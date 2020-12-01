Balsamic Vinegar Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious balsamic vinegar salad dressing recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette

6
We could eat it by the spoonful.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Caesar Salad Dressing

4
Double this recipe to have extra dressing on hand for tomorrow night's salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Lemon-Garlic Dressing

4
This creamy lemon-garlic dressing carries the full flavor of roasted garlic, with lemon juice and Dijon mustard rounding out the flavor.
By Marianne Williams

No-Cook Black Bean Salad

9
A classic black bean salad is a must for picnics and potlucks. This vegan version gets its creaminess from blended avocado. Any mix of salad greens will work well, but try arugula if you want to give this hearty salad a peppery kick.
By Hilary Meyer

Roasted Gnocchi & Brussels Sprouts with Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette

18
In this quick vegetarian dinner recipe, you can skip boiling the gnocchi--they'll cook through while roasting on the sheet pan with the rest of the ingredients. If you can't find Meyer lemons, use 1 small regular lemon in Step 2 and use 4 teaspoons lemon juice and 2 teaspoons orange juice in Step 4.
By Carolyn Casner

Sheet-Pan Chicken with Roasted Spring Vegetables & Lemon Vinaigrette

11
This Greek-inspired chicken and vegetable sheet-pan meal is bursting with flavor. The chicken is coated in a mayonnaise and bread crumb mixture, roasted alongside asparagus, cremini mushrooms and grape tomatoes and then served with a lemon-feta vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Copycat Olive Garden Italian Dressing

2
This copycat Olive Garden Italian dressing tastes just like the original. Italian seasoning is the backbone of this easy dressing, while mayonnaise gives it body and a little creaminess. Enjoy it on a salad or as a quick and simple marinade for chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Crispy Chickpea Grain Bowl with Lemon Vinaigrette

5
Our favorite part of these vegetarian grain bowls is the tangy lemon vinaigrette, which ties together a satisfying combo of quinoa, toasted pumpkin seeds, and roasted chickpeas and kale. Whip them up for easy meal-prep lunches or a healthy and satisfying dinner.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Loaded Chicken-Quinoa Salad

3
Turn simple precooked ingredients into a delicious one-dish meal, high in fiber and with plenty of protein to keep you feeling satisfied.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Greek Salad Dressing

1
This simple Greek vinaigrette is so easy to make and so finger-licking good you'll never want to go back to bottled dressing again! Drizzle it over classic Greek salad, a green salad or even use it as a marinade for grilled vegetables or chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Citrus Vinaigrette

2
This versatile citrus salad dressing gets a touch of natural sweetness from orange juice, which balances the acidity of the lemon juice. Use it in coleslaw for a mayo-free dressing, or drizzle it over winter greens with dried fruit and nuts.
By Katie Webster

Chickpea, Artichoke & Avocado Salad with Apple-Cider Dressing

8
This delicious 400-calorie salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer
Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushroom Salad

1
Shaving the vegetables for this easy salad recipe makes them deliciously tender-crisp without having to cook anything and helps them stand up to the bright homemade vinaigrette and salty Parmesan cheese.
By Robin Bashinsky

Creamy Roasted Garlic Dressing

1
Made with mellow roasted garlic and chicken broth, this creamy dressing is perfect with a simple salad of romaine lettuce and red onion rings or with a main-dish salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Chicken & Winter Squash over Mixed Greens

5
This hearty salad comes together with little effort, since the squash and chicken can roast together on the same sheet pan. Prep the dressing and the salad greens while the chicken is roasting.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Creamy Cilantro-Avocado Dressing

10
Use this tangy, creamy cilantro-avocado dressing on a salad of romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes and black beans, with crumbled tortilla chips or toasted pine nuts on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Balsamic Vinaigrette with Shallots

2
This healthy homemade salad dressing has just the right amount of sweetness without being cloying. Try it on a salad with fresh strawberries and spinach or arugula.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chicken & Shredded Brussels Sprout Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

