Healthy Protein Smoothie & Shake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious protein smoothie and shake recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Shake

4
This creamy high-protein shake will keep you satisfied for hours and tastes like a chocolate-peanut butter banana milkshake. You don't even need to add protein powder, thanks to the naturally occurring protein in the soymilk, Greek yogurt and peanut butter.
By Hilary Meyer

Spinach-Avocado Smoothie

5
This healthy green smoothie gets super creamy from the frozen banana and avocado. Make ahead (up to 1 day) and store it in the fridge until you need a veggie boost.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chocolate-Banana Protein Smoothie

6
Red lentils give this smoothie a plant-based protein boost. To make this smoothie vegan, try using unsweetened coconut beverage or almond milk in place of the dairy milk.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Anti-Inflammatory Cherry-Spinach Smoothie

5
This healthy smoothie is not only delicious--it also boosts your daily dose of anti-inflammatory foods. It starts with a base of creamy gut-friendly kefir and includes cherries, which can lower the inflammatory marker C-reactive protein. Heart-healthy fats in avocado, almond butter and chia seeds deliver additional anti-inflammatory compounds to the body, while spinach offers a mix of antioxidants that sweep up harmful free radicals. Fresh ginger adds zing, plus a compound called gingerol, which preliminary studies suggest may improve inflammatory markers of heart disease if consumed daily.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Berry-Kefir Smoothie

4
Get a probiotic boost at breakfast when you add kefir to your smoothie. Feel free to use any berries and nut butter you have on hand in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Raspberry-Peach-Mango Smoothie Bowl

9
This healthy smoothie recipe is a gateway to the smoothie-bowl craze. Use whatever fruit, nuts and seeds you like best to make it your own. Be sure to use frozen fruit in Step 1 to yield a creamy, frosty base for the toppings.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Blackberry Smoothie

1
This blackberry smoothie has plenty of fresh berry flavor and sweetness from banana and honey. And with only 5 minutes from start to finish, it's the perfect breakfast for busy mornings. If fresh blackberries aren't available, feel free to use frozen in this easy and healthy smoothie.
By Pam Lolley

Spinach, Peanut Butter & Banana Smoothie

4
Peanut butter and banana is a classic combo that's even more delicious with the addition of tangy probiotic-rich kefir. Plus, this peanut butter banana smoothie helps you up your veggie servings for the day with a bit of mild-flavored spinach mixed in.
By Devon O'Brien

Almond Butter & Banana Protein Smoothie

6
Almond butter adds nutty flavor plus 7 grams of protein to this healthy, protein-rich banana smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mixed-Berry Breakfast Smoothie

1
Smoothies are popular for breakfast, but many don't have enough calories or nutrients to be considered a complete meal. This creamy berry smoothie has the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrates and fat, and will keep you satisfied until your next meal.
By Wendy Lopez

Raspberry-Kefir Power Smoothie

1
Keeping ripe peeled bananas in your freezer means you're always just one step away from a healthy smoothie. Kefir, peanut butter and flaxmeal add protein, probiotics and healthy fats.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

16 High-Protein Smoothies to Start the Day Strong
These creamy delights are sure to keep you refreshed and focused until lunchtime.
Strawberry-Banana Green Smoothie
3
This green smoothie recipe is sweetened only with fruit and gets an extra dose of healthy omega-3s from flaxseeds.
Strawberry-Banana Protein Smoothie
3
Peanut Butter & Jelly Smoothie
5
Acai-Blueberry Smoothie Bowl
1

For those mornings when you're looking to up your fruit smoothie game, this healthy smoothie bowl recipe is the perfect answer. Thick enough to eat with a spoon and topped with raspberries, granola, coconut and chia seeds, this healthy breakfast bowl is bursting with flavor.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com