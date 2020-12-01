Healthy Breakfast Toast Recipes

Find healthy, delicious toast recipes for breakfast, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Everything Bagel Avocado Toast

Get all the flavor of an everything bagel married with the creaminess of avocado toast in one healthy breakfast. Just toast, top, sprinkle and go for this quick morning meal when you need to get out the door fast. Want to take it up a notch? Top with a poached or fried egg.
By Devon O'Brien

Avocado-Egg Toast

Try it once and we think you'll agree: Topping avocado toast with an egg is a near-perfect breakfast.
By Ellen Davis

Peanut Butter-Banana Cinnamon Toast

This satisfying peanut butter-banana toast gets a sprinkle of cinnamon for an extra flavor boost.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

White Bean & Avocado Toast

Mashed avocado and white beans make for a fiber-rich and creamy topping, the perfect partner for a crispy slice of toast. Try it for a quick breakfast or snack.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Egg Salad Avocado Toast

It's like egg salad and avocado toast had a baby in this 5-minute healthy breakfast.
By Breana Killeen

Apple & Peanut Butter Toast

A pinch of ground cardamom punches up the flavor in this classic combo of apples and peanut butter on toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado Egg-in-a-Hole Toasts

Love avocado toast? Make it even better with this easy and attractive brunch recipe. We use the same concept as a traditional egg-in-a-hole toast, but add avocado for an even more satisfying and deliciously creamy breakfast toast. Don't toss the bread from the hole, it's perfect for dipping into the runny yolk.
By Carolyn Casner

Stuffed French Toast

One slice of French toast oozing with cream cheese and drizzled with melted fruit spread does not have many more calories or grams of fat than a bowl of most breakfast cereals.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mascarpone & Berries Toast

Creamy mascarpone is delightful when topped with mixed berries and mint for this bright-tasting, easy and healthy breakfast toast.
By Joyce Hendley

Mushroom-Spinach Eggs Benedict

You can feel good about eating this make-at-home version of eggs Benedict. We've replaced the ham with wilted spinach and golden brown sautéed mushrooms, and lightened up the sauce by using light sour cream and fat-free milk.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

West Coast Avocado Toast

Hummus, sprouts and avocado top sprouted whole-wheat bread in this healthy vegan lunch idea. Look for sprouted bread in the freezer section of your grocery store.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Brioche French Toast with Griddled Apples

This brioche French toast recipe calls for cooking the bread and the apples over high heat in coconut oil--a fat with a high smoke point that adds its own delicious flavor--for a nicely caramelized crust. This recipe was developed as a deluxe breakfast for a camping trip, but you can also cook it at home on the stovetop.
By Eric Wolfinger

Sweet Potato Toast Ideas to Supercharge Your Breakfast Routine

Whether you’re following a gluten-free diet or just trying to eat more veg, we’re loving sweet potato toasts. Toast 1/4-inch-thick slices of sweet potato until tender and starting to brown, 12 to 15 minutes. You’ll get a similar amount of satisfying fiber for half the calories of bread, plus more than 100% of the daily value of vitamin A. Healthy fats in the toppings help your body absorb this vision- and immune-boosting nutrient.
8 Overnight French Toast Recipes That Make Mornings Way Better

Avocado Toast with Burrata

Skillet Eggs with Sausage & Tomato Aioli

Caprese Avocado Toast

Goat Cheese, Blackberry and Almond Topped Toast

Southwestern Waffle

This open-faced egg sandwich has a bit of southwestern flair with avocado and fresh salsa. And while you'd normally expect it served on toast or an English muffin, we've switched things up by serving it on a whole-grain waffle.

Overnight Peach-Raspberry French Toast

Overnight French toast recipes are easy to prepare and a great choice when you have houseguests who'll want a hearty and special breakfast in the morning. This recipe is extra-special because the French toast is stuffed with a cream cheese and raspberry filling which becomes an ooey-gooey treat in each bite. Topped with a raspberry sauce, fresh peaches, and powdered sugar, this breakfast recipe will be a hit with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Almond Overnight French Toast

Pick your favorite table-worthy baking dish for this healthy French toast recipe--the breakfast casserole goes straight from the oven to the table. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sprouted-Grain Toast with Peanut Butter & Banana

Jelly is delicious, but nothing beats the natural sweetness of a nutritious banana. It's the perfect addition to creamy peanut butter and a crisp slice of fiber-rich toast.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., R.D.

