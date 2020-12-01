Healthy Mediterranean Recipes

Find healthy, delicious Mediterranean Diet recipes, including breakfasts, dinners, lunches and more. Featuring foods like olive oil, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and beans.

Mediterranean Wrap

11
This wrap is stuffed with chicken tenders and couscous with a hit of lemon and a healthy dose of fresh herbs. Save any leftovers to wrap up for an easy lunch. Serve with: Mixed green salad and a glass of crisp white wine.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl

8
Olives, cucumber, roasted red peppers and spices come together magically in this healthy chicken quinoa bowl recipe. Serve with a squeeze of lemon and a glass of cold Italian white wine.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

14
Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mediterranean Bento Lunch

2
Travel to the Mediterranean over your lunch break with this healthy bento box idea that combines Greek salad, hummus, pita and more for a satisfying work lunch.
By Holley Grainger, M.S., R.D.N.

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Orzo

16
Perk up basic chicken breast and whole-wheat orzo with the vibrant flavors of the Mediterranean, like lemon and olives. This load-and-go recipe makes a complete and satisfying meal; just add a green salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Chickpea Quinoa Bowl

10
Quinoa and chickpeas pack this vegetarian grain bowl with plenty of plant-based protein. Whip up a batch of these Mediterranean meals and pack in containers with lids to stash in the fridge for easy, healthy grab & go lunches all week long.
By Carolyn Casner

Chicken & Spinach Skillet Pasta with Lemon & Parmesan

21
This one-pan pasta that combines lean chicken breast and sautéed spinach for a one-bowl meal is garlicky, lemony and best served with a little Parm on top. I call it "Mom's Skillet Pasta" and she called it "Devon's Favorite Pasta." Either way it's a quick and easy weeknight dinner we created together and scribbled on a little recipe card more than a decade ago, and it remains in my weekly dinner rotation to this day. It's a simple dinner the whole family will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Chicken & Chickpea Soup

13
This set-it-and-forget-it slow-cooker recipe simmers away all day so you come home to a warm and healthy dinner the whole family will love. Using bone-in chicken is the key to making rich soup without adding broth.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Slow-Cooker Mediterranean Stew

3
This Mediterranean stew is a healthy dinner chock-full of vegetables and hearty chickpeas. A drizzle of olive oil to finish carries the flavors of this easy vegan crock-pot stew. Swap out the chickpeas for white beans for a different twist, or try collards or spinach in place of the kale. Any way you vary it, this stew is sure to go into heavy rotation when you are looking for healthy crock-pot recipes.
By Sarah Epperson

Greek Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

4
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Killeen

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

2
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Baked Penne Florentine

2
This comforting and flavorful vegetarian dish is packed with protein.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Inspiration and Ideas

8 Ways to Follow the Mediterranean Diet

Perhaps the world’s healthiest diet, the Mediterranean Diet is abundant in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. Find out how to get started eating a Mediterranean diet and how to eat to reap its health benefits.
Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

Pack up these Mediterranean Diet lunch ideas for work and eat healthier all week long.
How to Make a Mediterranean Wrap

7-Day 1,200 Calories Mediterranean Meal

30 Days of Healthy Mediterranean Diet Recipes

30 Days of Mediterranean Diet Dinners

Easy Mediterranean Diet Breakfast Recipes to Make for Busy Mornings

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

1

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.

28 One-Pot Dinners for the Mediterranean Diet

It’s easy to follow the Mediterranean diet with these one-pot dinner recipes.

You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Recipes to Make First

From breakfast to dinner, these Mediterranean diet recipes are packed with fresh vegetables, whole grains and lean protein like fish and chicken.

Mediterranean Slow Cooker Recipes

The Mediterranean Diet is one of the healthiest and most delicious ways of eating. These healthy Mediterranean slow-cooker recipes feature vegetables and fruit, whole grains, legumes and olive oil. Going Mediterranean couldn’t be easier!

