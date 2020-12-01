High-Protein Lunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious high protein lunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

41
This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Minestra Maritata (Italian Wedding Soup) 
16
Forget the marble-size meatballs you find in many versions of this Italian Wedding Soup. In this easy recipe, they're full-size, full-flavored and plenty filling.
By Robin Bashinsky

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

17
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing.
By Karen Rankin

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

15
In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.
By John Somerall

White Chicken Chili Casserole

3
This easy, one-skillet casserole is packed with heat thanks to two kinds of peppers, poblanos and jalapeño. If you want to increase the spice level, leave the seeds in the jalapeño. Finish with your favorite toppings like Cheddar, cilantro and crumbled tortilla chips.
By Carolyn Casner

Pea Soup

14
This simple pea soup recipe makes an elegant start to a spring meal. It's also a great way to use frozen vegetables when the produce section is looking bleak.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Power Salad with Chicken

3
Enjoy this filling and colorful salad for lunch or dinner. The dressing gets made in the same bowl that the salad is tossed in, so the greens absorb every bit of flavor.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

1
This one-pot beef stroganoff recipe cuts down on dishes, but not on flavor! Mixed mushrooms and sirloin steak layer on the umami flavors, while sour cream with a hint of Dijon mustard carries the sauce. Coating the steak in baking soda before cooking helps to tenderize it, but you can skip this step to speed things up if needed.
By Julia Levy

10-Minute Tuna Melt

1
This variation of a classic sandwich uses mayonnaise, but not where you think! Mayo is brushed on the outside of the sandwich in place of butter to make the sandwich golden and crispy as it heats in a skillet. Plain Greek yogurt takes mayo's place in the salad—along with crunchy celery, roasted red bell peppers and scallions—for a satisfying lunch with less saturated fat.
By Joy Howard

Black Bean-Quinoa Bowl

13
This black bean and quinoa bowl has many of the usual hallmarks of a taco salad, minus the fried bowl. We've loaded it up with pico de gallo, fresh cilantro and avocado plus an easy hummus dressing to drizzle on top.
By Katie Webster

Vegan Superfood Grain Bowls

7
This nutrient-packed grain bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Hearty Minestrone

13
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang
Stuffed Sweet Potato with Hummus Dressing
20
Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips
10
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
13
Spinach & Feta Turkey Meatballs with Herbed Quinoa
8

With a variety of flavors and textures (and a whopping 30 grams of protein!), these meal-prep bowls will keep you fueled all afternoon. The spinach and feta turkey meatballs are adapted from Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki by Hilary Meyer. Look for premade tzatziki near the specialty cheeses and dips at your grocery store or make your own.

All High-Protein Lunch Recipes

Easy Chicken Meatballs

5
These meatballs are flavor-packed--thanks to a little sausage added to the ground chicken mix--and all-purpose: serve them with spaghetti for a healthy dinner, on a toothpick with dipping sauce as an easy appetizer or stir them into a soup to make it more satisfying.
By Adam Hickman

Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew

29
This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe draws flavor inspiration from shawarma with spices like cumin, paprika and pepper. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Instant Pot Chicken Soup with Root Vegetables & Barley

2
Be sure to use bone-in chicken here--it enhances the flavor of the broth, and the bones are easy to remove after cooking. This healthy chicken soup can be made in an Instant Pot or pressure cooker.
By Patsy Jamieson

Spinach & Egg Scramble with Raspberries

2
This quick egg scramble with hearty bread is one of the best breakfasts for weight loss. It combines protein-packed eggs and superfood raspberries with filling whole-grain toast and nutrient-rich spinach. The protein and fiber help fill you up and keep you going through the morning.
By Robin Bashinsky

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

8
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

Green Goddess Salad with Chickpeas

2
In this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chickpea salad recipe, a healthy green goddess dressing is made from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. The extra dressing is delicious served with grilled vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sheet-Pan Sausage & Peppers

