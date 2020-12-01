Healthy Vegan Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Guacamole Chopped Salad

2
All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Air-Fryer Crispy Chickpeas

3
Air-fried chickpea snacks are intensely flavored and incredibly crunchy. Drying the chickpeas is essential to a good crunch, so don't skip this step. If you have time, leave them out on the counter to dry for an hour or two before frying.
By Adam Hickman

Roasted Spaghetti Squash Seeds

3
When you prepare spaghetti squash, don't throw away the seeds! You can roast them into a crunchy, healthy snack--just like roasting pumpkin seeds. The seasoning mix in this recipe is a mix of spicy, salty and sweet, but feel free to experiment with your own flavor combinations.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Air-Fryer Sweet Potato Chips

Thinly sliced sweet potatoes fry to a crispy crunch in the air fryer. These homemade chips also use much less oil, which cuts down on calories and fat. They're a naturally sweet side for sandwiches, burgers, wraps and more.
By Sarah Epperson

Garlic Hummus

8
This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Avocado Hummus

10
This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Tequila Guacamole

1
Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.
By Sarah Epperson

Fresh Tomato Salsa

1
This easy fresh tomato salsa recipe yields about 5 cups of salsa—plenty to serve a crowd. If you like spicy salsa, use the full amount of jalapeños and add more cayenne pepper. Serve with chips, tacos and more.
By Stacy Fraser

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

3
Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Cauliflower Hummus

Is there anything cauliflower can't do? This versatile ingredient subs for chickpeas in a lightened-up version of hummus that's just as flavorful and zingy as the original.
By Casey Barber

Mushroom Pate

2
Serve this vegetarian pâté recipe as an appetizer with crackers and pickled onions or try it as a sandwich spread. Nutritional yeast, rich in vitamin B12, adds a cheesy flavor without any dairy. Look for the yellow yeast powder or flakes in natural-foods stores.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
By Jen Rose Smith
Inspiration and Ideas

Classic Hummus
5
It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
Vegan Bistro Lunch Box
2
Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.
Jonathan Perno's Spiced Candied Pecans
Chile-Lime Peanuts
5

These spicy nuts were inspired by ones sold by street vendors across Mexico. If you can only find salted peanuts, omit the added salt. Add the maximum amount of cayenne pepper if you want an extra hit of spice.

All Healthy Vegan Appetizer Recipes

Black Bean Hummus

1
For a slightly Southwestern spin on hummus, swap in black beans for the traditional chickpeas. It's just as fiber-rich and filling, but with a taste that pairs well with tortilla chips and crisp bell peppers.
By Casey Barber

Mushroom Jerky

2
This vegan version of beef jerky has the same level of smoky spice you'd expect from the real thing. It can be enjoyed as a snack or on top of a salad for a jolt of meaty, umami goodness. It's also a great snack to take camping! The mushrooms stay pretty chewy (no crunch except for some of the crispy ends); this method is a great option if you don't have a dehydrator.
By Carolyn Casner

Zesty Avocado Black Bean Dip

Perfect for game day, this fiber-rich dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser to serve with crudités or tortilla chips. It requires little prep time and is ready to serve immediately.
By Jamie Vespa MS RD

Spiced Chickpea "Nuts"

20
When roasted in a hot oven, chickpeas become super crunchy. They're a great low-fat substitute for nuts when salty cravings hit.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Homemade Multi-Seed Crackers

1
Turn leftover brown rice and quinoa from dinner or meal-prepping into these delicious crispy crackers that are loaded with three good-for-you seeds--and create an everything-bagel flavor, without the bagel. The whole grains that make up this copycat cracker recipe add lots of fiber for a healthy snack that pairs perfectly with hummus or cheese.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Kibbeh (Kebbet Laa'tin)

1
"Kibbeh" describes dishes made with bulgur, onions and spices. That mixture is combined with everything from tomatoes to goat. It's layered and baked, shaped into balls or footballs, stuffed, deep-fried or eaten raw. This vegetarian kibbeh recipe is made with pumpkin and stuffed with seasoned greens. Sorrel adds a lemony flavor, but you can use chard or kale and add 1 tablespoon of lemon juice to the filling. Use fine bulgur or the texture of the dough will be gritty.
By Kamal Mouzawak

Homemade Trail Mix

1
Try this with portable mix with any combination of dried fruits and nuts.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Pressure-Cooker Hummus

1
Cooking chickpeas from scratch is the best way to make your own hummus, but it can take hours to soak and cook them yourself. Enter the pressure cooker. Even without an overnight soak, your beans can be done in less than an hour, making this the ultimate last-minute appetizer option.
By Hilary Meyer

Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip

2
Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.
By Julia Clancy

Double-Tahini Hummus

1
You'll look like an expert with this easy hummus recipe that produces the lightest, silkiest hummus you've ever had. Chilling the cooked chickpeas ensures that when they're blended with the oil and cold tahini the hummus will come out creamy rather than oily. In a pinch, you can use the quick-soak technique (see Step 1), reduce the chilling time and still get great hummus.
By Michael Solomonov

Fried Green Tomatoes

1
The perfect way to use up those lingering green tomatoes.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Everything-Bagel Crispy Chickpeas

Crispy, salty and packed with everything-bagel goodness, these crispy chickpeas are a delicious, healthy snack that can be enjoyed on their own or tossed into a salad for added crunch. Removing the skins from the chickpeas helps achieve a better crisp. Look for "everything bagel seasoning" in the spice aisle; it's now available in most supermarkets.
By Marianne Williams

Toasted Paprika Chickpeas

1
Toasted chickpeas are now a popular vegan snack, but why spend extra money buying them at the health food store when you can easily make them yourself? They're delicious as a snack but also make a wonderful salad topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

José Andrés's Gazpacho

2
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
By Jos Andrs

Sicilian Caponata

3
This caponata is a vibrant mixture of fresh vegetables, including eggplant, onion, celery and tomatoes. Olives, capers, basil and pine nuts makes it special. Serve it as a side with fish or as a spread on rustic bread. Prepare it the night before serving if you can; it always tastes better the next day.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Roasted Garlic Hummus

Two entire heads of garlic might seem like an awful lot to add to a bowl of dip, but don't fear. When roasted, the pungent cloves mellow out for a rich but not-too-overpowering hummus.
By Casey Barber

Seaweed & Tofu Soup

2
Korean meals always include soups--like this mild one based on vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used in miso soup.
By Jamie Purviance

Jason Mraz's Guacamole

1
In this easy guacamole recipe, musician Mraz prefers California Hass or Reed avocados because they are the creamiest. Adjust the heat, tang or other flavorings to suit your tastes.
By Jason Mraz

Low-Carb Margarita

This margarita recipe slashes 150 calories compared to typical margarita recipes made with syrupy-sweet margarita mix. Adding lime zest to the salt rim gives great flavor and cuts the salt in half.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Tomato Salsa

This super-simple green tomato salsa has lots of savory tomato flavor and just a touch of heat from the jalapeño. Cumin adds just enough complexity to this easy green salsa.
By John Somerall

Quick Guacamole

1
Mash a few avocados, stir in some fresh salsa and a squeeze of lemon juice and you've made the easiest healthy guacamole. Guacamole will turn brown if allowed to sit and is best made shortly before serving. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, enchiladas or burritos.
By Stacy Fraser

Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Pickled Turnips

1
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Chips

1
Make perfectly crunchy veggie chips at home with this healthy recipe. Use a mandoline to slice the sweet potatoes extra-thin for the optimum crunch!
By Devon O'Brien