The key to this chicken salad is the homemade bacon dressing, which is made directly in the pan used to cook the bacon. Brussels sprouts are tossed with the dressing in the warm pan, allowing the residual heat to gently wilt the shredded sprouts.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Vegan Ranch Dressing

Serve this creamy vegan ranch dressing alongside fresh or roasted veggies for dipping, as a spread for vegan sandwiches or as a salad dressing for hearty greens. It's also great with Vegan Cauliflower Buffalo Wings.
By Robin Bashinsky

Greens with Parmesan Vinaigrette

6
Make a simple vinaigrette more interesting with freshly grated Parmesan.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spinach-Strawberry Salad with Feta & Walnuts

3
Sweet strawberries, salty feta and crunchy walnuts jazz up a simple spinach salad. The balsamic vinaigrette is incredibly easy; fresh shallots add more zip than you'll find in any commercial dressing.
By Carolyn Casner

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

This white-balsamic dressing is perfect when you want the sweet-tart flavor of balsamic vinegar without the dark color. This dressing will work well on any salad, but pairs particularly well with fruit.
By Britney Victoria Alston

Garlic-Dijon Vinaigrette

3
This garlicky mustard vinaigrette is great to have in your repertoire as it goes with almost anything. The recipe makes plenty so you can fix it once and then have it on hand for several days. The garlic is delicious but bold here; use fewer cloves if you want to tone it down.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Lemon-Parmesan Vinaigrette

This simple dressing is perfectly balanced thanks to zip from lemon juice and mustard, umami from Parmesan cheese and fresh flair from chives.
By Adam Dolge

Orange & Avocado Salad

7
This colorful salad would be a welcome addition to a Mexican-inspired meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herb Vinaigrette

2
This fresh herb vinaigrette dressing recipe is great tossed with mixed greens or as a dressing for cold pasta salads. It's easily adapted to whatever herbs and citrus you have on hand. Be sure to shake well before serving.
By Stacy Fraser

Watermelon & Goat Cheese Salad with Citrus Vinaigrette

4
In this watermelon and goat cheese salad, the contrasting flavors and textures of crisp, sweet melon and creamy, tangy goat cheese are magical partners. Top with sliced grilled chicken to make it a meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

3
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Chicken Thighs, Potatoes & Scallions with Herb Vinaigrette

2
Roasting chicken thighs directly on top of the vegetables bastes the scallions and potatoes with delicious drippings in this healthy dinner recipe. Serve with steamed broccoli, sautéed spinach or a mixed green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Green Salad with Peaches, Feta & Mint Vinaigrette

2
This healthy side salad recipe follows one of the essential formulas for great salads: tossing bitter greens with sweet fruit, crunchy toasted nuts and salty cheese. Melons are a good alternative to the stone fruit later in the summer, or try dried apricots during the winter months.
By Joyce Goldstein

Grilled Pork Loin with White Bean Puree & Lemon Herb Vinaigrette

5
This easy grilled pork loin recipe served with a white bean puree gets a pop of fresh flavor from the lemony, fresh herb vinaigrette. Make it a complete healthy dinner with steamed green beans and a green salad tossed with Italian dressing.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Big Beautiful Summer Salad

2
This gorgeous and healthy summer vegetable salad is loaded with pretty produce, including golden beets, avocado, corn, microgreens and radishes. Chickpeas and edamame add substance, and an herb-filled buttermilk-avocado dressing makes this salad really special. Serve it on its own for a light vegetarian meal or add grilled chicken for an easy weeknight dinner.
By Liz Mervosh

Creamy Cilantro Dressing

Cilantro is the star in this flavorful and colorful dressing. Use the creamy dressing over leafy greens, pasta salad, roasted potatoes and more.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette

Pick your favorite herb (or two!) to feature in this easy lemon-herb vinaigrette that's perfect tossed with grilled veggies.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Honey-Mustard Vinaigrette with Lemon

2
A healthy, tasty homemade salad dressing is as simple as shaking a few ingredients in a jar.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
