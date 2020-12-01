Low-Carb Soup Recipes

Slow-Cooker Mushroom Soup with Sherry

This comforting and creamy slow-cooker soup is loaded with earthy, umami flavor from the mushrooms and soy sauce. Garnish with additional black pepper and chopped fresh thyme, if desired.
By Cooking Light

Chicken & Bok Choy Soup with Ginger & Mushrooms

This healthy and nourishing chicken and vegetable soup is the perfect winter meal.
By Bruce Aidells

Asian Pork Soup

A little dry sherry adds nice flavor to this Asian-inspired soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tomato Soup

This healthy tomato soup recipe is perfect paired with your favorite grilled cheese sandwich. Make a double batch and freeze the extra for rainy-day emergencies.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Low-Carb Chicken Soup

This comforting, low-carb chicken soup is packed with veggies. Chicken thighs add rich flavor and remain tender after simmering in the soup. The lemon juice added at the end brings a lovely hint of brightness.
By Jasmine Smith

Instant Pot Potato Soup

Russet potatoes turn tender and soft in minutes in a pressure cooker, so you can make this comforting soup quickly on busy weeknights. Garnish with the classic potato soup fixings—bacon, scallions and melted Cheddar cheese.
By Hilary Meyer

Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup with Soft-Boiled Eggs

Transform canned chicken noodle soup by adding fresh ginger, crunchy vegetables, herbs and a jammy soft-boiled egg. Look for a low-sodium soup that has 450 mg sodium or less per serving.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

This easy slow-cooker chicken noodle soup is chock-full of vegetables and noodles, and gets extra creaminess from a little light cream cheese.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger

Cabbage turns tender and flavorful in this comforting soup. The aromatic broth is full of spices, including ginger and turmeric, making it perfect for enjoying on a cold day or keeping you hydrated if you're sick.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Turnip Soup

In this healthy turnip soup recipe, the humble turnip is transformed into a velvety soup made creamy with just 1 tablespoon of butter. Serve it as a starter or side soup. The mini salad on top is optional, but we love the bit of texture from the greens and pop of flavor from the vinaigrette.
By Hilary Meyer

Creamy Cucumber Soup

There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured cucumber soup that's good warm or cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Shrimp & Vegetable Soup with Garlic & Ginger

This colorful, savory soup combines a blend of crunchy vegetables and shiitake mushrooms with shrimp. It's an easy, low-calorie lunch that comes together in minutes and will leave you satisfied all afternoon.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
21 Cozy Low-Carb Soups for Fall
With 15 grams of carbohydrates or fewer per serving, these soups are appropriate for those looking to reduce their carb intake while staying well-nourished.
13 Easy Low-Carb Soup Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less
Dig into a bowl of cozy soup while sticking to a low-carb diet with these easy and quick soup recipes.
10 Warm & Cozy Low-Carb, Diabetes-Friendly Soups
Cream of Broccoli Soup
Curried Carrot & Apple Soup
Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
Basic Green Soup
This chard and spinach green soup has a complex flavor from slowly cooked onions and lemon juice, while a sprinkle of rice gives it body and a velvety texture.

Curried Carrot Soup

If you like a bit of heat, use hot Madras curry powder in this recipe. Serve as a light lunch or as an appetizer before supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Curry Soup

This aromatic green curry soup is packed with spinach, mushrooms, green beans and broccoli stems (save the florets for another night). Green curry paste gives this soup a delicately spicy broth. The vegetables are cooked just enough to be tender, but retain their freshness and distinct textures.
By Anna Thomas

5-Spice Chicken Noodle Soup

This Asian-inspired chicken soup recipe has soy, five-spice powder and ginger, which add a flavor punch without adding lots of calories or fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheddar Cauliflower Soup

Start your meal off with a bowl of this satisfying, easy cheesy cauliflower soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Seaweed Soup with Tofu

This fragrant, super savory seaweed soup is made with vitamin-rich wakame seaweed, the same kind often used for soups popular in Japanese and Korean cuisines.
By Jamie Purviance

Borscht with Beef

Even people who think they don't like beets love this vibrantly colored, vegetable-packed borscht soup recipe, inspired by the legendary borscht soup served at New York's Russian Tea Room. Plenty of mushrooms, cabbage and carrots along with a judicious amount of beef make this healthy borscht recipe special.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Maryland Oyster Stew