Roasted Red Pepper & Sardine Toast

Sardines are healthy, cheap and delicious--try this simple toast recipe to work more of these tasty little fish into your diet.
By Joyce Hendley

Avocado Toast with Egg, Arugula & Bacon

In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Waffle with Nut Butter, Banana & Chocolate Chips

Top a whole-grain freezer waffle with nut butter, banana slices and chocolate chips for a decadent-tasting and healthy breakfast or snack you can whip up when you're short on time. This high-protein, high-fiber breakfast may be ready before your coffee is finished brewing.
By Joyce Hendley

Mango-Coconut Overnight French Toast

Mango, nutmeg and coconut give this healthy breakfast casserole recipe tropical flair. If you can't find a ripe mango, pineapple is a good substitute.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peanut Butter and Apple-Cinnamon Topped Toast

This peanut butter and apple-cinnamon topped toast is sure to satisfy for breakfast or a snack.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raisin-Cardamom Overnight French Toast

This healthy breakfast casserole recipe has a good dose of cardamom, so if it's not your favorite spice, reduce it to 1 teaspoon and add 2 teaspoons cinnamon.
By Carolyn Malcoun

French Toast

If you like, lower the carbs by using a dusting of powdered sugar or some sugar-free syrup in place of the light syrup on this heavenly french toast.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Avocado Toast with Egg, Spinach & Salsa

In this satisfying avocado-egg toast recipe, try full-flavored, high-fiber bread, like a hearty slice of German-style rye or seeded multigrain from your favorite bakery. To turn this into a portable breakfast, swap the toast for a whole-wheat English muffin or wrap.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pumpkin Cheesecake Topped Waffles

Bored with plain waffles and syrup? Don't settle for the ordinary any longer--with just a few extra ingredients your breakfast waffles can taste like a delectable dessert! Just a tablespoon of canned pumpkin mixed with reduced-fat cream cheese will have you asking for seconds.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Artichoke & Egg Tartine

For a Mediterranean-inspired breakfast, serve up fried or poached eggs on top of sautéed artichokes and toast. If you can't find frozen, be sure to rinse canned artichoke hearts well--they're saltier than frozen. Serve with hot sauce on the side, if desired.
By Breana Killeen

Italian Egg Breakfast Sandwich

This breakfast sandwich will satisfy your hunger for hours. It features Italian-seasoned scrambled eggs, shredded chicken breast and strips of roasted sweet peppers atop a pesto-smeared toasted whole-grain English muffin.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Yogurt Breakfast

Looking for a quick breakfast solution? Greek yogurt and toast is a quick and balanced breakfast. Transform your Greek yogurt into a bowl of flavor by stirring in 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract and topping with blueberries.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Banana-Stuffed French Toast

Making French toast for the family doesn't have to mean lots of last-minute fuss--not if you make this mouthwatering health-minded baked version that's stuffed with banana.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cranberry Overnight French Toast

Assembled the night before, this healthy breakfast casserole recipe features apples, cranberries and walnuts. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Make-&-Take Breakfast Sausage Sandwich

Skip the fast-food take-out sandwich and pack your own the next time you're in a hurry! This scrumptious cheesy breakfast sandwich mixes savory turkey sausage with sweet chutney and takes just minutes to make.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Waffle with Bacon, Fried Egg & Chives

Want a breakfast that's warm, filling and flavorful, but only have a few minutes? We've got you covered. Frozen waffles make a great breakfast option when you're crunched for time. Just toast a waffle and top it with bacon, a fried egg and chives (or any other herbs you have on hand) for a tasty breakfast that combines whole grains, healthy fat and protein to fuel your morning.
By Joyce Hendley

Fruitcake Overnight French Toast

A combination of candied orange peel, dried cherries and pumpkin pie spice gives this healthy breakfast casserole recipe fruitcake-like flavor. To make it more authentic, add 2 tablespoons brandy along with the milk. Serve with pure maple syrup.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Pumpkin-Walnut Baked French Toast with Maple-Coffee Syrup

This overnight French toast recipe is especially tasty with the addition of canned pumpkin and spices. Topped with a coffee-flavored maple syrup and optional fruit, it's sure to be a fall or winter favorite with everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ricotta & Chocolate Toast

This ricotta, honey and chocolate toast is perfect for when you want something sweet but still healthy for breakfast. Plus, it takes only a few minutes to assemble.
By Joyce Hendley

Cocoa Almond French Toast

Your day will be off to a sweet start with this chocolate almond-coated French toast, topped with chocolate syrup and fresh raspberries. This quick, delicious breakfast for two is ready in just 10 minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Radish & Egg Toast

Add some crunch to your egg on toast with this healthy breakfast idea that comes together in a snap.
By Joyce Hendley
