Healthy Vegan Bread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious vegan bread recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin

Rating: Unrated
2
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
8
To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
By Patsy Jamieson

Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread

Rating: Unrated
1
Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
By Elisabeth Almekinder

Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Flatbread

Create a savory baked good with fragrant garlic and onion in just 10 minutes of active time. This flavorful flatbread will be a tasty, fresh addition to any table.
By Adam Dolge

Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins

Rating: Unrated
1
We subtracted the flour, dairy products and eggs from these healthy mini muffins, which are vegan and gluten-free. But we left in all the good stuff--like tons of juicy berries in every bite. Applesauce and brown sugar make these blender muffins moist and provide just the right amount of sweetness for breakfast or a snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins

Rating: Unrated
2
Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Injera (Ethiopian Flatbread)

Fermentation gives injera an airy, bubbly texture and a slightly sour taste, which is key to the flavor. Serve with Ethiopian messer wot, doro alicha, gomen and/or fossolia.
By Alganesh Michael

Vegan Zucchini Bread

This whole-wheat zucchini bread uses juicy shredded zucchini in place of butter and milk for a tender loaf. Vegans and nonvegans alike will love how moist this quick bread is. You can add toasted nuts or coconut flakes, if you like. Vegan dark chocolate chips would be an ultra-decadent addition.
By Carolyn Casner

Socca

Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Though it's typically cooked in a woodburning oven in a copper pan, this easy recipe gets you close to the same results in your home kitchen. You can eat it unadorned or use it as a sort of pizza crust and garnish it with your favorite toppings.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Homemade Corn Tortillas

Rating: Unrated
1
Nothing beats the taste of freshly griddled corn tortillas! They are easy to make, but you do need masa harina, which is available in Latin American markets and large supermarkets. Masa harina is made from corn kernels that are dried, treated with lime and then ground into a fresh dough. The dough is dried and ground into a powder to make masa harina (which means dough flour).
By Carolyn Casner

Sesame Breadsticks

These easy sesame breadsticks are ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to our No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough
By Adam Dolge

Spicy Seeded Rolls

Savory seeds and red pepper flakes give these rolls a flavorful boost. And, with this refrigerator bread dough, they are ready in just 30 minutes.
By Adam Dolge

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Vegan Muffins and Quick Breads That Are Just as Good as the Originals

Easy Vegan Muffins and Quick Breads That Are Just as Good as the Originals

Whether you’re looking for a recipe to make vegan blueberry muffins or vegan banana bread, we’ve got you covered. Thanks to some clever replacements, these baked goods are moist and tender without any dairy or eggs. And with those easy, wholesome and delicious swaps, our vegan muffin and vegan quick bread recipes will turn your healthy mornings into a breeze.
Vegan Blueberry Muffins

Vegan Blueberry Muffins

These blueberry muffins may not have eggs or milk, but they are light, fluffy and loaded with sweet fruity flavor. Flaxseed acts as an egg replacement in these vegan muffins that are perfect for a quick breakfast, Sunday brunch or late-night snack. Be sure to add the blueberries in with the dry ingredients, or they'll turn the batter purple.
The Best No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread

The Best No-Knead Whole-Wheat Bread

Barley Rusks (Dakos)

Barley Rusks (Dakos)

Whole-Wheat Individual Pizza Crusts

Whole-Wheat Individual Pizza Crusts

Homemade Flour Tortillas

Homemade Flour Tortillas

Chestnut Bread

Rating: Unrated
1

This authentic Tuscan chestnut bread recipe, castagnaccio--not exactly bread and not sweet enough to be considered cake--is in a category by itself. Serve this Italian delicacy on a cheese platter or as part of an antipasti spread.

