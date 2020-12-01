Healthy High-Protein Snacks

Find healthy, delicious high-protein snacks from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

4
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

6
This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Easy Black Bean Dip

4
This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
By Lauren Lastowka

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

1
This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Yogurt with Blueberries & Honey

4
A simple combination of Greek-style yogurt and blueberries gets an extra touch of sweetness from golden honey. It's the perfect balance of protein and fiber to keep you energized.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

5
Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Chili-Cheese Nachos

2
Make nachos a healthy dinner when you top them with an easy 30-minute chili. Serve this healthy recipe with sliced scallions, avocado, fresh tomatoes and sour cream, if desired.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Raspberry Yogurt Cereal Bowl

2
For breakfast, snack or a healthy dessert, try using yogurt instead of milk for your cereal. If making this as a to-go snack, keep the cereal separate and top just before eating.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Greek Yogurt with Strawberries

1
Protein-rich Greek yogurt and sweet strawberries make for a super-simple and satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Cucumber Sandwich

The English cucumber sandwich gets a healthy fiber bump with sprouted whole-grain bread. This easy open-face sandwich recipe is a great healthy snack or packable lunch idea.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Sweet and Salty Roasted Nuts

Spicy seasonings add a bit of zing to roasted nuts for an appetizer that's perfect for any occasion.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Yogurt with Blueberries

Blueberries add all the sweetness you need, naturally, to protein-rich Greek yogurt in this satisfying snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

13 Make-Ahead High-Protein Snacks for an Easier, Healthier Afternoon
It's no secret that protein can keep you satisfied and fueled throughout your day, and these snacks pack in at least seven grams per serving for a little extra boost.
Greek Yogurt with Fruit & Nuts
This simple snack with protein and healthy fat will get you through the afternoon slump.
Grapes & Cheese
3
Tuna Salad Crackers
Red-Wine Hot Chocolate
1

If you love red wine and you love chocolate, you'll love this rich, full-flavored red-wine hot chocolate. It's two of your favorite things together in one warm, cozy mug.

All Healthy High-Protein Snacks

Coconut-Cashew Breakfast Bites

1
Never skip breakfast again: keep these coconut and date breakfast bites in the fridge or freezer, and you'll always have a grab-and-go option for busy mornings.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberries and Cottage Cheese

This snack mixes a serving of dairy with a serving of fresh fruit and provides a boost of vitamin C and calcium to your day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Edamame with Aleppo Pepper

With fruity undertones and a slight cumin taste, Aleppo pepper gives this healthy protein snack some satisfying flavor.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegetable Juice & Cheese Stick

2
Vegetable juice and part-skim mozzarella string cheese make an easy, on-the-go healthy snack.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com