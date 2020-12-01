Healthy Tropical Smoothie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tropical smoothie recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie

7
This easy fruit smoothie recipe calls for just three ingredients--yogurt, fruit juice and whatever frozen fruit you have on hand. Mix up your combinations from day to day for a healthy breakfast or snack you'll never get bored with.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pineapple Green Smoothie

18
Use ripe bananas for this creamy Greek yogurt, spinach and pineapple smoothie. Chia seeds add healthy omega-3 fats, fiber and a little protein for an extra nutritional boost.
By Lisa Valente

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

2
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

9
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mango-Ginger Smoothie

1
Red lentils are a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe. The lentils add 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Carrot-Apple Smoothie

2
This carrot and apple smoothie is creamy and has a light tropical flavor thanks to coconut milk. It's naturally sweetened from the carrots and apple, and the combination of ginger and lemon juice adds just a bit of spice and helps balance the flavor. The turmeric, fresh or dried, gives the smoothie a vibrant bright orange color.
By Liv Dansky

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Mango Raspberry Smoothie

1
A squeeze of lemon juice adds bright flavor to this frozen fruit smoothie. Mango provides plenty of sweetness without having to add juice, but if it's too tart for you, a touch of agave will do the trick.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie

3
Greek yogurt and nut butter boost protein, and ground flaxseed adds omega-3s in this fresh fruit smoothie recipe. Use ice cubes if you like a frosty smoothie or opt for water if you don't want it so cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Berry-Coconut Smoothie

1
Add protein and fiber to your smoothie--without dairy or protein powder--with lentils. They're a sneaky source of plant-based protein in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Hilary Meyer

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

5
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs
Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
Strawberry-Mango-Banana Smoothie
1
Making fruit smoothies at home saves time and money. For this easy smoothie, combine strawberries, mango and banana with a bit of cashew butter and ground chia seeds for body and richness.
Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie
4
Mango & Spinach Smoothie

The sweet-tart taste of mango comes through in this simple smoothie, giving the tropical fruit the spotlight it deserves. Make it a mango morning!

All Healthy Tropical Smoothie Recipes

Spinach Smoothie

Strawberries and banana are the sneaky way to hide the fact that there's 1 1/2 cups of spinach in this smoothie. It's so berry delicious that you'll be making it every morning.
By Casey Barber

Unicorn Smoothie

4
Turn a healthy breakfast into a magical treat with the naturally colorful layers in this fruit smoothie. Add a fruit skewer to take this fun rainbow recipe to the next level.
By Devon O'Brien

Green Piña Colada Smoothie

3
Traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut sweeten up dark leafy greens in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to deliciously sneak an extra serving of vegetables into your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango & Kale Smoothie

The blend of kale, mango, banana and orange juice gives this healthy smoothie an extra-fresh and tropical flavor profile.
By Casey Barber

Pineapple Spinach Smoothie

Use juice rather than added sugar, such as honey or maple syrup, to balance the bitter taste of greens and suddenly you have a serving of vegetables that tastes like dessert. Of course, you can use any juice without added sugar, including apple or orange, for example. But the relaxing-poolside flavor of pineapple combined with the ready-to-go convenience of the small, shelf-stable cans makes this our fave.
By Devon O'Brien

Coconut Blueberry Smoothie

1
Give your blueberry smoothie a tropical update with the rich flavors of coconut milk and coconut cream. Freshly squeezed orange juice lends bright flavor to this healthy smoothie recipe, but if you're short on time, bottled will work just fine.
By Devon O'Brien

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie

1
This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whipped Frozen Pink Lemonade

1
Feeling in the pink? It's berry easy to bring a blush to your cheeks when you whip up this creamy frozen pink lemonade made with frozen strawberries. It's the perfect balance of tangy and sweet--a better-for-you indulgence that you can whip up quickly with homemade lemon simple syrup. Use your favorite neutral-flavored nondairy milk in this vegan treat, though almond milk and other nut milks will add a stronger nutty flavor than coconut milk or oat milk.
By Casey Barber

Mango-Passion Fruit Smoothie

Tangy passion fruit pairs well with mango in this tropical-flavored smoothie.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lean & Green Smoothie

This quick and easy smoothie combines the sweet flavors of pineapple, apples and green grapes with kale. Packed with Vitamins A and C, this drink offers nutritious benefits without sacrificing taste.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Kale & Pineapple Smoothie

Treat yourself to a piña colada-style pick-me-up with this tropical smoothie featuring pineapple, coconut milk and orange juice. It's perfect for a light breakfast or anytime you want a boost!
By Casey Barber

Golden Milk Frappe

This frappe harnesses the flavor power of a turmeric spice mixture for a cool treat. The golden-milk spice mix is combined with kefir, coconut milk and honey before being whirred together for a frothy delight.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Mango Piña Colada Smoothie

1
Mango adds sweet flair to the traditional piña colada flavors of pineapple and coconut in this healthy fruit smoothie recipe that will have you feeling like you're on the beach.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com