All Healthy Vegan Bread Recipes

Grissini

Rating: Unrated
1
Long, crispy, thin breadsticks like these grissini are laid right on the tablecloth at many Piedmontese restaurants.
By Marialisa Calta

Vegan Cornbread

Classic cornbread can easily be made vegan with delicious results by replacing the egg and dairy milk with flaxseed meal and soymilk! Serve this easy recipe as a side with vegan chili or turn it into vegan cornbread stuffing.
By Carolyn Casner

Whole-Grain Pizza Dough

Rating: Unrated
1
This master healthy whole-grain pizza dough recipe, which can be made in a food processor, is a breeze to roll. Using bread flour gives the pizza crust a crisp and sturdy structure, but all-purpose flour works well in its place.
By Hilary Meyer

Roti Bread

Roti is a flattened bread that originated in India. It's cooked on a griddle or skillet on your stove and can be eaten alongside any meal, or used as a base for vegetables or curries. If you're grilling a main dish, try cooking the roti bread on the grill!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Four-Grain Bread Loaf

If you enjoy whole-grain bread, this loaf will be a favorite. Each slice is packed with the nutty goodness of oats, barley, cornmeal and whole-wheat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary & Garlic Breadsticks

Get classic Italian flavor with these homemade breadsticks--made using prepared pizza dough, rosemary and garlic. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Easy Vegan Pumpkin Spice Bagels

Our popular two-ingredient dough bagels are easy to make vegan with a simple swap. Here, we use pureed pumpkin (instead of Greek yogurt) combined with self-rising flour to make a dairy-free version of the easiest bagels ever. A little pumpkin pie spice takes them to next-level deliciousness. Want to go even further? Add a tablespoon of pure maple syrup to the dough. Then spread on some nut butter or vegan cream cheese and breakfast is served!
By Devon O'Brien

Whole-Wheat Cranberry Dinner Rolls

These buttery thyme-seasoned knotted dinner rolls have a sweet and tangy cranberry-ginger topping baked right in. The prep time is only 20 minutes thanks to frozen whole-wheat bread dough, so you can make these any night of the week.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Gluten-Free Vegan Bread

This vegan, gluten-free bread recipe has flakes of ground flaxseed (aka flaxmeal) studded throughout, adding color and texture to the bread. Enjoy this simple bread recipe as part of a sandwich or smeared with vegan butter and jam. It doesn't last long on the counter: if you have leftovers, slice and freeze it to keep it fresh.

Grissini (Piedmont-Style Breadsticks)

Crunchy on the outside and slightly soft in the center, these easy homemade breadsticks are a good way to use your sourdough starter. Substitute 1 tsp. of fresh starter for the active dry yeast, adding it with the olive oil and malt syrup. No barley malt syrup? Use molasses instead.
By Betsy Andrews

Rosemary & Olive Breadsticks

Breadsticks are a great accompaniment to so many meals. Here we press olives and rosemary into prepared pizza dough for a super quick and easy version.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Whole-Wheat Beet Fougasse

Fougasse is a French bread that's often shaped and cut to resemble a wheat seed head. For this healthy recipe, adapted from Hungry Ghost Bread, we use whole-wheat flour and add a grated beet. You'll need to use a sourdough starter, which you can usually get from your local bread bakery. To learn how to make your own starter, which can take several days, look for our Basic Sourdough Starter recipe on eatingwell.com. You can order freshly milled flour from fourstarfarms.com.
By Jonathan Stevens

Fruit and Nut Twists

The homemade dough used in this recipe is flavored with apricots, almonds, honey and a touch of aromatic cardamom.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chive & Garlic Breadsticks

Skip kneading or mixing when you start with prepared pizza dough in this healthy homemade breadstick recipe. This recipe calls for chives and garlic, but try your favorite toppings to personalize. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Onion & Poppy Seed Breadsticks

These easy homemade breadsticks are on the table in a jiffy--without any kneading or mixing--thanks to prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Fennel & Sesame Breadsticks

Fennel and sesame seeds stud this easy homemade breadstick recipe made with prepared pizza dough. For a crispier texture more like grissini, roll the breadsticks long and thin and bake until golden.
By Breana Killeen

Tomato-Artichoke Focaccia

This Italian flat bread is a great side dish but pair it with a small salad and it becomes a perfect vegetarian main meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemon-Herb and Walnut Focaccia

Skip the store-bought dinner rolls and serve this focaccia at your next gathering. A basic homemade dough recipe is transformed into a delicious Italian flatbread with the addition of lemon peel, walnuts, and herbs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
