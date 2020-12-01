Budget Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Find healthy, delicious budget breakfast and brunch recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Easy Loaded Baked Omelet Muffins

Rating: Unrated
8
Protein-packed omelet muffins, or baked mini omelets, are a perfect breakfast for busy mornings. Make a batch ahead and freeze for the days when you don't have time for your typical bowl of oatmeal. You can also serve these fresh with fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Carolyn Casner

Muffin-Tin Quiches with Smoked Cheddar & Potato

Rating: Unrated
26
Potatoes, cheese and greens make this mini quiche recipe delicious and satisfying. Bake up a batch over the weekend and you'll have breakfast available in a hurry for the rest of the week.
By Carolyn Casner

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
By Devon O'Brien

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

Rating: Unrated
11
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Peanut Butter Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
8
Apples and peanut butter are a classic pair-try them blended together in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Killeen

Blueberry Almond Chia Pudding

Rating: Unrated
3
Switch up your morning oatmeal routine with this so-easy chia pudding recipe. It's made just like overnight oats--combine chia and your milk of choice, let soak overnight, then top with juicy blueberries and crunchy almonds and dig in!
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pancakes

Rating: Unrated
11
Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Rating: Unrated
2
Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Eggs in Tomato Sauce with Chickpeas & Spinach

Rating: Unrated
9
Simmer eggs in a rich tomatoey cream sauce studded with chickpeas and silky spinach for a super-fast vegetarian dinner. Serve with a piece of crusty bread to soak up the sauce. Be sure to use heavy cream; a lower-fat option might curdle when mixed with acidic tomatoes.
By Hilary Meyer

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Sheet-Pan Eggs with Spinach & Ham

Rating: Unrated
4
Making a big batch of eggs has never been easier with this one-pan oven-baked eggs recipe. Whether you are making brunch for a crowd or just want to meal-prep healthy breakfasts for the week, you'll have 12 servings ready in just 45 minutes.
By Carolyn Casner

Tofu & Vegetable Scramble

Feel free to customize this speedy tofu and vegetable scramble with your favorite combination of vegetables and spice. Try to use veggies that will all cook at the same rate, like peppers, green beans and sugar snap peas.
By Katie Webster

Inspiration and Ideas

Cauliflower English Muffins

Cauliflower English Muffins

Rating: Unrated
18
These savory, low-carb (and gluten-free) English muffins use riced cauliflower in place of flour, with a little cheese and egg as binder to make a grain-free breakfast bread. Try topping them with sweet jam, or use them to create a yummy breakfast sandwich.
Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

Rating: Unrated
3
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

Quinoa & Chia Oatmeal Mix

Rating: Unrated
5
Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

Rating: Unrated
11
Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Rating: Unrated
2
Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Baked Asparagus & Cheese Frittata

Rating: Unrated
6

Blueberry-Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake

Rating: Unrated
32

This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make. For the best cake texture, be sure to beat the sugar and butter together long enough in Step 2 to look creamy--the time it takes to get there varies according to the type of electric mixer you have. Serve with brunch or alongside a cup of coffee in the afternoon.

All Budget Breakfast & Brunch Recipes

Baby Kale Breakfast Salad with Bacon & Egg

Rating: Unrated
4
Breakfast salad? Oh yes! Start your day off right with this healthy breakfast recipe. A bowl of good-for-you greens, such as baby kale, will knock out half of your daily veggie quota with the first meal of the day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
12
Get your daily dose of dark leafy greens any time of day with this delicious green smoothie. Ground flaxseed adds omega-3s. Pour any extra into a freezer-pop mold and have it later as a frozen green smoothie pop.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Potato, Asparagus & Mushroom Hash

Rating: Unrated
8
Made with asparagus, roasted red pepper and mushrooms, this hash has a fresh and light, springtime taste. Serve with hearty whole-grain toast for an easy vegan breakfast or with an egg on top for a vegetarian take.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese Omelet

Rating: Unrated
1
The key to this healthy omelet recipe is cooking the eggs over low heat so the curds set up nice and soft. A splash of milk in the eggs is added insurance to keep the omelet from turning rubbery.
By Kathy Gunst

Almond-Honey Power Bar

Rating: Unrated
67
Great for breakfast on the go! Golden roasted nuts, seeds and oats are enveloped by flavorful almond butter in these delectably chewy, no-fuss energy bars. Unrefined turbinado sugar adds a deep caramelly undertone. Feel free to use light brown sugar instead. Bars stored at room temperature will be softer than those that are refrigerated.
By Maria Speck

Breakfast Blueberry-Oatmeal Cakes

Rating: Unrated
37
This oatmeal-meets-muffin-tin cake recipe is perfect for having a healthy breakfast available on busy weekdays. Make a batch on the weekend and keep them in your freezer. For a grab-and-go breakfast, reheat the oatmeal cakes in the microwave for about 40 seconds.
By Hilary Meyer

Spaghetti Frittata

Rating: Unrated
9
Here's a creative way to use leftover cooked spaghetti: try mixing it with eggs for a filling Italian omelet. If you don't want to buy separate bunches of fresh herbs, look for an Italian blend package that may contain some of each or use one-third the amount of dried.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fresh Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
This refreshing fruit salad is a classic combination that will be the favorite at any potluck or cookout. Serve with a creamy yogurt dressing to take this side (or dessert) to the next level.
By Carolyn Casner

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

Rating: Unrated
2
This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Broccoli & Parmesan Cheese Omelet

Rating: Unrated
1
This high-protein breakfast recipe features broccoli and cheese folded into a light and fluffy omelet.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Maple Granola

Rating: Unrated
3
This quick and healthy granola recipe can be enjoyed like cereal with milk or sprinkled over yogurt to make an easy parfait. Serve with a banana for a balanced breakfast.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Sweet Potato, Corn & Black Bean Hash

Rating: Unrated
19
Quick and easy hashes are fabulous one-pot meals for those nights when getting dinner on the table fast is a priority.
By Susanne A. Davis

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Lisa's Granola

Rating: Unrated
8
This easy cinnamon-spiked granola is loaded with almonds, walnuts and pepitas, but substitute other nuts and seeds if you prefer. For vegans who don't eat honey, this can be made with all maple syrup.
By Jan Ellen Spiegel

Purple Fruit Salad

Rating: Unrated
2
Serve this refreshing fruit salad featuring juicy plums, grapes and berries on its own or with other colorblock fruit salads (like red, green and orange) for a fun, crowd-pleasing rainbow side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

Rating: Unrated
4
Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
By Joy Howard

Cranberry-Apple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This riff on a classic fruit juice combines sweet apples with tart cranberries for a healthy, fiber-filled smoothie.
By Devon O'Brien

Salsa Scrambled Eggs

Rating: Unrated
1
Breakfast tacos are a great gluten-free alternative to the classic eggs and toast. Serve this easy scrambled egg recipe with a banana for a boost of potassium.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Egg-in-a-Hole with Spinach & Bacon

Rating: Unrated
2
When you make this cute breakfast-for-dinner recipe, also known as toad-in-a-hole or a one-eyed jack, you can vary it by using kale or even Swiss chard in place of the spinach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apple-Cheddar Quinoa Muffins

Rating: Unrated
10
In this savory quinoa muffin recipe, grated apple adds moisture, quinoa adds protein and sharp Cheddar cheese makes these healthy muffins a perfect pairing for soups and stews. To make these quinoa muffins gluten-free, use a gluten-free flour blend in place of the whole-wheat flour.
By Ivy Manning

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
By Hilary Meyer
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com