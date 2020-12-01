Healthy Yogurt Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious yogurt dessert recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Berry Chia Pudding

Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Brown Sugar Glazed Apple Cake

This healthier apple cake recipe relies on yogurt and canola oil instead of butter to make it moist. Grated apple and warm spices give it the flavor of fall. To finish off the cake, drizzle on a quick brown sugar glaze before serving.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Cranberry Coconut Trifle

No other dessert turns heads like a trifle. Festive in every way, this trifle recipe glows from within with scarlet layers of juicy cranberries. The filling is made from an astounding 6 cups of antioxidant-packed cranberries! We made the custard with a combination of low-fat milk and light coconut milk. From-scratch brown-butter sponge cake, made with whole-wheat pastry flour, stands in for store-bought ladyfingers.
By Katie Webster

Lemon-Blueberry Poke Cake

This lemon-blueberry poke cake is tender and light. Holes are poked into the cake after baking to let the tangy-sweet glaze seep in.
By Carolyn Casner

Apple Coffee Cake

Apples lend their sweet-tart flavor to this warm and comforting apple coffee cake. The nutty oat and pecan filling in the middle of the cake also acts as a crispy topping that's drizzled with a sweet vanilla glaze.
By Sarah Epperson

Strawberry & Yogurt Parfait

This strawberry parfait recipe combines fresh fruit, Greek yogurt and crunchy granola for an easy breakfast. Pack the parfait in a mason jar for a healthy breakfast on the go.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Walnut Spice Cake

A rich, flavorful syrup infuses this Mediterranean-inspired walnut coffee cake with the bright aroma of oranges and cloves. Heart-healthy olive oil and whole-grain barley flour add subtle complexity and texture to this nutty treat.
By Maria Speck

Ricotta & Yogurt Parfait

Reminiscent of a lemon cheesecake, this healthy breakfast recipe is easy to throw together in the morning. Or stir together the filling in a jar the night before and top with the fruit, nuts and seeds when you get to work.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Healthier Pumpkin Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

Deliciously warm spiced cake layers are rolled together with slightly tangy cream cheese frosting. This pumpkin jelly roll tastes decadent, but each serving is under 200 calories and has less than 20 grams of sugar. Don't be intimidated by this jelly roll--so long as you work quickly while the cake is warm, it's hard to mess it up or crack the cake.
By Sarah Epperson

Nut & Berry Parfait

In this quick high-protein breakfast recipe, Greek yogurt is topped with healthy berries and almonds and lightly sweetened with honey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner
All Healthy Yogurt Dessert Recipes

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits

These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Pear Upside-Down Cake

In this update of a retro dessert, a judicious amount of caramel coats the bottom of the pan before the fruit and batter are added. If you have a melon baller, pull it out—it's the perfect tool for coring pears.
By Virginia Willis

Mango Lassi Pie

Inspired by a lassi, India's version of a yogurt-based fruit smoothie, this healthy frozen pie recipe gets flavor from a generous amount of cardamom and lime zest. Look for the ripest Ataulfo mangoes, sometimes called champagne or honey mangoes, because they're less fibrous and more flavorful than the more common Tommy Atkins variety. Top this healthy dessert with a dollop of whipped cream if you like.
By Yossy Arefi

Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark

A thin layer of honey-sweetened Greek yogurt is topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest and then frozen and broken into chunks for a colorful snack or healthy dessert that kids and adults will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake

This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Peanut Butter-S'mores Greek Yogurt Bark

Make a mess-free version of s'mores by using the classic chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers as a topping for frozen Greek yogurt. Add a swirl of peanut butter and you'll have a frozen snack or dessert that kids and adults will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Yogurt-Fruit Parfaits

This yogurt parfait makes a great snack for after school but it's also a nice healthy dessert choice for after dinner. It's light, fresh, and full of fruit, and you'll love the contrast of crunchy toasted nuts in each spoonful.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cornmeal-Yogurt-Lemon Cake

Topped with fresh raspberries and lemon zest, this cake is a beautiful dessert you'll be proud to serve at special meals.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake Bars

Classic carrot cake flavors abound in these easy bars. They're rich like brownies, but their cake-like texture helps keep them light. A yogurt and cream cheese-based frosting topped with nutty walnuts completes this crowd-pleasing dessert. If you're avoiding gluten, look for gluten-free oat flour or make your own by processing gluten-free oats into powder in your high-speed blender.
By Marianne Williams

No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes

These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.
By Katie Webster

Strawberry Shortcake Cake

Sweet strawberries are nestled between layers of sponge cake and a cream filling in this easy cake. We add nonfat vanilla Greek yogurt to whipped cream to lighten up the filling and give it a little tang.
By Hilary Meyer

Yogurt Banana Sundae

Need a sweet treat for a snack or dessert? This healthy low-calorie recipe will satisfy your craving for a banana sundae (without the ice cream) and is ready in less than 5 minutes.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars

As if no-bake weren't tempting enough, consider that the graham cracker crust for these berry cheesecake bars has pecans in it. Ooh la la! In the filling, nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese cut the calories and saturated fat.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.
By Devon O'Brien

Make-Ahead Strawberry Frozen Yogurt

An ice cream maker allows you to create your own frozen desserts with wholesome ingredients like fruit and yogurt. This one is a terrific alternative to commercial ice cream. It is fat-free and, even though it contains some sugar, it is very low in calories. When strawberries are not in season, frozen are a fine alternative.
By Susanne A. Davis

Mango Tart

This pretty mango tart combines sweet, juicy mangoes with a creamy, tangy yogurt filling that's reminiscent of cheesecake.
By Laura Kanya

Coriander-Citrus Olive Oil Cake

In this citrus olive oil cake, coriander seeds add a complementary floral note.
By Chandra Ram

Lemon Frozen Yogurt Ripieno

Lemon lovers will enjoy the bright flavor of this creamy, refreshing dessert. To make it extra special, serve it in a frozen lemon cup! You can use the juice from your lemon cups to make the frozen yogurt or keep it on hand to enjoy later.
By Carolyn Casner

Almond Cake with Pineapple-Rum Filling

This cake is a spin on bizcocho mojadito, which is often served at celebrations in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. We made this gluten-free almond cake using a cup-for-cup blend with xanthan gum, such as King Arthur Gluten-Free Measure for Measure Flour. If gluten-free isn't your priority, you can substitute 1 cup all-purpose flour and 3/4 cup white whole-wheat flour for the GF flour. Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
By Kristen Hartke

Peanut Butter-Banana Frozen Yogurt Cake

This grown-up version of ice cream cake is a little sweet and a little salty. The yogurt cake gets its distinct flavor from freeze-dried banana slices--they can be pulverized into a powder (unlike regular dried bananas, which have a chewy texture). Read more about Kristen Hartke's love of baking.
By Kristen Hartke

Easy Poached Pears

These easy poached pears are tender and lightly spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. The sauce adds just the right amount of sweetness, with the yogurt topping adding a creamy finish. If you prefer, you can skip the wine and use all apple cider with a squeeze of lemon juice in its place.
By Pam Lolley

Strawberry-Rhubarb Upside-Down Cake with Yogurt

We chose the classic combination of strawberries and rhubarb for this easy cake, but you can substitute 3 cups of any ripe fruit you'd like. Yogurt adds a creaminess that pulls the whole cake together.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Neapolitan Ice Box Pie

The concentrated flavor of freeze-dried strawberries makes the pink layer super-fruity, plus they act as a natural food dye. Letting the pie soften in the fridge for a bit before serving gives it a creamier mouthfeel.
By Vallery Lomas
