Healthy Quiche Recipes

Find healthy, delicious quiche recipes including quiche lorraine, spinach, ham, and low-calorie quiches. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Spinach & Mushroom Quiche

This healthy vegetarian quiche recipe is as simple as it gets. It's a quiche without the fussy crust! It's filled with sweet wild mushrooms and savory Gruyère cheese. Enjoy it for breakfast or brunch, or serve it with a light salad for lunch.
By Julia Levy

Muffin-Tin Spinach & Mushroom Mini Quiches

Switch up your morning routine with these easy vegetarian mini quiches. Earthy mushrooms and spinach pair nicely with rich and creamy Gruyère cheese. Serve them on a platter with a fresh fruit salad for a simple weekend brunch.
By Liz Mervosh

Broccoli, Ham & Cheese Quiche

This quiche recipe is full of broccoli, Cheddar cheese and smoky ham surrounded by a crispy hash brown crust. Look for precooked shredded potatoes in the dairy section or in the produce section--or use frozen hash brown potatoes in this easy quiche recipe.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine is a classic French dish that makes for a hearty breakfast, lunch or dinner.
By Adam Dolge

Tomato-Parmesan Mini Quiches

These individual mini quiches are a fun take on a traditional quiche. Leftovers can be refrigerated or frozen for an easy breakfast later in the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zucchini, Corn & Egg Casserole

This healthy casserole is essentially a crustless quiche, brimming with fresh summer vegetables. Bake it up for an elegant summer brunch or a casual backyard barbecue.
By Hilary Meyer

Quiche Lorraine with Zucchini Crust

Shredded zucchini acts as the crust in this recipe for healthier, low-carb quiche Lorraine--quiche with Jarlsberg cheese, bacon and scallions--a brunch classic.
By Joy Howard

Shrimp & Spinach Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with shrimp, spinach, oregano, caramelized onions and feta cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Bacon & Spinach Quiche with Hash Brown Crust

Hash browns meet quiche in this healthy recipe. Shredded potatoes create a gluten-free crust for this bacon and spinach-studded quiche that's sure to be a crowd-pleasing breakfast or brunch.
By Joy Howard

Healthy Quiche Crust

For our healthy homemade quiche crust recipe, we use half whole-wheat flour, replace some of the butter with heart-healthy olive oil and add a little sour cream to keep the crust flaky and tender. Making your own quiche crust recipe means you'll skip unhealthy fats, preservatives and artificial color found in many store-bought crusts.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ham & Cheese Quiche with Cauliflower Crust

Cauliflower rice makes up the crust of this low-carb quiche recipe. Smoked Gouda imparts a delicious smoky flavor that complements the ham in the quiche filling. If you can't find smoked Gouda, substitute smoked Cheddar.
By Joy Howard

Mini Mushroom-&-Sausage Quiches

These crustless mini quiches are like portable omelets. Turkey sausage and sautéed mushrooms keep them light and savory. Small and satisfying, they're also a good finger food for your next cocktail party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Inspiration and Ideas

These genius carb-swap recipes turn garden-fresh veggies, such as cauliflower, potatoes and summer squash into a healthy low-carb, low-calorie base for your favorite quiche filling.
This cheesy crustless zucchini quiche has plenty of leeks and zucchini enveloped in a light custard. Feta and fontina cheeses add a rich depth of flavor. Serve it for brunch or anytime you have extra zucchini on hand.
Smoked Sausage & Kale Quiche with Broccoli Crust

Riced broccoli makes a crispy, low-carb crust for this healthy quiche recipe. Smoked sausage adds tons of flavor to the egg filling and kale gives you even more veggie servings in this crowd-pleasing brunch dish.

All Healthy Quiche Recipes

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greens-&-Gruyère Mini Quiches

This mini quiche recipe uses classic Provençal flavors--garlic, oil-cured olives, anchovies, caramelized onions--to season these very-green egg cups. They keep well, perfect for breakfast on the fly, but the flavors are sophisticated enough to serve for brunch. If you frequently make mini quiches, consider investing in silicone mini muffin tins; they make popping these out a dream!
By Carolyn Malcoun

Broccoli-Cheddar Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

Shredded sweet potato creates a low-carb crust for this healthier quiche recipe. A classic broccoli and Cheddar filling makes this brunch classic an instant crowd-pleaser.
By Joy Howard

Chicken-Spinach Quiche

This quiche is loaded with chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers and shredded cheese. Using a pre-made pie crust in this recipe cuts down on prep time.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheddar & Broccoli Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with broccoli, fresh rosemary, Cheddar cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Apple, Bacon & Butternut Squash Quiche

Sweet apples and butternut squash team up with savory bacon in this easy quiche recipe that's perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side.
By Carolyn Casner

Asparagus & Smoked Salmon Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Made with a whole-grain crust, this healthy quiche--filled with asparagus, smoked salmon and caramelized onions--is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Classic Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Mediterranean Quiche with Sweet Potato Crust

This gluten-free Mediterranean quiche is bright and briny thanks to the mix of sun-dried tomatoes and olives. The Manchego cheese adds a rich and nutty flavor. It's great for brunch, breakfast or dinner. Top with jarred salsa or bruschetta or a drizzle of hot sauce to counter the sweetness of the potatoes. If you have one, use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes into equal-size slices.
By Carolyn Casner

Quiche Lorraine Light

Our ham-and-cheese studded quiche goes lighter with fewer egg yolks and a blend of nonfat milk and nonfat evaporated milk for truly light results without sacrificing the custardlike texture normally gained from numerous egg yolks and heavy cream.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom & Bacon Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with bacon, mushrooms, caramelized onions and Parmesan cheese, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Crustless Crab Quiche

Here is an EatingWell take on a favorite seafood brunch dish that's usually dripping with saturated fat. Our version gets its richness from cottage cheese and yogurt, with a small amount of real Parmesan and Cheddar. We find that using just a little of a great-tasting cheese goes a long way in creating a full flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Vegetarian Quiche

This healthy quiche recipe is perfect for entertaining--the quiche can be made ahead and is just as flavorful served warm or at room temperature. Filled with cherry tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, Jack cheese and caramelized onions, this healthy quiche with a whole-grain crust is perfect for breakfast or brunch, or served with a light salad for lunch.
By Stacy Fraser

Leek & Gruyere Quiche

This vegetarian tart would be a nice main dish for a shower or brunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cheesy Spinach Quiche

Look for fat-free half-and-half in the dairy case near the regular half-and-half to use in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Canadian Bacon & Scallion Mini Quiches

Real men do eat quiche--or will when it's stuffed with Canadian bacon and cheese. Served over salad, these quiches make an elegant lunch or a quick, healthy dinner. You can also make them in advance, store them in the refrigerator, and let the kids have one or two for a healthy after-school snack.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mushroom, Asparagus & Tofu Quiches

These individually sized quiches are perfect for your next brunch. Full of mushrooms, asparagus, and pungent basil, they're lighter than regular quiche recipes because the eggs are blended with silken-style tofu.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Quiches with Sweet Potato Crust

Shredded sweet potato hash browns make up the healthy crust of these gluten-free muffin-tin quiches. This grab-and-go breakfast is super-easy to prep ahead and keep stashed in the fridge or freezer. Serve them for brunch or eat them on busy weekdays.
By Katie Webster

Ham & Asparagus Quiche

This spring ham-and-asparagus quiche is perfect for brunch or dinner with a green salad on the side. If you've got leftover Easter ham, let it shine paired with tender asparagus in this crustless quiche. Emmenthal cheese adds a rich, sharp flavor, but Swiss cheese is an excellent alternative.
By Julia Levy
