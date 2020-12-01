Healthy Pancakes Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pancake recipes including blueberry, banana, chocolate chip and low-calorie pancakes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

These delicious and unbelievably simple pancakes are best enjoyed right after cooking. With just eggs and a banana, you can have healthy grain-free pancakes with no added sugar. Serve with maple syrup and yogurt or ricotta cheese to add in some protein.
By Carolyn Casner

Vegan Pancakes

Make classic light and fluffy pancakes vegan with this easy recipe. Try them topped with your favorite nut butter, maple syrup and fresh berries for a satisfying breakfast.
By Devon O'Brien

Apple Puffed Oven Pancake

Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Oatmeal-Almond Protein Pancakes

Depending on the type of protein powder you pick, you might need to reduce the amount of liquid in this protein pancake recipe. Whey-protein pancakes need less liquid than those made with soy, hemp or pea protein. Serve with yogurt and a DIY fruit sauce (warmed frozen berries with a pinch of sugar).
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mini Chocolate Pancakes

Pancakes are great for breakfast, but these mini chocolate pancakes--topped with fresh strawberries and powdered sugar--are a special treat that will wow everyone at your table.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Pecan Pancakes

Dried blueberries give these pancakes a rich blueberry flavor and pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Fluffy Oat Bran Pancakes

Folding beaten egg whites into the batter is the secret to this light-as-a-feather, heart-healthy pancake recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Sheet-Pan Pancakes

Pancakes are a weekend brunch necessity (mimosas, too), but making them for a crowd is time-consuming. Instead, bake four kinds of pancakes--peanut butter, chocolate chip, raspberry and blueberry--at once with this easy sheet-pan pancake recipe. Making several different pancakes in one batch means you can easily please your whole brunch party, including yourself!
By Paige Grandjean

Whole-Grain Buttermilk Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain buttermilk pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of sugar. Compared to most store-bought mixes or a classic recipe, this recipe saves about 30 calories, 3 grams saturated fat and 4 grams total sugar per serving, plus you'll dish up 2 extra grams of fiber. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Egg & Bacon Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Maple syrup sweetens up this easy grab-and-go breakfast wrap that adults and kids alike will love. The batter for the pancake is spread thin in the pan like a crepe for easy rolling.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Pancakes

These tasty and attractive avocado pancakes are both vegan and gluten-free. The optional spirulina powder--made from algae--enhances the green color and can be found at natural-foods stores, some grocery stores and online. But feel free to omit it; the pancakes taste just as good without it. Top stacks with your favorite berries for a healthy breakfast that'll brighten your day.
By Olivia Taylor

Apple Ricotta Pancakes

These healthy apple pancakes puff to perfection thanks to the right combination of ingredients, including a mixture of double-acting baking powder and baking soda (using both ensures the batter will spread out evenly and rise well). Ricotta cheese makes pancakes moister than using milk alone, and it packs nearly four times more protein than whole milk. Walnut oil is full of healthy fats and has a rich, nutty flavor, and white whole-wheat flour packs in more fiber than all-purpose flour. A bit of buttermilk adds a nice tang to these flapjacks. All in all, it adds up to a healthy breakfast that's sure to impress.
By Devon O'Brien

All Healthy Pancakes Recipes

Blueberry-Ricotta Pancakes

Serve these light pancakes with our Chunky Blueberry Sauce, maple syrup or honey. Sprinkling the berries on top of the cooking pancakes ensures even distribution. Keep finished pancakes warm in a 200°F oven, if desired, while cooking the rest.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Puffed Cherry Pancake

This puffed cherry pancake is similar to an Apfelpfannkuchen--a puffy German pancake full of apples. Dust it with confectioners' sugar or drizzle with maple syrup for a special breakfast treat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Egg & Avocado Pancake Breakfast Wraps

Part crepe, part pancake, this easy breakfast wrap is filled with healthy morning favorites. Scrambled eggs, avocado and salsa are all rolled up inside the pancake to give you a neat grab-and-go breakfast for busy mornings.
By Carolyn Casner

Summer Vegetable Crepes

Crêpes aren't just for dessert--they make a quick and savory weeknight dinner. Here they're filled with ricotta cheese, green beans, zucchini and corn and topped with a chive-cream sauce. Don't skip the step of placing a piece of parchment or wax paper under each crêpe as you fill it--without it, the crêpes are tricky to roll. Serve with: A tossed salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cranberry Pancakes

Start your day off right with these easy pancakes, packed with cranberry's sour spike. One of you can make the coffee and heat the maple syrup while the other makes the pancakes. It's instant relationship bliss.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Zucchini Bread Breakfast Pancakes

