Healthy Waffle Recipes

Peanut Butter & Berries Waffle Sandwich
Whole-grain freezer waffles make the perfect base for a nourishing breakfast that tastes just like a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We use crunchy peanut butter to add texture, but you can swap in creamy, if you prefer. If fresh berries aren't available, you can use frozen ones; microwave them in a small bowl for about 30 seconds to thaw before adding to the sandwich.
Gluten-Free Almond Flour Waffles
Almond meal stands in for flour and adds texture and nutty flavor to this easy gluten-free waffle.
Multi-Grain Waffles
Traditional waffles are a butter-laden, high-carb indulgence, but they make the transition to good fats and smart carbs beautifully, yielding crisp, nutty-tasting waffles with all the sweet pleasure of the original. The batter can also be used for pancakes.
Strawberry-Ricotta Waffle Sandwich
Here's a sweet spin on a healthy breakfast-sandwich recipe. Other seasonal fruit, such as blueberries or sliced peaches, would be tasty toppers too.
Oatmeal Waffles
These oatmeal waffles have a hint of cinnamon and a nice crispy outer layer. Brown sugar in the batter helps to mimic the flavors of a classic bowl of oatmeal.
Wild Rice Waffles with Chicken Tenders
Because these waffles reheat so well, you can skip feeling like a short-order cook—slinging them out one at a time—and prep them all ahead.
Blue Corn Waffles Rancheros
One of the specialties at Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos, California, is the blue corn waffles. They're served up in nine savory and sweet ways. The owners wouldn't part with the recipe, but this homage to the rancheros-like "Cayucos Cowboy" is pretty tasty.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Waffles
These gluten-free spiced pumpkin waffles with your choice of toppings will soon be a new family favorite.
Waffle-Maker Latkes
Skip the greasy mess with this healthy latke recipe by frying your potato pancakes in a waffle iron instead. Serve with sour cream and applesauce for dipping.
Broccoli & Cheese Waffles
Creamy chunks of Brie and tender-crisp bites of broccoli stud these crisp waffles that make a great base for egg sandwiches. Or, eat them on their own with a smear of homemade Dijonnaise made by mixing 1/4 cup mayonnaise with 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.
Sweet Potato Waffles
These sweet potato waffles are gluten-free thanks to gluten-free oats as a base. They are crispy on the outside and sweet and creamy on the inside, with just a hint of orange and spice.
Savory Waffles with Herb Gravy and Crispy Chicken Tenders
Waffles aren't just for breakfast anymore! This savory variation with crispy chicken and a delicious herb gravy is comfort food at its best.