4
This easy sheet-pan sausage & peppers meal is bound to become a regular in your dinner rotation--it's super simple and comes together quickly.
By Ivy Odom

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

20
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Classic Chicken Soup

2
Classic chicken noodle soup gets a healthy upgrade with low-sodium chicken broth, whole-wheat egg noodles and tons of vegetables. To get a homemade stock flavor using store-bought broth, we simmer bone-in chicken breasts in the broth before adding the rest of the soup ingredients. But you're short on time, feel free to use pre-cooked chicken and start the recipe at step 2.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Superfood Chopped Salad with Salmon & Creamy Garlic Dressing

4
Curly kale forms the base of this salad, but you could use chard or spinach. To the greens, add a multitude of chopped veggies, such as broccoli, cabbage and carrots. Finish with rich salmon for protein and a drizzle of creamy yogurt dressing to bring it all together.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing

1
These hearty kale salads hold up well for 4 days, making them perfect for meal-prep lunches. To keep the ingredients from getting soggy, dress this salad and top it with peanuts just before serving. For a delicious vegan option, swap in roasted tofu for the chicken breast (see Associated Recipes).
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Easy Chicken & Broccoli Soup

1
This easy chicken and broccoli soup is creamy and luscious, but still light. The broccoli florets absorb the creamy soup base, while the chicken stays tender. This is the perfect soup to make on a busy weeknight when you have leftover roast chicken or rotisserie chicken on hand. While the recipe calls for chicken breasts, if thighs are what you have on hand, feel free to use those.
By Marianne Williams

Chipotle Chicken Quinoa Burrito Bowl

34
This chipotle-flavored burrito bowl comes together almost as quickly as at the restaurant, plus, you don't have to wait in line. Loading it with vegetables and using quinoa in place of rice adds nutrition for a healthier dinner.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

White Bean-Sausage Soup

5
Make this heart-healthy main-dish white bean and sausage soup with fresh onions. If you're really pressed for time, look for frozen chopped onions, which can be added to soups and stews in seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Salmon Potato Cakes

1
These crispy salmon potato cakes come together quickly when you use shortcut ingredients like canned salmon and frozen hash browns. Serve these cakes with your favorite dipping sauce or over a bed of leafy greens.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Fish Stew

9
This hearty shrimp and fish stew is inspired by cioppino, an Italian-American dish that originated in San Francisco. Serve with crusty bread to soak up every last bit of the savory broth.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

9
This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Grilled Red Snapper

1
This simple grilled red snapper recipe has clean flavors and a nice char flavor from the grill. It's well-seasoned but not overly spicy. Serve with grilled veggies or a green salad to make it a meal.
By Adam Hickman

Tuna Salad Spread

1
This tuna spread recipe is a healthy twist on tuna salad and uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.
By Lauren Lastowka

Salmon Tacos with Pineapple Salsa

3
An easy-to-make slaw served on the side of these salmon tacos makes for a filling and fast weeknight dinner. If you prefer more heat in these fish tacos, simply add a pinch or two of chipotle chile powder or cayenne with the chili powder.
By Katie Webster

Red Beans and Rice with Chicken

1
Fiber-rich red beans, whole-grain brown rice and skillet-cooked chicken breast are ready in just 20 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Burrata (cream-filled fresh mozzarella cheese) takes this avocado toast recipe to the next level for a decadent, yet weekday-friendly breakfast.
By Gaby Dalkin

Salmon and Couscous Casserole

2
Salmon is tossed with couscous, spinach, and roasted red peppers, then topped with toasted almonds for a light and easy meal that's ready in less than 30 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

BBQ Chicken Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

5
This zippy, creamy slaw is so good you might find yourself making it for other sandwiches. Still, it pairs beautifully with the tangy pulled chicken for an incredibly quick dinner you can make even on your busiest nights. To save even more time, use a preshredded coleslaw blend.
By Sarah Epperson