This zucchini pancake recipe marries the warm-spiced flavors of zucchini bread with the ease of quick and healthy whole-grain pancakes. When topped with maple syrup and pecans, these zucchini bread pancakes make an irresistibly delicious breakfast. If you don't have pumpkin pie spice, use 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/8 teaspoon each ground nutmeg and cloves.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blueberry Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain blueberry pancake recipe uses 100% whole-wheat flour, heart-healthy canola oil and just a tablespoon of added sugar. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and healthy omega-3 fats by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Whole-Wheat Crepes

This basic crepe recipe is a tasty wrap for sweet and savory fillings.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pumpkin Pancakes

This healthy whole-grain pumpkin pancake recipe produces fluffy cakes with a beautiful orange hue from pureed pumpkin and light crunch from toasted pecans. If you want to experiment with different types of whole grains, replace up to 1/2 cup of the whole-wheat flour with cornmeal, oats and/or buckwheat flour. Or add extra fiber and omega-3s by adding up to 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed or chia seeds.
By Stacy Fraser

Gluten-Free Crepes

These skinny French pancakes are simple to make and work well with gluten-free flour. The batter is made in a blender for easy preparation and cleanup. Serve them simply with butter and maple syrup or fill with savory fillings, such as spinach, mushrooms and cheese, or sweet fillings like sautéed apples or strawberries.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Yogurt Pancake Sauce

Instead of topping pancakes with maple syrup, try this healthy, easy pancake sauce recipe to top your pancakes with naturally sweetened, protein-packed Greek yogurt.
By Stacy Fraser

Warm Apple Pancake Topping

In this healthy, warm fruit pancake topping recipe, apples are simmered with brown sugar, apple cider and a touch of vanilla extract to make this healthy alternative to maple syrup. This recipe is also fantastic when made with pears.
By Stacy Fraser

Healthy Pancakes

EatingWell reader Kathy Moseler of Barrington Hills, Illinois, contributed this convenient recipe to our Kitchen to Kitchen department. The pancakes are made with 100 percent whole-wheat flour and get an additional fiber boost from flaxseed meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Oat Pancakes

These whole-wheat and oat pancakes are filling and a great choice for a weekend breakfast. The pear sauce with a hint of maple adds the crowning touch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Honey-Oat Pancakes

Serve these honey-sweetened wheat-and-oat buttermilk pancakes with sliced fresh fruit and your favorite flavored yogurt instead of the strawberry syrup.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chinese Chive Pancakes

In this traditional Chinese pancake recipe, chives are added for a pretty green hue and savory flavor. Serve as an appetizer with a soy dipping sauce or use like a tortilla for chicken or pork that's been marinated in ginger and soy sauce. The amount of water needed for the dough will vary depending on the type of flour and the humidity.
By Grace Young

Savory Pancakes with Sausage, Cheddar & Wild Rice

Change up your Sunday morning pancake routine with this savory pancake recipe studded with sausage crumbles and shredded sharp Cheddar. Serve these healthy pancakes with fried eggs and slices of fresh tomato.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Buttermilk-Oatmeal Pancakes

Start your day in a hearty, high-grain way with these buttermilk-oatmeal pancakes. Maple syrup is a perennial favorite atop a stack of these pancakes; sliced bananas would also complement their oat flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Oatmeal Pancakes with Sauteed Apples

These mini whole-wheat and oatmeal pancakes are a satisfying way to start your day. They're flavored with yummy spices and topped with warm, sautéed apples and maple syrup. Close your eyes and you may just think you're eating apple pie for breakfast!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Pecan Pancake Mix

Say goodbye to frozen pancakes or box mixes: dried blueberries give this pancake mix rich blueberry flavor and the pecans liven up the texture with a bit of crunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Healthy Pancake Mix

With this whole-grain mix on hand, you can enjoy homemade pancakes on busy weekday mornings. This is also a great item to pack on camping trips. Be sure to refrigerate or freeze the mix as flaxseed meal is highly perishable.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

German Apple Pancake

A judicious use of butter and sugar gives this classic German apple pancake--also known as a Dutch baby--less than a third of the fat and considerably fewer calories than the original breakfast treat. The topping--sautéed apples glazed with apple-cider syrup--is wonderful on oatmeal, waffles and frozen yogurt too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry Pancakes

Every day should start with a stack of strawberry pancakes. These old-fashioned pancakes are made with white whole-wheat flour so you get a bit of whole grain in every bite, but they're still lightly and fluffy, just like your family likes.
By Paige Grandjean

Chocolate Pancakes

For a touch of romantic whimsy, cook the pancakes and stamp them into hearts with a heart-shaped cookie cutter.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
