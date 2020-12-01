Asian Salad Dressing Recipes

Hoisin-Sesame Dressing
This simple dressing is seasoned with spicy-sweet hoisin sauce, sesame oil and sesame seeds; toss it with shredded napa cabbage and carrots for a simple Asian-inspired slaw.
Ginger Salad
Ginger salad is nearly as popular as tea-leaf salad in Myanmar and is just as crunchy. This version uses purchased pickled ginger; i.e., the same ginger on your sushi tray. This healthy salad recipe also has the nontraditional addition of romaine lettuce, which gives it a lighter bite.
Lemon-Mint Vinaigrette
The sunny fresh flavors of tart lemon and cool mint combine to make a lively dressing that adds sparkle to salads made with steamed vegetables, potatoes or grains, such as couscous.
Tahini Dressing
Tahini adds richness to this creamy dressing. Its nutty flavor will enliven any salad.
Greens & Mango Salad with Ginger-Raisin Vinaigrette
The combination of golden raisins, malt vinegar, fresh ginger and chile yields a complex dressing for an otherwise simple green salad.