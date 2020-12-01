Diabetes-Friendly Drink Recipes

Find healthy, delicious drink recipes for diabetes, including diabetes-friendly shakes, smoothies and mixed drinks. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Really Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
The combination of kale and avocado makes this healthy smoothie recipe extra green. Chia seeds lend this creamy smoothie a heart-healthy punch of fiber and omega-3 fatty acids.
By Gaby Dalkin

Jason Mraz's Avocado Green Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
3
To make this green smoothie recipe a meal-in-a-glass, musician Mraz adds a tablespoon of coconut oil and some sprouted flax or chia seeds.
By Jason Mraz

Strawberry-Pineapple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Blend almond milk, strawberry and pineapple for a smoothie that's so easy you can make it on busy mornings. A bit of almond butter adds richness and filling protein. Freeze some of the almond milk for an extra-icy texture.
By Julia Levy

Berry-Mint Kefir Smoothies

Kefir is similar to yogurt, full of gut-friendly probiotics. But it has fewer carbs and a more drinkable consistency--perfect for smoothies.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Carrot Smoothie

This type of drink tends to be pricey in the big city juice bars. Now you can make the recipe at home.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
A little frozen banana gives creamy texture to this satisfying smoothie bowl.
By Julia Clancy

Wake-Up Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
64
With a stash of berries in your freezer, you can jump-start your day with this nutritious, tasty smoothie in just minutes. It provides vitamin C, fiber, potassium and soy protein.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mango-Almond Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
2
For this healthy smoothie bowl recipe, be sure to use frozen fruit (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Super Berry Smoothies

Fresh and frozen berries abound in this quick and delicious smoothie. Baby spinach adds fiber and vitamins and the protein powder of your choice will leave you feeling satisfied through your next meal!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Banana Cauliflower Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Sneak in your veggies with a smoothie every morning. Riced cauliflower adds thickness and creaminess to a subtly sweet cauliflower smoothie that features the fruity flavors of bananas and berries at the forefront.
By Hilary Meyer

Strawberry-Banana Smoothies

Rating: Unrated
1
Planning a kids' party? This creamy fruit drink recipe makes a delicious alternative to soda or sweet juice drinks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Grapefruit Detox Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Pineapple, grapefruit and spinach are packed with water and minerals, which can help hydrate you and supply your body with a bounty of fiber too. Electrolyte-rich coconut water is a refreshing dairy-free substitute for yogurt or milk. If you have time, freeze the coconut water into cubes for an extra-frosty smoothie.
By Carolyn Casner

Diabetes-Friendly Cocktails and Mocktails

Diabetes-Friendly Cocktails and Mocktails

Looking for a fun and fresh drink that won’t ruin your healthy eating plan? Our diabetes-friendly cocktail and mocktail recipes use a variety of ingredients including fresh fruit, club soda, and sugar substitutes. Enjoy our favorite skinny cocktails -- alcoholic and nonalcoholic -- that everyone will love.
Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Make-Ahead Smoothie Freezer Packs

Smoothies are a great healthy breakfast for kids, but busy parents know there's no time for all that chopping and measuring in the morning rush. Make these easy DIY smoothie packs ahead of time and stash them in your freezer until you're ready to whir up a fruit-filled meal or snack kids will love. This makes enough for a workweek's worth of smoothies!
Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea

Soothing Ginger-Lemon Tea

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Peanut Butter & Chocolate Banana Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie

Creamsicle Breakfast Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

Peanut Butter-Strawberry-Kale Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1

Pineapple Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2

A touch of pineapple-orange juice concentrate adds even more pineapple flavor to this refreshing smoothie.

Green Tea-Fruit Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
Start your day with a burst of antioxidants in this energizing healthy smoothie recipe.
By Patsy Jamieson

Cherry Smoothie

The combination of oat milk, vanilla extract and sweet cherries makes this recipe taste like a cherry pie smoothie. Adding a bit of brown sugar boosts that nostalgia even more.
By Devon O'Brien

Cherry-Berry Oatmeal Smoothies

Add some oatmeal to give your fruity smoothie even more staying power--this quick breakfast will fuel your morning.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin-Apple Smoothie

This tasty fall blender breakfast gets protein from almond milk and Greek yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon-Mango Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
This satisfying fruit smoothie recipe has only four ingredients for a quick and easy healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cantaloupe Smoothie Bowl

Water-packed frozen cantaloupe acts like ice cubes in your blender; the smaller the dice, the easier it will be on the blades. Make this a traditional, pourable smoothie by adding a touch more carrot juice or water before whizzing everything together.
By Julia Clancy

Watermelon-Turmeric Smoothie

Fresh ginger and turmeric make this watermelon smoothie recipe a super-trendy and healthy drink. Serve it over ice for a refreshing way to start your day.
By Rebecca Miller

Coffee-Banana Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Tofu packs protein and adds creaminess in this easy smoothie recipe for an easy way to start your day.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Protein Smoothie

Lentils in a smoothie recipe? Yes! They're a healthy source of plant-based protein, adding 3 grams more protein than an equal-size portion of nonfat plain yogurt and 4 grams more fiber than a typical serving of protein powder.
By Hilary Meyer

Cranberry Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Banana helps sweeten tart cranberries--without any added sugar--in this healthy smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Almond-Matcha Green Smoothie Bowl

Rating: Unrated
1
Green matcha powder and spinach give this healthy smoothie bowl a beautiful green hue. Be sure to use frozen bananas (not fresh) to keep the texture thick, creamy and frosty.
By Julia Clancy

Tropical Melon Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
Whir up cantaloupe with papaya and mango for a creamy smoothie with a taste of the tropics.
By Breana Killeen

Cherry-Berry Smoothies

The beautiful color of this all-fruit smoothie represents healthy nutrients from its fresh ingredients.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Clean Breeze Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
4
This refreshing smoothie is made with cucumber and kiwi and gets a kick from ginger-flavored kombucha and fresh cilantro.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced Coffee with Cognac

Infused with cloves, cinnamon and citrus, this Cognac-spiked coffee is perfect for winter entertaining.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Triple Melon Smoothie

This healthy fruit smoothie recipe is best in the summer when watermelon, cantaloupe and honeydew are ripe and sweet. Avocado adds creaminess in this vegan smoothie.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Watermelon-Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry and watermelon combine in this easy, 4-ingredient healthy fruit smoothie recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

PB & J Smoothie Without Banana

This quick and easy, diabetic-friendly smoothie, inspired by the famous sandwich, is low-sugar and has 11 grams of protein per serving thanks to the tofu and peanut butter in this recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Golden Mimosa

Fruit juice and champagne make this drink recipe refreshingly tasty to serve while entertaining.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Spa Smoothie

Sit back and relax with this refreshing fruit smoothie recipe. The cool flavors of cucumber, watermelon and mint combine to make a healthy beverage reminiscent of a whole juice that will have you feeling like you're at the spa.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Strawberry-Almond Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
2
Almond milk, tofu and strawberries combine in this simple and satisfying smoothie.
By Elizabeth Hiser

Strawberry-Peach Green Tea Smoothie

Green tea adds an energizing kick to this healthy fruit smoothie recipe to start your day on the right foot.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Fruit Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
1
In this easy vegan smoothie recipe, tofu adds protein and creaminess to whatever frozen fruit you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Raspberry-Avocado Smoothie

Rating: Unrated
9
A creamy avocado makes a surprise appearance in a sweet beverage.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
