Make a larger batch of this basic vinaigrette to have on hand for salads throughout the week.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quinoa, Chicken & Broccoli Salad with Roasted Lemon Dressing

4
Roasting lemons mellows their tartness and creates a layer of caramelized flavor that pairs well with the raw broccoli and savory quinoa in this healthy chicken dinner salad. Even better, the chicken and lemons roast on one sheet pan, making cleanup a breeze.
By Julia Clancy

Herb Vinaigrette

2
This fresh herb vinaigrette dressing recipe is great tossed with mixed greens or as a dressing for cold pasta salads. It's easily adapted to whatever herbs and citrus you have on hand. Be sure to shake well before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots

2
This healthy homemade salad dressing has just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Try it on a salad with fresh strawberries and spinach or arugula.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sherry Dijon Vinaigrette

1
This healthy salad dressing takes just a few minutes to whip together and keeps for several days in the fridge. Try it with spicy greens, such as arugula, or any of your favorite dinner salads.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mint Vinaigrette

1
This brightly flavored lemon-mint vinaigrette recipe is an ideal dressing for mixed green salads or grain salads, such a quinoa or freekah, topped with fresh fruit.
By Joyce Goldstein

Crunchy Chicken & Mango Salad

6
This Asian-inspired dinner salad has terrific crunch, thanks to sugar snap peas and napa cabbage. Give the dressing a kick of heat by adding a bit of sambal oelek, an Indonesian hot sauce that you can find in most large supermarkets and Asian grocery stores.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Composed Bean Salad with Basil Vinaigrette

3
Channel your inner food stylist while arranging the beans and vegetables for this show-stopping composed bean salad recipe. Serve at a potluck or for a beautiful salad at brunch alongside grilled chicken, scallops or fish.
By Katie Webster

Traditional Greek Salad

2
Called horiatiki, this lettuce-free salad made up of tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper, onion, olives and feta is one of the most popular Greek dishes. It is traditionally served with bread, not pita.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

1
Resist the temptation to turn the broccoli over while it roasts in this easy recipe. Leaving it cut-side down means you'll get deliciously caramelized results.
By Christine Burns Rudalevige

Cilantro-Lime Vinaigrette

6
Orange juice and cilantro yield a tangy dressing that you'll want to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Red Pepper Vinaigrette

1
This roasted red pepper vinaigrette recipe has a Spanish zing with the addition of sherry vinegar and smoked paprika. Purchased jarred roasted red peppers make this salad dressing recipe quick, or you can make it extra-special by roasting your own red peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garlic-Oregano Vinaigrette

To get the most flavor out of this easy vinaigrette dressing recipe, dried oregano is rubbed between your fingers and toasted before being whisked with the remaining ingredients.
By Joyce Goldstein

Olive Orange Vinaigrette

3
Minced olives add a briny flavor to this healthy homemade salad dressing. The dressing keeps for several days in the fridge, so make a big batch to use on your favorite dinner salads and side salads. Try it on a salad with sliced red onion and fresh oranges.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
