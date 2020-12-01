Asian Salad Dressing Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Asian salad dressing recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Hoisin-Sesame Dressing

This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger Salad

Ginger salad is nearly as popular as tea-leaf salad in Myanmar and is just as crunchy. This version uses purchased pickled ginger; i.e., the same ginger on your sushi tray. This healthy salad recipe also has the nontraditional addition of romaine lettuce, which gives it a lighter bite.
By Kate Leahy

Orange-Sesame Dressing

This sweet-and-sour dressing also makes great coleslaw.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette

The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Tahini Dressing

Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greens & Mango Salad with Ginger-Raisin Vinaigrette

The combination of golden raisins, malt vinegar, fresh ginger and chile yields a complex dressing for an otherwise simple green salad.
By Raghavan Iyer
