Healthy Passover Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Passover recipes including Passover breakfast, dinner and dessert recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Flourless Chocolate Cake with Orange

Arielle Nir Mamiye, culinary director for the Jewish Food Society, confirmed that this cake follows guidelines for Passover and she suggested ohnuts.com as a great spot to find kosher ingredients. For a nondairy topping, try our recipe for Coconut Whipped Cream.
Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful root vegetables. Whip up this large-batch recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
Haroset Cake with Zabaglione Sauce

Haroset is a fruit-and-wine concoction eaten during the Passover Seder and said to represent the mortar that the Israelites used to build Pharaoh's temples. Here's a flourless cake that uses those flavors to create a dessert perfect for Passover--and with a luscious, thick, Italian sauce (pronounced zah-bahl-YOH-nay).
Cucumber & Avocado Salad

This healthy cucumber-avocado salad takes just five minutes to prep. Lime juice and fresh herbs boost the bright flavors in this crunchy and creamy salad that's a perfect side dish for grilled chicken, fish or steak. This recipe calls for an English cucumber, which doesn't have to be peeled, but regular cucumbers work well too--just peel them before slicing.
Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

These airy coconut cookies get an upgrade with a simple dark chocolate drizzle in this healthy dessert recipe.
Air-Fryer Asparagus

Use your air fryer to crisp up tender asparagus for a simple and easy side dish. If your air fryer is large enough, you can cook the asparagus in one batch. If it's smaller, cook the asparagus in two batches, keeping the first batch warm as the second batch cooks.
Andrew Zimmern Always Makes His Grandmother's Recipes for Passover—and Now He's Sharing Them So You Can Make Them Too

The chef sees no need to break from tradition when it comes to the table set with classics like matzo ball soup, chopped liver, haroset and brisket.
How to Host a Virtual Passover Seder

Virtual Seders have some advantages, allowing you to honor old traditions and make new ones. Here's how to host your own, plus virtual Seders you can join.
The Best Kosher Wines, According to Experts

13 Dessert Recipes to Celebrate Passover

16 Vegetarian Side Dishes for Passover

Flourless Honey-Almond Cake

Garlicky Green Beans

We cook then cool the beans in advance so they can be heated up and seasoned moments before the meal. If you don't like tarragon, substitute dill or leave it out completely.

