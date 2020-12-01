Breakfast Casserole Recipes

Egg, Hash Brown & Bacon Breakfast Skillet

Rating: 4.5 stars 2

This breakfast skillet with eggs and hash browns is reminiscent of the hashbrown bowl at Waffle House. It's filling and tastes decadent, but is still a pretty low-calorie breakfast. Be sure to use a large skillet because you need the surface area to get the potatoes crispy (overcrowding your skillet will just steam them).