Healthy Popcorn Recipes

Find healthy, delicious popcorn recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Lemon-Parm Popcorn

2
Perk up your popcorn with a bit of lemon pepper and Parmesan cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cinnamon Popcorn

This simple spiced popcorn snack will satisfy your sweet tooth and provide a hearty dose of whole-grains, fiber and antioxidants.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cinnamon-Sugar Microwave Popcorn

This easy cinnamon-sugar microwave popcorn recipe serves up a hint of something sweet in a whole-grain snack you can feel good about enjoying.
By Devon O'Brien

Lime & Parmesan Popcorn

Skip the bag of microwaved popcorn and satisfy a snack craving by making your own flavored popcorn. In this healthy popcorn recipe, we use Parmesan cheese, lime zest and a hint of chili powder, but feel free to use your favorite spices. For the best flavor, opt for olive oil cooking spray to help the toppings stick to the popcorn.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Homemade Microwave Popcorn

1
Make your own microwave popcorn--it's the simplest technique for making popcorn at home and only requires popcorn kernels and a single brown bag. You'll pop up a perfectly fluffy, light snack each time.
By Devon O'Brien

Turkey & Cheese Pinwheels Bento Lunch

Bite-size pinwheels of turkey, cheese and lettuce make an appealing centerpiece of this bento box. Crisp celery sticks with a creamy dill dressing and juicy blueberries are tasty accompaniments, while popcorn, mixed with chocolate chips, makes a satisfying snack or dessert. Plus, this healthy lunch is so easy to pack and can even be made the night before.
By Melissa Fallon

Bowl Game Snack Mix

Taco seasoning mix gives this fruit and nut popcorn snack south-of-the-border sizzle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

PB&J Bistro Lunch Box

Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this peanut butter and jelly lunch will be loved by kids and adults alike. Accompanied by sandwich sides including a yogurt parfait, fruit, veggies and popcorn, this healthy packable lunch will keep you full until dinner.
By Joy Howard

Honey-Peanut Popcorn

1
This healthy snack recipe tosses together crunchy popcorn, salty peanuts and a touch of honey for the perfect sweet-salty snack to satisfy that afternoon, or evening, craving.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Everything Bagel Microwave Popcorn

Full of umami-rich flavors inspired by the classic bagel, this easy popcorn snack is sure to make your mouth water.
By Devon O'Brien
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com