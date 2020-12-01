Healthy Vegan Bread Recipes

Peanut Butter & Chia Berry Jam English Muffin
The addition of chia seeds in the quick “jam” topping adds heart-healthy omega-3s to this healthy breakfast recipe.
Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough
To improve the nutritional profile of pizza, use half whole-wheat and half all-purpose flour, which yields a light crust with a distinctive nutty taste. Quick-rising yeast shortens rising time to just 10 minutes, making homemade pizza a possibility for busy weeknights. Use a food processor, stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment or your hands to mix the dough. Add enough liquid to the dry ingredients to make a soft dough. If kneading by hand, toss, rather than push, the dough onto the counter for about 10 minutes; this allows the gluten to develop without incorporating too much flour.
Whole-Wheat Sourdough Bread
Re-create fresh artisan sourdough bread to rival your local bakery--at home! This simple blend of whole-wheat flour, sourdough starter, sea salt and water produces bread with a tart, melt-in-your-mouth taste perfect for sopping up sauces, eating as toast or making into a sandwich.
Roasted Garlic & Caramelized Onion Flatbread
Create a savory baked good with fragrant garlic and onion in just 10 minutes of active time. This flavorful flatbread will be a tasty, fresh addition to any table.
Vegan Flourless Blender Blueberry Mini Muffins
We subtracted the flour, dairy products and eggs from these healthy mini muffins, which are vegan and gluten-free. But we left in all the good stuff--like tons of juicy berries in every bite. Applesauce and brown sugar make these blender muffins moist and provide just the right amount of sweetness for breakfast or a snack.
Whole-Wheat Strawberry Muffins
Kids in the Massachusetts Farm to School program used smart recipe swaps when they created these strawberry muffins: applesauce to replace some of the oil lowers calories, and whole-wheat flour instead of all-purpose flour brings added fiber and more nutrients.
Injera (Ethiopian Flatbread)
Fermentation gives injera an airy, bubbly texture and a slightly sour taste, which is key to the flavor. Serve with Ethiopian messer wot, doro alicha, gomen and/or fossolia.
Vegan Zucchini Bread
This whole-wheat zucchini bread uses juicy shredded zucchini in place of butter and milk for a tender loaf. Vegans and nonvegans alike will love how moist this quick bread is. You can add toasted nuts or coconut flakes, if you like. Vegan dark chocolate chips would be an ultra-decadent addition.
Socca
Socca (pronounced SO-kah) is a thin chickpea crêpe popular in Italian and French towns along the Ligurian Sea (it's called farinata in Italy). Though it's typically cooked in a woodburning oven in a copper pan, this easy recipe gets you close to the same results in your home kitchen. You can eat it unadorned or use it as a sort of pizza crust and garnish it with your favorite toppings.
Homemade Corn Tortillas
Nothing beats the taste of freshly griddled corn tortillas! They are easy to make, but you do need masa harina, which is available in Latin American markets and large supermarkets. Masa harina is made from corn kernels that are dried, treated with lime and then ground into a fresh dough. The dough is dried and ground into a powder to make masa harina (which means dough flour).
Sesame Breadsticks
These easy sesame breadsticks are ready in just 30 minutes, thanks to our No-Knead Refrigerator Bread Dough.
Spicy Seeded Rolls
Savory seeds and red pepper flakes give these rolls a flavorful boost. And, with this refrigerator bread dough, they are ready in just 30 minutes.