30 Days of Low-Carb Mediterranean Diet Dinners

EatingWell's Eggplant Parmesan

21
Here we bake breaded eggplant for crispy results with fewer calories to boot. This makeover of the classic recipe was originally developed by our Test Kitchen in 1995 and got an update in 2020 for our 30th anniversary issue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon-Garlic Chicken Penne with Pesto and Spinach

Fresh pesto brilliantly compliments the lemon and garlic flavors of this juicy chicken dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hasselback Caprese Chicken

11
Using the hasselback technique (cutting crosswise slits every half-inch along the chicken breast) cooks the chicken faster and ensures you get a burst of flavorful gooey filling with each bite. This quick one-pan high-protein and veggie-packed dinner is easy to make and the whole family will love it.
By Carolyn Casner

Hearty Minestrone

4
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

White Bean & Veggie Salad

5
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Mediterranean Diet Lunch Ideas for Work

It’s no wonder that the Mediterranean diet is considered to be one of the healthiest—those who follow it are less likely to develop high blood pressure, high cholesterol or become obese. Plus, it's a delicious way to eat. Pack up these Mediterranean diet lunch ideas for work and eat healthy all week long.

23 Mediterranean Diet Recipes That Support Healthy Aging

The Mediterranean diet is touted as the healthiest way of eating and can be especially beneficial as you get older.

Salmon with Roasted Red Pepper Quinoa Salad

1
This zesty quinoa salad is delicious all on its own, with some serious Mediterranean flair. Make a double batch for lunches later in the week.
By Adam Dolge

Dijon Salmon with Green Bean Pilaf

13
In this quick dinner recipe, the delicious garlicky-mustardy mayo that tops baked salmon is very versatile. Make extra to use as a dip for fries or to jazz up tuna salad. Precooked brown rice helps get this healthy dinner on the table fast, but if you have other leftover whole grains, such as quinoa or farro, they work well here too.
By Carolyn Casner

Sausage, Brussels Sprout & Potato Soup

7
Bake up some Manchego cheese toasts and uncork a bottle of Ribera del Duero to enjoy alongside this healthy pot of soup. Both sweet and hot Italian sausage work well.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Greek Roasted Fish with Vegetables

5
This dish is packed with flavor and fits perfectly into a Mediterranean diet.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

23 Winter Dinner Recipes for the Mediterranean Diet

These dinners are appropriate for the Mediterranean diet and feature key ingredients including whole grains, legumes, vegetables and seafood.

Mediterranean Cabbage Soup

2
This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.
By Marianne Williams

Mozzarella, Basil & Zucchini Frittata

10
This vegetable-studded frittata recipe is one of the quickest meals you can make. Make it for breakfast, or serve for lunch or dinner with a tossed salad and a slice of olive oil-drizzled crusty baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Salmon Cakes

32
If you are trying to boost your intake of omega-3s, try this simple favorite. It is a great way to use convenient canned (or leftover) salmon. The tangy dill sauce provides a tart balance.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Salmon with Smoky Chickpeas & Greens

9
In this healthy salmon dinner, you'll get a dose of greens and green dressing! Chowing down on 6 or more servings of dark leafy greens a week can help keep your brain in top shape. This dish features the Test Kitchen's current go-to method for doctoring a can of chickpeas: spice them up and roast until crispy.
By Breana Killeen

You Just Started the Mediterranean Diet—Here Are the Breakfast Recipes to Make First

The Mediterranean diet focuses on ingredients like whole grains, fresh fruits and vegetables, which are easily incorporated in breakfast recipes.

Caprese Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms

5
We've taken the key ingredients of the popular caprese salad--tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil--and piled them into portobello mushroom caps to make a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main dish.
By Carolyn Casner

White Bean Soup (Fassoulatha)

5
A simple, rich stew of white beans. Serve with Mediterranean Tuna Panini.
By James Chatto

25 Mediterranean Diet Meals You Can Make in 15 Minutes or Less

When you’re in a time crunch but still want to eat healthy, these quick Mediterranean diet meals are just the way to do it.