This delicate oyster soup recipe sets the tone for celebration at any meal. We made this stew healthier by primarily using low-fat milk and increasing the amount of vegetables. Don't worry about shucking the oysters--most supermarket seafood departments carry shucked oysters. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious bits at the bottom of the bowl.
By Bill Scepansky

Cream of Celery Soup

This quick and easy cream of celery soup is full of flavor, thanks to lemon, tarragon and fennel, which complement the vegetal flavor of the celery. A bit of cream makes it rich but not too heavy. This healthy soup would be a wonderful starter for a special meal--it's particularly nice with salmon.
By Robin Bashinsky

Mushroom and Beef Soup

Kale adds vitamins and an enticing cabbage-like flavor to this mushroom and beef soup. Be sure to use fresh kale as it can become pungent if stored too long.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
By Julia Levy

Thai Coconut Curry Soup

This healthy version of tom kha soup is vegetarian and flavored with Thai red curry paste. Instead of using fish sauce, we simmer dried shiitakes in vegetable broth to add an umami note.
By Darina Allen

Chicken-Corn Tortilla Soup

Using bone-in chicken thighs in this soup ensures the meat stays moist over the long cooking time. Not only are chicken thighs inherently juicier than breast meat, but cooking chicken on the bone also helps it stay succulent.
By Annie Peterson

Fresh Tomato Soup

This tomato soup recipe is full of flavor and perfect to warm you up on a cold day. Pair it with Grilled Cheese Croutons and be reminded of your childhood lunches!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Easy Tomato Gazpacho

Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this easy gazpacho recipe uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken Curry Cup of Noodles

Make your own cup of instant soup at home with this chicken curry zoodle (spiralized zucchini noodles) recipe. Pack several jars at once to take to work for easy lunches throughout the week.
By Devon O'Brien

Sopa de Calabaza Rostizada (Roasted Pumpkin Soup)

El Departamento de la Comida in Puerto Rico is a nonprofit collective that supports small-scale, decentralized local food projects. This comforting and nourishing soup is one of their classics and was served often at their restaurant until it closed in 2017. It is traditionally prepared with Caribbean pumpkin, which grows abundantly in Puerto Rico. It has a sweet taste similar to butternut squash and is often used in soups and stews. Read more about the nonprofit collective.
By Verónica Quiles Maldonado

Gondi (Iranian Jewish Chicken Meatball Soup)

Gondi, an Iranian Jewish chicken meatball soup, is made with nutrient-rich chickpea flour for a tender and satisfying meatball.
By Naz Deravian

Seaweed Soup (Miyuk Guk)

According to an old wives' tale, slurping this healthy Korean seaweed soup recipe spurs postpartum healing in new mothers. But everyone can enjoy the nourishment of a hot soup. Serve with bowls of brown rice to add to the seaweed soup as you wish.
By Judy Joo

Golden Summer Squash & Corn Soup

Pureed summer squash makes a delicious base for this summery squash and corn soup. Start your meal with the soup or enjoy it as a light lunch. Fresh thyme and briny feta cheese give it fabulous flavor. For a variation, try the soup with any herb you have on hand or goat cheese in place of feta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.
By Annie Peterson

Vegan Ramen Broth

This vegan ramen broth gets its depth from seaweed, mushrooms and charred onion, garlic and ginger.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

José Andrés's Gazpacho

Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
By Jos Andrs

Matzo Ball Soup with Carrot & Dill

Nothing says Passover like matzo ball soup. The key to these tender, flavorful matzo balls is a hint of schmaltz (chicken fat), a little seltzer and an extra-long simmer. If schmaltz is not readily available at your market, ask the butcher or seek out a local meat market. Or, if you have chicken on hand, remove the skin and cook it over low heat to render the fat. If matzo meal is unavailable, look for whole matzo crackers and grind them at home in your food processor.
By Hannah Selinger

Creamy Cucumber Dill Soup

A combination of avocado and yogurt gives juicy cucumber just the right amount of creaminess in this rich cold cucumber soup.
By Devon O'Brien
