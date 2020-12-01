Healthy Vegan Drink Recipes

19 Vegan Cocktails That Everyone Will Love

Make a delicious vegan cocktail for tonight's happy hour. These cocktails use fun, natural ingredients like maple, beets and watermelon to add color and flavor and are completely free of animal ingredients like milk, eggs and honey that are sometimes found in cocktails After all, who needs egg whites to create a frothy drink when you have aquafaba (the water from a can of chickpeas)? Whether you use tequila, gin, wine or bourbon, these cocktails are sure to become favorites. Drinks like Frozen Rainbow Margaritas and Watermelon Rosé Sangria are refreshing, tasty and perfect for all.