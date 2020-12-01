19 High-Fiber, Low-Carb Recipes for Weight Loss

If you're looking for low-carb recipes for weight loss, it's important to make sure those recipes include fiber. Research shows that people who eat plenty of fiber (upwards of 30 grams per day) are more likely to lose weight and keep it off. And because low-carb diets often shun carb-containing foods, like whole grains and beans (which also happen to be very high in fiber), you want to make sure to add in plenty of other low-carb foods that will fill that fiber void, like avocados and broccoli. To help you with that we've compiled these simple low-carb recipes for weight loss, including healthy dinner recipes and vegetarian recipes. Dishes like Salmon-Stuffed Avocados and Roasted Broccoli with Lemon-Garlic Vinaigrette are flavorful, healthy and can help you meet your nutrition goals.